Basketball
Monday
High School Boys
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 76, Bedford 45: In Bedford, Patrick Haigh scored 28 points, and Danny Haigh had 14 points as the visiting Marauders rolled past the Bisons.
Kevin Ressler led Bedford with 16 points. Jacob Wilson had 13 points.
Rockwood 66, Conemaugh Valley 61: The visiting Rockets outscored the undefeated Blue Jays 41-28 in the first half and pulled off a WestPAC upset.
Will Latuch scored 16 points, and Josiah Rock had 15 for 2-3 Rockwood. Christian Rock added 14 points and Zeke Foy had 12 for the Rockets.
Jeremy Dietz topped 4-1 Conemaugh Valley with 17 points. Landon Percinsky had 12 points.
Salisbury-Elk Lick 59, Ferndale 42: Daulton Sellers scored 25 points and Lance Jones had 17 points as the visiting Elks defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Salisbury-Elk Lick (2-5) built a 13-4 first-quarter advantage and led 29-16 at the half.
Caleb Fenton had 14 points, and Ian Conway netted 10 for Ferndale (2-5).
Central 52, Richland 34: Rylan Daugherty had 17 points, and Eli Lingenfelter netted 16 as the visiting Scarlet Dragons beat the Rams.
Seth Bean added 12 points for Central.
Declan Piscatello had 11 points to pace Richland.
Westmont Hilltop 65, Central Cambria 26: Ryan Craft scored 18 points with four 3-pointers as the host Hilltoppers beat the Red Devils
Jonathan Crocco had 12 points, and Noah Brownlee scored 11 for Westmont Hilltop.
Grady Snyder had a team-high nine points for Central Cambria.
Berlin Brothersvalley 79, Windber 45: In Windber, Craig Jarvis scored 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the visiting Mountaineers beat the Ramblers.
Pace Prosser scored 25 points, with 11 made field goals, as Berlin Brothersvalley improved to 6-0. Ryan Blubaugh added 13 points for the Mountaineers.
John Shuster led 5-2 Windber with nine points.
Conemaugh Township 65, Shanksville-Stonycreek 40: In Davidsville, Tanner Shirley scored 21 points to pace the Indians in a victory over the Vikings.
Declan Mainhart added 18 points for 4-1 Conemaugh Township.
Christian Musser had a team-high 16 points for 0-6 Shanksville-Stonycreek. Michael Kipp added 10 points.
Blacklick Valley 72, Turkeyfoot Valley 45: In Nanty Glo, Alex Reba scored 28 points, including four 3-point field goals, as the Vikings beat the visiting Rams.
Gino DiPaolo added 22 points and Braydon Brown netted 15 points for the 2-3 Vikings.
Chris Kozlowski had 14 points for 2-3 Turkeyfoot Valley.
Centre County Christian Academy 60, Johnstown Christian 24: Centre County used a 20-3 first-quarter advantage and pulled away from the hosts Blue Jays.
Kaden Irvin had 17 points, Mitchell White had 15 and Alfred Bennett had 10 for Centre County Christian Academy.
Jeremiah Taylor led Johnstown Christian with 14 points.
Monday
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian 54, Centre County Christian Academy 27: Unity Miller scored 19 points and Ellie Speigle had 16 points in a Blue Jays win.
Emily Gore had a game-high 20 points for Centre County Christian Academy.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 56, Bedford 26: In Altoona, Lauren Himes netted 21 points, and Stella Yeskey had 12 points as the Marauders defeated the visiting Bisons.
Ashlyn Pemberton led Bedford with nine points.
Westmont Hilltop 39, Central Cambria 34: In Ebensburg, Christiana Gordon scored 15 points and Beth Buettner had 10 points, as the Hilltoppers improved to 3-0.
Alaina Sheehan netted 16 points, including four 3-pointers, for 1-3 Central Cambria.
Bishop McCort Catholic 66, Greater Johnstown 43: Bria Bair scored 18 points, including a 12-of-20 effort on the free-throw line, as the visiting Crimson Crushers defeated the Trojans.
Bella Distefano led Greater Johnstown with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and NaLonai Tisinger had 13 points.
Forest Hills 61, Penn Cambria 25: In Cresson, Alexis Henderson tallied 24 points, including six 3-point field goals, as the undefeated Rangers won their sixth game.
Forest Hills made 10 3-pointers in the contest.
Abby Crossman topped 2-3 Penn Cambria with seven points.
Portage 52, Cambria Heights 35: In Portage, the Mustangs improved to 7-0 as Jenna Burkett scored 18 points in a victory over the Highlanders.
Sienna Kirsch led 2-5 Cambria Heights with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the Heritage Conference meeting.
