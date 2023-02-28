District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinals
Berlin Brothersvalley 87, Salisbury-Elk Lick 14: In Berlin, the Mountaineers didn’t allow the Elks to score more than five points in any quarter as they blistered their guests on their way to Friday’s District 5 Class 1A title game.
Three Berlin Brothersvalley players outscored Salisbury-Elk Lick with their individual scoring totals as Pace Prosser put up 28 points, Ryan Blubaugh netted 25 points, and Craig Jarvis tallied 15. The Mountaineers led 29-3 after a quarter and 54-5 at halftime.
The Elks’ Daulton Sellers scored nine of his team’s points.
Southern Fulton 51, Turkeyfoot Valley 32: In Warfordsburg, Dane Harvey posted a game-best 22 points as the Indians held off the Rams to secure their spot in Friday’s District 5 Class 1A championship game.
Southern Fulton led by 10 after a quarter – with Harvey scoring 11 of his team’s 16 points in the frame – and used a 20-12 edge in fourth-quarter scoring to seal the victory.
The Rams, who will play in Friday’s District 5-1A consolation game, were led by Bryce Nicholson’s 17 points, while Chris Kozlowski tallied 10 more.
Daniel Younkin, one of three Turkeyfoot Valley starters to be held without a point, grabbed 10 rebounds.
Class 2A Semifinals
McConnellsburg 62, North Star 55: In McConnellsburg, Wyatt Hershey tallied 16 points, Kole Truax scored 13 and Brandon Ramsey followed with 12 more as the Spartans rallied to overtake the Cougars.
McConnellsburg trailed 48-44 after three, but used all eight of Landon Ramsey’s points to spark an 18-7 closing kick.
Brady Weimer’s 16 points led North Star as teammate C.J. Biery totaled 14. Ethan Smith pulled down nine rebounds in the loss, and fellow Cougar Andy Retassie dished out seven assists.
