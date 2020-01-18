High School Boys
Bedford 60, Bishop McCort Catholic 58: The Bisons garnered a 22-15 scoring edge in the fourth to defeat the Crimson Crushers in Laurel Highlands action on Friday. Steven Ressler supplied a game-high 16 points. Drew Hall (13) and Mercury Swaim (11) also finished in double figures for Bedford (11-3).
Mason Nash (15), Grant Jeanjaquet (11) and Zach Ramach (11) all scored in double digits for Bishop McCort.
Berlin Brothersvalley 103, Turkeyfoot Valley 59: In Berlin, Elijah Sechler produced a game-high 41 points as the Mountaineers blasted the Rams in WestPAC South action. Will Spochart (18), Cole Blubaugh (17) and Abe Countryman (11) scored in double figures for 12-0 Berlin Brothersvalley, which led 32-9 after the first quarter.
Gavin Stimmell led Turkeyfoot Valley (8-5) with 21 points. Tanner Colflesh netted 18 and Kameron Kamp added 13.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 72, Forest Hills 41: In Sidman, Tristan McDannell and Nolan Burk combined for 45 points to lead the Huskies past the Rangers in a Laurel Highlands contest. McDannell tallied a game-high 26 points, while Burk provided 19 for Bishop Carroll (8-4), which opened up an eight-point halftime lead with a 20-8 outburst in the third.
Jeremy Burda (15) and Zach Myers (13) led Forest Hills (2-11) in scoring.
Windber 61, Blacklick Valley 35: In Nanty Glo, Aiden Gray tallied a game-high 12 points as the Ramblers rolled past the Vikings in WestPAC North play. Dylan Napora added 10 points for Windber (8-5), which led 18-7 after the first.
Cody Williams led Blacklick Valley (2-10) in scoring with nine points.
Greater Johnstown 50, Cambria Heights 47: In Patton, Anderson Franklin and Gershon Simon each tallied 15 points to lead the Trojans to a close victory over the Highlanders in Laurel Highlands action. Joziah Wyatt-Taylor added 10 points for Greater Johnstown (13-1).
The halftime score was tied at 23-all. Greater Johnstown garnered 11-8 and 18-16 edges in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Luke Lamb (13) and Adam Link (12) led Cambria Heights (6-6) in scoring.
Penn Cambria 68, Central Cambria 57: In Cresson, the Panthers ended the game on a 14-0 surge to defeat the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands fray.
Conner Karabinos supplied a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds for Penn Cambria (8-6), which trailed 57-54 with 3:35 left in the fourth quarter. Treys from Karabinos and Jake Martynuska started the game-ending run. Jake Tsikalas provided 17 points. Penn Cambria carried a 20-12 advantage in the fourth.
Ben Young (16), Will Westrick (12) and Hobbs Dill (10) paced Central Cambria (4-10) in scoring.
Conemaugh Township 69, Ferndale 48: A 22-12 outburst in second-quarter scoring helped the visiting Indians hammer out a win over the Yellow Jackets. Tyler Poznanski’s 27 points led Conemaugh Township, which got 17 points from Jackson Byer and 10 more from Ethan Williams.
Ferndale’s Seth Coleman tallied 21 points – with five 3-pointers mixed in – while Bruce Moore chipped in with 10
Portage 71, Conemaugh Valley 52: Preston Rainey tallied a game-high 21 points to lead the visiting Mustangs past the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North matchup. Kaden Claar added 18 points and three treys to Portage’s cause.
The Mustangs (11-2) battled out of a 14-11 deficit thanks to a 20-12 edge in the second quarter.
Logan Kent (12), Jake Richards (11) and Casey Cruse (10) all scored in double figures for Conemaugh Valley (6-7).
Ligonier Valley 69, North Star 58: In Ligonier, Matt and Michael Marinchak scored 17 points each to lead the Rams to a non-conference triumph over the Cougars. Michael Marinchak went over the 1,500-point mark for his career. Isaac Neidbalson (14) and Kyle Silk (11) supplied double-digit scoring for Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley (13-2) led 25-15 after the first and kept the lead the rest of the way.
Andy Zuchelli contributed a game-high 27 points and five treys for North Star (12-2). Hunter Stevens (12) and Drew Lane (10) also scored in double figures.
