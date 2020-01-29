High School Boys
Bishop Carroll Catholic 58, Chestnut Ridge 56: In New Paris, Tristan McDannell tallied a team-best 17 points as the Huskies hung on to edge the Lions in a Laurel Highlands matchup on Wednesday. Scott Semelsberger added 12 points and Hamid Rodkey finished with 10 points for Bishop Carroll (11-7).
Matt Whysong led all scorers with 23 points for Chestnut Ridge (9-9). Isaac Little chipped in 11 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 82, Salisbury-Elk Lick 59: In Salisbury, Ryan Blubaugh (12 points), Will Spochart (12) and Abe Countryman (11) all scored in double figures to lift the 17-0 Mountaineers past the Elk in WestPAC South action. Berlin Brothersvalley led 30-8 after the first. Twelve different Mountaineers scored at least three points.
Chase Jones led Salisbury-Elk Lick with a game-high 20 points, with Zach Cook adding 13 points.
Ferndale 63, Blacklick Valley 52: Chance Kelly led three Yellow Jackets in double digits with a game-high 18 points as the hosts topped the Vikings in WestPAC North action. Tajahi Thomas (14) and Bruce Moore (10) helped Ferndale improve to 4-13.
Kolten Szymusiak (13), Cody Williams (12) and Isaac Thomas (10) paced Blacklick Valley (4-12) in scoring.
Richland 56, Cambria Heights 39: In Patton, Caleb Burke and Trent Rozich tallied 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Rams past the Highlanders in a Laurel Highlands contest. Kellan Stahl added 10 points for Richland (13-3), which outscored Cambria Heights 19-6 in the second quarter.
Preston Lamb paced Cambria Heights (8-10) with 12 points.
Westmont Hilltop 66, Central Cambria 44: In Ebensburg, Ashton Fortson tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Hilltoppers past the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands contest. Tanner Civis (14), Austin Svencer (10) and Landon Weeks (10) also finished in double figures for Westmont Hilltop (13-3).
Hobbs Dill paced Central Cambria (5-13) with 17 points. Carter Seymour chipped in 11 points.
Portage 88, Conemaugh Township 62: In Portage, Preston Rainey and Kaden Claar combined for 51 points as the Mustangs galloped past the Indians in a WestPAC North fray. Rainey tallied a game-high 28 points while Claar poured in 23. Mason Kargo added 16 points and Andrew Miko finished with 12 points for Portage (14-3), which outscored the visitors 30-13 in the second quarter.
Tyler Poznanski led Conemaugh Township (10-7) with 24 points. Jackson Byer (13) and Evan Brenneman (12) also finished in double figures.
Penn Cambria 67, Forest Hills 50: In Sidman, Mason McCarthy led a balanced Panthers attack with 15 points as the visitors defeated the Rangers in Laurel Highlands action. Brodie O’Donnell and Carter Smith each chipped in nine points for Penn Cambria (11-8), which finished the fourth with an 18-5 advantage.
Zach Myers led all scorers with 16 points for Forest Hills (2-16). Dylan Pasquerilla added 12 points.
Meyersdale 69, Shanksville-Stonycreek 66: In Shanksville, the Red Raiders’ 19-16 edge in fourth-quarter scoring allowed them to escape with a road win over the Vikings. Mahlon Reese (15 points), Gavin Hetz (14), Dakota Kennell (13) and Devin Kretchman (11) each scored in double figures for Meyersdale.
Shanksville-Stonycreek’s Zion Manthey led all scorers with 29 points while C.J. Salsgiver netted 18.
North Star 65, Windber 43: In Windber, Andy Zuchelli and Hunter Stevens combined for 42 points as the Cougars picked up a WestPAC North triumph over the Ramblers. Zuchelli poured in a game-high 22 points on four 3-pointers, while Stevens chipped in 20 points. Brock Weimer added 15 points for North Star (16-2), which outscored Windber 40-15 in the second and third frames.
Chase Vargo led Windber (11-6) with 14 points.
Central Cambria 59, Blairsville 45: In Blairsville, the Red Devils used a 30-5 outburst in the second quarter to upend the Bobcats on Monday.
Central Cambria’s Ben Young paced all scorers with 19 points, keyed by five 3-pointers. Carter Seymour poured in nine points.
Braden Staats led Blairsville (0-16) with 14 points. Jaque Askew added 11 points.
High School Girls
Central Cambria 54, Westmont Hilltop 28: Kiersten Szpala tallied a game-high 17 points as the Red Devils defeated the Hilltoppers on the road in Laurel Highlands play. Liz Bopp added 12 points for Central Cambria (11-6), which outscored Westmont Hilltop 13-0 in the second to lead 36-12 at halftime.
Olivia Berg paced Westmont Hilltop (6-11) with 10 points.
