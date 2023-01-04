Basketball
High School Boys
Forest Hills 67, Westmont Hilltop 66: In Sidman, Jeremy Burda’s 19 points and 16 from Devon Brezovec helped the Rangers edge the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
Forest Hills outscored Westmont Hilltop 19-17 in the fourth quarter.
Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Brownlee scored a game-high 22 points. Ryan Craft (15 points), Jack Wesner (11) and Jonathan Crocco (10) each finished in double digits.
Conemaugh Township 61, Conemaugh Valley 51: Declan Mainhart collected a game-high 21 points to lead the Indians over the host Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke chipped in 15 points, and Alex Gregory added 10. The Indians led 30-20 at halftime.
Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz (17 points), Bryton Yackulich (14) and Landon Percinsky (13) each scored in double figures.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 81, Central Cambria 38: In Ebensburg, a game-best 22 points from Patrick Haigh set the tone as the Marauders romped past the Red Devils. Jude Haigh netted 12 points as Bishop Guilfoyle teammates Taurean Consiglio and Karson Kiesewetter each notched 11.
Central Cambria’s Grady Snyder and Hunter Pittsinger each scored a baker’s dozen.
Chestnut Ridge 62, Bishop McCort Catholic 37: In New Paris, JaRod Wolfhope contributed a game-high 18 points, and Nate Whysong added 13 to help the Lions sprint past the Crimson Crushers.
Bishop McCort’s Ibn Shaheed scored 17 points, and Ethan Kasper added 10.
Greater Johnstown 91, Richland 65: Nyerre Collilns scored 31 points and Donte Tisinger had 30 points as the Trojans improved to 9-0 with a win over the visiting Rams.
Collins and Tisinger each hit four 3-pointers as the Trojans made 10 long-range shots.
Richland’s Brady Huss had 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Glaiden Hale had 10 points for the Rams.
North Star 66, Ferndale 25: In Boswell, the Cougars’ Brady Weimer scored 17 points while Andy Retassie and C.J. Biery each tallied 12 in a convincing win over the Yellow Jackets.
North Star blew open the game with a 26-7 spurt during the third quarter.
Cambria Heights 48, Northern Cambria 33: In Northern Cambria, the Highlanders’ 22-9 bulge in second-quarter scoring helped provide the necessary margin to dispatch the Colts.
Carter Lamb’s 16 points led Cambria Heights, while teammate Chris Sodmont added 14.
Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers notched a dozen points while Ty Dumm chipped in 10.
Penn Cambria 72, Bishop Carroll Catholic 51: In Cresson, Garrett Harrold compiled 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Panthers clawed their way past the Huskies.
Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove added 17 points and five steals, and Vinny Chirdon chipped in 12 points.
Spencer Myers scored 18 points for Bishop Carroll.
Portage 67, Penns Manor 63: In Clymer, Luke Scarton tallied 20 points, and Andrew Miko collected 14 points and nine boards as the Mustangs topped the Comets.
Portage’s Mason Kargo supplied 11 points, eight assists and eight rebounds.
Penns Manor’s Max Hill (23 points), Ashton Caurvina (11), Mark Bagley (10) and Kolton Kerchensky (10) each scored in double figures.
Rockwood 68, Meyersdale 55: In Rockwood, Josiah Rock (19 points), Will Latuch (17), Christian Schrock (14) and Dalton Boden (10) all scored in double digits to help launch the Rockets over the Red Raiders.
Lance Aldinger led Meyersdale with 18 points, and Braden Kretchman added 17 points and five made 3-pointers.
Bedford 78, Somerset 53: In Somerset, four Bisons scorers – topped by Kevin Ressler’s 28 points – reached double figures in a win over the Golden Eagles. Bedford, which hit 12 3-pointers, also saw Matt Edwards (15), Jacob Wilson (13) and Dathan Hylton (10) crack the double-digit threshold.
Somerset’s Eli Mumau led his squad with 14 points, while Caleb Platt and Aiden VanLenten each scored 12.
Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Shanksville-Stonycreek 39: In Confluence, Chris Kozlowski (14 rebounds, eight steals) and Bryce Nicholson (six steals) each supplied 16 points as the Rams topped the Vikings.
Christian Musser led Shanksville-Stonycreek with 22 points, and Logan McCall added 10.
United 73, West Shamokin 33: In NuMine, Brad Felix posted 16 points as the Lions steamrolled the Wolves. Joe Marino netted 15 points, while United teammate Isaac Worthington added 10 more.
United, now 11-0, held West Shamokin to single-digit scoring over the first three quarters while building a 57-22 lead.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop 39, Forest Hills 34 (OT): Beth Buettner and Zoey Lynch each tallied 10 points as the Hilltoppers handed the Rangers their first loss of the season.
Buettner scored all seven of her team’s points in overtime.
Anna Burkey led Forest Hills with nine points.
Somerset 52, Bedford 24: In Bedford, Eve Housley supplied a game-high 20 points as the Golden Eagles soared over the Bisons.
Bedford’s Autumn Becker and Kasey Shuke each scored six points.
Penn Cambria 51, Bishop Carroll Catholic 38: In Ebensburg, Abby Crossman collected a game-high 22 points to propel the Panthers over the Huskies.
Emily Hite supplied 13 points for Penn Cambria, which led 22-3 after the first quarter.
Bishop Carroll’s Madison Ostinowsky scored 15 points.
Hockey
Laurel Mountain
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 4, Altoona 3: In Altoona, Nick Rozich tallied a hat trick, including the game-winning goal with 5:45 left in the third period, as the Hilltoppers edged the Mountain Lions at Galactic Ice.
Westmont Hilltop’s Derek George scored a goal, and Alex Crespo made 27 saves.
Altoona’s Luke Yost netted two goals, and Liam Jackson added another one. Jonathan Edmundson stopped 23 shots.
Forest Hills 4, Somerset 2: In Ebensburg, Isaac Dibble buried two goals and added an assist, and Josh Morrison provided a pair of helpers to help the Rangers defeat the Golden Eagles.
Forest Hills’ Kaden Powell and Elijah Sorchilla also scored. Isaac Valko made 26 saves.
Somerset’s Dominic McKelvey and Trenton Smith each scored. Kai Petrosky stopped 40 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.