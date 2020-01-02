Basketball
High School Girls
Shade 55, Rockwood 51: In Rockwood, Jenna Muha and Taylor Rapsky combined for 33 points as the Panthers overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a WestPAC South road victory on Thursday.
Muha collected 19 points and nine rebounds for Shade (6-2). Rapsky finished with 14 points and four assists. Morgan Zimmerman contributed six points and 16 rebounds. Katie Cook added nine points and five steals. Shade ended the second half with a 33-20 advantage.
Rockwood (4-3) led 31-22 at halftime. Kaitlyn Wheatley (15), Lindsay Beeman (11) and Allison Johnson (10) all scored in double figures for the Rockets.
North Star 50, Conemaugh Valley 32: Sydnee Ashbrook topped all scorers with 17 points to lead the Cougars past the Blue Jays in a WestPAC North fray.
Steph Emert (12) and Cenley Miller (11) both scored in double figures for North Star (2-4), which led 23-7 at halftime after shutting out Conemaugh Valley in the first quarter.
Anna Gunby paced Conemaugh Valley (3-6) with 12 points. Hailey Stiffler collected 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Purchase Line 54, Northern Cambria 21: In Northern Cambria, Bethany Smith tallied a game-high 19 points to lead the Red Dragons past the Colts in a Heritage Conference contest. Emileigh Syster added nine points for Purchase Line (5-4).
Grace Krumenacker topped Northern Cambria (0-7) with 13 points.
High School Boys
Cambria Heights 60, Central Cambria 47: In Ebensburg, Adam Link poured in 19 points to lead all scorers as the Highlanders defeated the Red Devils in a Laurel Highlands contest that featured 16 made 3-pointers. Preston Lamb and Nathan McCombie provided 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Cambria Heights (3-2).
Ben Young topped Central Cambria (3-5) with 18 points and four made treys. Luca Tsikalas added 10 points, and Hobbs Dill netted nine points.
Cambria Heights led 26-21 at halftime and secured an 18-10 advantage in the fourth.
Chestnut Ridge 71, Central 63: In Martinsburg, Matt Whysong led the Lions with 23 points as the visitors knocked off the Scarlet Dragons in a non-conference game.
Isaac Little (14) and Noah Hillegass (12) both topped double digits for Chestnut Ridge (4-3). Logan Pfister added nine points. Chestnut Ridge outscored Central 17-8 in the fourth.
Braden Kitt and Devon Boyles paced Central (5-2) with 23 and 13 points, respectively.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Westmont Hilltop 5, Altoona 4: At 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, the Hilltoppers outscored the Mountain Lions 3-2 in the third period to pick up a victory.
Sam Snyder’s goal with 10:47 left in the third proved to be the game-winner, with an assist to Gavin Hockenberry. Westmont Hilltop (13-6-3) tallied three straight goals between the second and third periods. The Hilltoppers finished with a 48-22 edge in shots on goal. Ian Amaranto compiled 18 saves for the win.
Kobe Rickabaugh produced two goals and an assist. Aiden Rice added a goal and two assists. Matt Noll assisted on two goals. Nick Rozich tallied the other goal.
Luke Yost scored twice, while Parker Cumming and Brock Vancas potted the other two Altoona goals.
