High School Boys
Bishop Carroll 79, Chestnut Ridge 70: In Ebensburg, the Huskies survived a furious comeback by the Lions with Tristan McDannell hitting 14 of his 18 total free throws in the fourth quarter. McDannell, who went 18 of 20 from the charity stripe, netted 35 points in the win.
Nolan Burk followed with 14 points while Jordan Bobrosky tallied 10.
Matt Whysong led a quartet of Chestnut Ridge players in double figures with 19 points; Kamden Clapper had 18, Logan Fisher scored 14 and Isaac Little netted 13.
Richland 58, Cambria Heights 51: The Rams rushed out to a 26-2 lead after a quarter and held off the spirited Highlanders on their way to a season-opening win.
Caleb Burke posted 19 points in the win while teammate Koby Bailey scored 14.
Preston Lamb led Cambria Heights with a game-high 22 points.
Westmont Hilltop 66, Central Cambria 48: The host Hilltoppers received a pair of double-doubles on their way to a win over the Red Devils. Ashton Fortson scored a game-high 22 points while yanking down 13 boards.
Tanner Civis poured in 13 points and tallied 11 rebounds. Tyler Mosorjak scored in the victory.
Luca Tsikalas netted 12 points for Central Cambria, which got 11 more from Hobbs Dill.
Ferndale 71, Salisbury-Elk Lick 42: Seth Coleman ripped the Elks for 29 points while fellow Yellow Jackets Loghan Furfari and Chance Kelly each scored a dozen in a WestPAC win.
Chase Jones’ 15 points set the pace for Salisbury-Elk Lick, which got 10 points from Zach Cook.
Penn Cambria 75, Forest Hills 30: In Cresson, the Panthers bounced out to a 28-7 lead after a quarter and never looked back as they mauled the Rangers. Jake Tsikalas led Penn Cambria with 14 points while teammate Carter Smith added 11.
Zach Myers’ 15 points topped Forest Hills’ production.
United 59, Marion Center 45: In Armagh, Austin Kovalcik scored 22 points to led the Lions to a Heritage Conference win over the Stingers.
Marcus Badzik’s 11 points paced Marion Center, which was outscored by seven points in each half.
Calvary Christian Academy 72, Johnstown Christian 31: In Holsopple, Ashby Whitacre’s 29 points led the way for the visiting Eagles as they rolled past the Blue Jays. Calvary Christian Academy led 17-0 after a quarter and expanded on its lead as the game progressed.
Elijah Smith’s 13 points led Johnstown Christian.
High School Girls
Shanksville-Stonycreek 54, Conemaugh Township 31: In Shanksville, Josie Snyder had 27 points and 11 rebounds as the host Vikings defeated the Indians in the WestPAC.
Hannah Platt had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals for Shanksville (2-0).
No Conemaugh Township player reached double-digit scoring. Alyssa Nail had nine points, and Liz Smith had nine rebounds and three points.
