Saturday
High School Girls
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinal
Berlin Brothersvalley 63, Shade 40: In Berlin, the Mountaineers outscored the Panthers 41-14 in the second half to bury the Panthers and advance to Thursday’s title game opposite Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Berlin Brothersvalley (19-3) was led by Grace Sechler’s 20 points. Ashley Brant added 12 points. Five players finished with eight or more points.
Jenna Muha topped Shade (10-12) with 21 points and seven rebounds.
Abby Putnick totaled seven points and seven rebounds.
Class 2A Semifinal
Windber 60, McConnellsburg 35: In Windber, Gina Gaye (18 points) and Shannon Tokarsky (11) both scored in double figures to lift the top-seeded Ramblers over the Spartans to advance to Tuesday’s district championship game.
Mariah Andrews added nine points and seven rebounds for 22-3 Windber, which will face No. 3 seed Northern Bedford County at Pitt-Johnstown.
District 5-6 Tournament
Class 4A Semifinal
Bedford 54, Central Cambria 41: In Bedford, Natalie Lippincott and Sydney Taracatac each netted 23 points to lead the Bisons over the Red Devils.
Bedford (21-4) outscored Central Cambria (6-17) 14-5 in the second quarter to lead 31-15 at halftime.
Abby Walwro led Central Cambria with 10 points.
District 5-8 Tournament
Class 3A Subregional Championship
Chestnut Ridge 63, Westinghouse 39: In New Paris, Belle Bosch (34 points and 13 rebounds) and Madison Hughes (15 points and 11 rebounds) each contributed double-doubles to lead the Lions over the Bulldogs.
Isabella Hillegass dished out eight assists for 13-11 Chestnut Ridge, which outscored Westinghouse 33-15 over the middle quarters. The Lions will play the third seed from District 7 when the PIAA tournament begins on March 8.
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Semifinal
River Valley 51, Penn Cambria 37: In Blairsville, Julia Potts (13), Ava Persichetti (12) and Rylee Kitner (11) all scored in double figures as the Indiana County squad prevailed.
River Valley (20-4) outscored Penn Cambria 21-11 in the second half.
Daijah Lilly led Penn Cambria (17-8) with 13 points.
High School Boys
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A Semifinal
Bishop Guilfoyle 80, Cambria Heights 76: In Altoona, Patrick Haigh (29 points), Matthew Woolridge (22), Jude Haigh (13) and Karson Kiesewetter (12) all scored in double figures as the Marauders edged the Highlanders.
Bishop Guilfoyle (20-5) led 47-37 at halftime.
Cambria Heights’ Caleb Whiteford (18 points), Bernie Whiteford (17), Quin Mazenko (15), Carter Lamb (13) and Nathan Wholaver (10) all scored in double digits.
Class 4A Semifinal
Central 62, Bedford 34: In Martinsburg, Eli Lingenfelter (18 points), Seth Bean (17) and Tyrell Rolle (10) each scored in double figures as the Scarlet Dragons cruised past the Bisons.
Bedford’s Kevin Ressler scored 14 points.
