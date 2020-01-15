High School Girls
Blacklick Valley 51, North Star 43: In Boswell, despite a game-high 19 points from Sydney Ashbrook along with seven boards, the Vikings managed to pull away from the Cougars in the fourth quarter to secure a WestPAC win.
Ashbrook’s seven rebounds put her over 500 for her career at North Star. Steph Emert added 10 in the loss.
Blacklick Valley, which nipped a one-point deficit at the end of three with a 14-5 finish in the fourth, also had a 19-point scorer in Maria McConnell while Nikki Zimmerman pitched in 13 points, and Marissa Skubik notched a dozen.
Shade 57, Berlin Brothersvalley 43: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha led a quartet of Panthers in double figures with 16 points as the hosts defeated the Mountaineers in WestPAC South action.
Muha collected 19 rebounds and four assists for a double-double. Morgan Zimmerman’s double-double consisted of 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Taylor Rapsky netted 14 points, and Katie Cook added 11 points. Shade used a 17-8 advantage in the second to lead 26-18 at halftime.
Lexi Yanosky paced Berlin Brothersvalley (6-5) with 23 points.
Blair County Christian 38, Cambria County Christian 31: In Foot of Ten, the Bobcats’ Melanie Miller notched 10 points as her squad held off the Panthers.
Cambria County Christian was led by Macie Poborski’s 14 points, while Sofie Poborski grabbed 18 rebounds. Shayanne Spiridigliozzi pulled in 12 boards for the Panthers, who received 10 steals from Hope Fenchak.
Windber 54, Conemaugh Valley 23: Gina Gaye led all scorers with 24 points, outscoring the Blue Jays by herself as the Ramblers cruised. Gaye also pulled in eight boards while Alaina Elliott notched 18 points. Kourtney Karl dished out 11 assists in the win.
Hailey Stiffler scored nine to lead Conemaugh Valley.
Portage 78, Ferndale 16: In Portage, 12 Mustangs scored at least a point as Portage raced away from the Yellow Jackets. Abbi Riskus set the pace with 15 points while fellow Mustang Kara Dividock posted a dozen points.
Libby Kinsey’s nine points led Ferndale.
West Shamokin 62, Ligonier Valley 25: In Ligonier, the Wolves’ Sophie Fusaro tallied 15 points in a convincing win over the Rams. West Shamokin held a 53-18 lead after three quarters and coasted to the victory.
Haley Boyd’s eight points set the pace for Ligonier Valley.
High School Boys
Shanksville-Stonycreek 55, Salisbury-Elk Lick 42: In Shanksville, C.J. Salsgiver had 15 points, 11 assists and five steals while Zion Manthey netted a team-high 17 points as the Vikings steamed past the Elks. Luke Reedy netted 11 points in the win.
Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Chase Jones poured in 27 points – 15 coming from the free-throw line – to lead the guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.