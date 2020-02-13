High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley 73, Penns Manor 45: In Clymer, Elijah Sechler led all scorers with 25 points while fellow Mountaineer Preston Foor scored 11 in a victory over the Comets.
After taking a six-point lead into the second, Berlin Brothersvalley outscored Penns Manor 46-22 in the middle frames to eliminate any doubt.
Garret Grimaldi led the hosts with 14 points.
Chestnut Ridge 73, West Branch 55: In New Paris, Matt Whysong ripped the Warriors for 23 points while Logan Pfister followed with 14 points in a non-conference win. Noah Hillegass had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions, who also got 10 points from Cam Clapper and 10 assists from Isaac Little.
West Branch’s Travis Rothrock scored 13.
Fannett-Metal 71, Rockwood 44: In Waterfall, four Tigers finished in double figures to help the hosts defeat the Rockets in a nonconference clash. Hunter Hill tallied 13 points for Fannett-Metal. Darston Warren added a dozen points while Wyatt Appleby and Colton Friese both finished with 10.
Fannett-Metal held Rockwood scoreless in the second quarter to lead 32-20 at halftime. The Tigers finished the second half with a 39-24 advantage.
Logan Schrock led Rockwood with 14 points. Will Latuch added a dozen points.
High School Girls
North Star 61, Rockwood 43: In Boswell, Sydnee Ashbrook produced a double-double consisting of 20 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Cougars past the Rockets in a WestPAC crossov
Kaitlyn Wheatley topped Rockwood with 14 points.
Shade 56, Forbes Road 38: In Willow Hill, Jenna Muha set the pace with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Panthers clawed past the Cardinals. Morgan Zimmerman posted 14 points while Katie Cook scored 11. Taylor Rapsky grabbed nine rebounds and issued six assists in the win.
Hannah Skiles’ 13 points led Forbes Road.
Cambria County Christian 47, Calvary Baptist 18: In Mundys Corner, double-doubles from Macie Poborski and Hope Fenchak helped the Panthers in a convincing win at home. Poborski tallied 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Fenchak netted 21 points and recorded 10 steals.
Cambria County Christian 50, Clearfield Alliance Christian School 32: In Clearfield, Macie Poborski provided a quadruple-double consisting of 18 points, 17 rebounds, 12 steals and 10 assists as the Panthers defeated the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Hope Fenchak provided 24 points and 12 steals for Cambria County Christian (9-8). Shyanne Spiridigliozzi snared 17 rebounds.
Elizabeth Shimmel topped Clearfield Alliance Christian School with 11 points.