Meyersdale 55, Salisbury-Elk Lick 54: In Salisbury, Mahlon Reese led a trio of Red Raiders in double figures with 14 points as the visitors edged the Elks in WestPAC South action. Meyersdale led 43-37 after the third and held off a late Salisbury-Elk Lick charge. Devin Kretchman (13) and Gavin Hetz (11) also scored in double digits.
Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Chase Jones led all scorers with 31 points and added 12 rebounds for a double-double. Daulton Sellers added 13 points.
Richland 52, Hollidaysburg 45: Caleb Burke led a balanced Rams’ attack with 14 points as the hosts earned a quality non-conference victory over the Class AAAAA Golden Tigers.
Koby Bailey tallied 12 points and Charlie Levander added 10 points for Richland (10-2), which used an 18-10 advantage in the third to climb out of a five-point halftime deficit.
Jaden Delarme and Josh Holsopple each poured in a dozen points for Hollidaysburg (11-6).
Shanksville-Stonycreek 59, Rockwood 42: In Rockwood, 28 points from C.J. Salsgiver paved the way for the Vikings as they pulled away from the host Rockets to secure a WestPAC win.
Luke Reedy added 12 points for Shanksville-Stonycreek, which led by eight at halftime and outscored Rockwood 21-12 in the fourth.
Will Latuch scored a dozen in the loss.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort Catholic 50, Bedford 44: In Bedford, Bailey Shriver led a balanced Crimson Crushers attack with 12 points as the visitors upended the Bisons in a Laurel Highlands contest. Bishop McCort (7-7) led 20-12 after the first and used a 16-6 surge in the third to break away.
Lauren Selfridge tallied 11 points and Mikayla Martin provided 10 for Bishop McCort.
Natalie Lippincott (16) and Sydney Taracatac (12) led Bedford (8-5) in scoring.
Forest Hills 59, Bishop Carroll Catholic 37: In Ebensburg, Jordyn Smith provided a game-high 24 points as the Rangers improved to 15-0, 11-0 in the Laurel Highlands with a victory over the Huskies.
Forest Hills led 16-5 after the first and outscored Bishop Carroll in the next three frames.
Madison Ostinowsky paced Bishop Carroll (6-6) with 12 points. Savannah Smorto added 10 points.
Cambria Heights 80, Greater Johnstown 42: Abby Lobick supplied a game-high 23 points as the Highlanders blitzed the Trojans in a Laurel Highlands matcup. Bryce Burkey (13) and Kirsten Weakland (11) also scored in double figures for Cambria Heights (13-1).
Cambria Heights led 21-4 after the first and poured it on with a 17-7 advantage in the second frame.
Daijah Hall led Greater Johnstown (2-11) with 14 points.
Central Cambria 53, Penn Cambria 38: In Ebensburg, Cass Bezek led a trio of Red Devils in double figures with a game-high 18 points as the hosts defeated the Panthers in Laurel Highlands action.
Liz Bopp provided 14 points and nine rebounds for Central Cambria (10-6). Kiersten Szpala added 13 points and six steals.
Central Cambria expanded on its three-point halftime edge with an 18-7 advantage in the third.
Lora Davis paced Penn Cambria (7-7) with 17 points.
Somerset 61, Chestnut Ridge 49: In New Paris, Paige Housley provided a game-high 25 points as the Golden Eagles defeated the Lions in Laurel Highlands play. Shawna Walker netted 11 points. Abby Rosman finished with 14 rebounds.
Nina Rascona added four assists and three steals.
Caylie Conlon paced Chestnut Ridge with 18 points. Belle Bosch (13) and Madelyne Hyde (12) also finished in double figures.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 60, Westmont Hilltop 25: In Altoona, Teresa Haigh netted 14 points to lead the Marauders, who outscored the Hilltoppers 42-12 over the final three quarters with a 12-0 shutout in the second. Aurielle Brunner’s 13 followed Haigh’s lead while Sophia Warner tallied 12 points and Leah Homan put up 10.
Grace Gardill netted nine to lead Westmont Hilltop.
Calvary Christian Academy 36, Cambria County Christian 18: In Huntingdon, Kya Kuhstos and Lauren Peachey both poured in 13 points as the Conquerors (10-1) defeated the Panthers.
Hope Fenchak led Cambria County Christian (6-5) with seven points and six steals. Sofie Poborski pulled down seven rebounds.
