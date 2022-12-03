High School Boys
Mountain Cat Invitational
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Greater Latrobe 62: Pace Prosser netted 29 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Ryan Blubaugh amassed 24 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats in the title game.
Berlin Brothersvalley (2-0) outscored Greater Latrobe 25-16 in the fourth quarter.
Craig Jarvis netted 15 points for Berlin, which shot 56.8% from the field.
John Wetzel topped Greater Latrobe with 24 points. Landon Buter added 17 points, and Alex Tatsch netted 10.
Richland 67, Hollidaysburg 57: Tyler Kane and Sam Penna each collected 16 points to lead the Rams over the Golden Tigers in the consolation game.
Penna grabbed 11 rebounds and just missed a triple-double with nine assists. Richland made 56.5% of its shots from the floor, including 7-for-15 from behind the arc.
Hollidaysburg was led by Cole Walters (19 points) and Leyton Weimert (14).
Pine Grill Roundball Classic
Somerset 74, North Star 64: In Somerset, tournament MVP Eli Mumau compiled 27 points and 11 rebounds, and all-tournament team member Caleb Platt netted 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles over the Cougars in the title game.
Somerset's Aiden VanLenten provided 15 points and 13 rebounds to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
North Star's Brady Weimer netted 28 points on seven 3-pointers, Andy Retassie provided 15 and Ethan Smith added 10. C.J. Biery chipped in nine points. Biery and Weimer were named to the all-tournament team. North Star buried 16 3-pointers.
River Valley Tournament
Windber 49, River Valley 44: In Blairsville, Evan Brady totaled 13 points, and Grady Klosky added 10 as the Ramblers defeated the Panthers in the title game.
Windber (2-0) outscored River Valley 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
Dom Speal topped River Valley with 12 points.
Redbank Valley Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 74, Jamestown 63: In New Bethlehem, Ethan Kasper poured in 24 points as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Muskies in the title game.
Bishop McCort's Shakile Ferguson provided 18 points, and Mason Pfeil chipped in 14 points.
Cameron Keyser led Jamestown with 27 points. Josh Hill and Cole Ternent each added 12 points.
Hilltopper Classic
Bishop Walsh 67, Bishop Carroll Catholic 47: All-tournament team member Lukas Luttmerding tallied 17 points as the Spartans defeated the Huskies in the consolation game.
Bishop Carroll's Luke Repko paced his squad with 14 to also earn all-tourney team honors.
United Tournament
United 75, Ligonier Valley 48: In Armagh, Brad Felix netted 25 points, and Tyler Robertson added 19 as the Lions roared past the Rams.
Ligonier Valley's Parker Hollick (15 points), Jimmy Pleskovitch (12) and Chet Dillamen (10) all scored in double figures.
United 82, Derry Area 74: In Armagh, Felix's 30 points helped the Lions top the Trojans.
Robertson (19 points), Joe Marino (15) and Isaac Worthington (10) also scored in double figures for United.
Derry's Nathan Papuga (27 points), Gabe Carbonara (19) and Brady Angus (12) all finished in double digits.
Mapletown Showcase Tip-Off Tournament
Bentworth 48, Turkeyfoot Valley 28: In Greensboro, Kozlowski netted 11 points in the Rams' loss to the Bearcats in the consolation game.
Non-Tournament
Bedford 56, Northern Bedford County 30: In Bedford, Kevin Ressler poured in a game-high 26 points as the Bisons blasted the Black Panthers.
Bedford's Matt Edwards provided 10 points.
Jestin Fernandez topped Northern Bedford with nine points.
High School Girls
Mountain Cat Invitational
Berlin Brothersvalley 42, Bishop Carroll Catholic 28: Jenny Countryman tallied a game-high 10 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Huskies.
Berlin, which received nine points from Gracyn Sechler, led 23-14 at halftime.
Madison Ostinowsky led Bishop Carroll with nine points.
Forest Hills Tip-Off Tournament
Forest Hills 59, Homer-Center 54: In Sidman, Arissa Britt tallied 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and five assists as the Rangers tamed the Wildcats.
Forest Hills junior Alexis Henderson added 17 points and eight rebounds.
Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack (11 rebounds) and Macy Sardone each provided 20 points.
Indiana Tournament
Bishop McCort Catholic 62, Marion Center 55: Gianna Gallucci totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Stingers in the consolation game.
Bishop McCort's Bria Bair added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Cami Beppler finished with 14 points, seven steals and three assists. Karalyn Bailey chipped in seven rebounds and four assists.
Lydia Miller (14 points), Kaelee Elkin (13), Natalie Black (10) and Mya Lipsie (10) all scored in double figures for Marion Center.
Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament
Waynesburg Central 43, Ligonier Valley 16: In Jefferson, Addison Blair netted a game-high 14 points to lead the Raiders over the Rams.
Lyla Barr topped Ligonier Valley (1-1) with eight points, six steals and six blocks. Madison Marinchak added five steals and three blocks, and Abby Springer chipped in five rebounds.
River Valley Tournament
River Valley 61, Cambria Heights 35: In Blairsville, Ava Persichetti tallied 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Panthers downed the Highlanders.
River Valley’s Abby Pynos added 12 points, and Hannah Artley finished with 10.
Cambria Heights sophomore Sienna Kirsch provided 14 points to earn a spot on the all-tournament team.
Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament
United 46, Lakeview 31: In Windber, tourney MVP Mollee Fry scored 11 points as the Lions topped the Sailors in the 50th annual title game.
Ashley Donelson (seven points) and Lauren Donelson (11 points) earned spots on the all-tournament team.
Emma Marsteller secured a spot on the all-tourney squad with 21 points.
Windber 48, Everett 36: In Windber, all-tournament team member Kaylie Gaye netted 13 points as the Ramblers knocked off the Warriors in the consolation game.
Windber's Shannon Tokarsky added nine points, while Harmony Jablon and Lexie James each provided eight.
Everett's Chloe Price scored 20 points and was named to the all-tournament team.
