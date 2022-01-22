High School Boys
Bishop McCort Catholic 71, Forest Hills 51: Colby Cannizzaro led a quintet of Crimson Crushers in double figures with 17 points as the hosts defeated the Rangers on Saturday.
Trystan Fornari (15 points), Zach King (14), Mason Nash (14) and Colin Stevens (10) also finished in double digits for 10-5 Bishop McCort, which led 43-26 at halftime.
Jeremy Burda tallied a game-high 20 points for 2-11 Forest Hills. Devon Brezovec netted 12 points.
Friday
Cambria Heights 54, Northern Cambria 32: In Patton, Caleb Whiteford tallied 14 points, and Bernie Whiteford added 12 points as the Highlanders defeated their rival Colts.
Peyton Myers led Northern Cambria with 10 points.
Berlin Brothersvalley 67, Rockwood 24: In Rockwood, Ryan Blubaugh (19 points), Tyler Miller (14), Pace Prosser (12) and Craig Jarvis (10) all finished in double figures as the Mountaineers defeated the Rockets.
Aidan Ream topped Rockwood with 10 points.
Johnstown Christian 57, Centre County Christian Academy 40: In Bellefonte, Dionte Coleman netted 22 points and Noah Baker contributed 11 points to lead the Blue Jays to victory.
Kaden Irvin led Centre County Christian Academy with 19 points.
High School Girls
Friday
Berlin Brothersvalley 57, Tussey Mountain 42: In Saxton, Ashley Brant (17 points), Jenny Countryman (14) and Gracie Sechler (11) each finished in double figures as the Mountaineers controlled the Titans.
Katie Lucko topped Tussey Mountain with 23 points.
Johnstown Christian 55, Centre County Christian Academy 17: In Bellefonte, Unity Miller provided a game-high 20 points as the Blue Jays cruised to victory.
Kasmira Mack contributed 12 points and six steals for Johnstown Christian, which received 10 points and 14 rebounds from Sarah Huston.
Kaylee Bennett led Centre County Christian Academy with 11 points.
