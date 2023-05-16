Softball
Tuesday
District 7 Class 3A Tournament
Ligonier Valley 4, Hopewell 2: In Aliquippa, the Rams scored four times in the top of the seventh in a comeback victory over the host Vikings in the District 7 Class 3A playoffs.
Ligonier Valley’s Cheyenne Piper allowed two hits while striking out 16 batters.
Hopewell pitcher Mya Parish had 14 strikeouts and three walks.
The Rams (9-7) advance to face Waynesburg on Thursday.
Piper and Sydnee Foust each had a hit, with Piper driving in a run and Foust scoring once.
Regular Season
Shade 13, Conemaugh Township 0 (5): In Davidsville, an 11-run outburst in the fourth inning lifted the Panthers to a shortened win over the Indians. Kori Boozer went 3-for-4 and swatted a grand slam during Shade’s big frame.
Pitcher Tara Corradini registered the 200th strikeout of her career during the second inning, while teammates Kendahl Stutzman, Jaedyn Kruper, Anna Deneen and Laiken Orner (two RBIs) each had two hits.
Two of Conemaugh Township’s four hits came from Olivia Mauzy.
Monday
Forest Hills 10, River Valley 0 (6): In Sidman, Rangers hurler Avery Smiach fanned 13 batters as she flung her second perfect game of the season in a six-inning win over the Panthers. Morgan Gdula and Smiach each had two hits and two RBIs for Forest Hills, while Grace Beyer had a pair of hits and scored three runs.
Ferndale 14, Northern Cambria 3 (6): In Northern Cambria, Angelina Wagner had three hits, including two home runs, five runs scored and four RBIs.
Aubrielle Leverknight had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. She stole two bases. Nikaila Craig had three hits for the Yellow Jackets (12-8).
Laci Lanzendorfer had two hits and scored a run for Northern Cambria (8-9).
Central Cambria 6, Central 2: In Martinsburg, the Red Devils’ Kami Kamzik struck out 12 in the circle while also supplying two hits and a home run at the plate in a win over the Scarlet Dragons.
Central Cambria finished the regular season with a 19-0 mark.
Alexis Fetzer had two hits for Central.
Richland 4, Windber 1: The host Rams were spurred by two RBIs and a double from Sophia Burke as they dispatched the neighboring Ramblers.
Anna Burke and Grace Vuckovich also doubled for Richland.
Kendal Wadsworth fanned nine in the win.
Windber saw Angel James pick up two of its three base hits.
Portage 19-13, Purchase Line 1-3: In Portage, the Mustangs combined to score 32 runs while collecting 32 hits in a doubleheader sweep over the Red Dragons.
Lyndsey Castel had three hits and scored two runs in a 19-1, five-inning victory. Adasyn Trusik, Paigh Phillips and Haylee Johnson each drove in two runs for the Mustangs in the game. Lily Koban, Phillips, Sydney Castel and Trusik each smacked doubles.
Sydney Castel had three hits, two runs scored and one run batted in during a 13-3, six-inning win. Lexi Slanoc drove in three runs. Sydney Castel, Lyndsey Castel and Phillips each hit doubles.
Baseball
Tuesday
Windber 5, Shanksville-Stonycreek 4: In Windber, the Ramblers’ Andrew Scalia swatted a game-ending home run with two outs in the seventh to complete a come-from-behind win over the Vikings. Scalia, Rex Rininger and Reynolds each had two hits for Windber, which tied the game at 4 with two runs in the sixth.
Christian Musser’s three hits and two RBIs led the way for Shanksville-Stonycreek, which saw Luke Walker post a pair of knocks.
Bishop McCort Catholic 6, Somerset 5: In Somerset, Jake Yatsky delivered three hits and three RBIs for the Crimson Crushers as they edged the Golden Eagles.
Brock Beppler had two hits and scored twice in the win, while teammate Mason Pfeil picked up a pair of hits and also pitched a spotless seventh to shut the door on the hosts, which rallied from five runs down to draw even before surrendering the go-ahead run in the sixth.
Owen Miller registered three hits for Somerset, which saw Brad Bruner drive in three runs.
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 7, Homer-Center 6: Jonathan Delia had two hits, scored three runs and drove in the game-winning run as the Crimson Crushers edged the visiting Wildcats in a nonconference contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Jake Yatsky and Roman Fetzko each drove in a run for the Crimson Crushers (9-10).
Owen Saiani had three hits and scored two runs, and Braden Dunn had two hits for Homer-Center (12-8).
Bellefonte 15, Penn Cambria 5 (6): In Bellefonte, Trevor Johnson had four hits – including two home runs – five RBIs and scored four runs as the Raiders hammered the Panthers in six innings.
Bellefonte also received three-hit efforts from Peyton Vancas and Alexander Ebeling, who each had two RBIs.
Zach Grove, Easton Semelsberger and Garrett Harrold each had two hits during the loss.
Chestnut Ridge 8, Greater Johnstown 2: In New Paris, Nate Whysong delivered two hits, scored twice and chased in two runs to help the Lions power past the Trojans.
Garrett Emerick crossed the plate twice for Chestnut Ridge, while Christian Hinson collected two knocks and Chase Collier had a pair of RBIs.
Greater Johnstown’s Casey Barrett had three hits.
Portage 13, Purchase Line 2: In Portage, Mason Kargo and Trey Kargo each had two hits and two RBIs, while Easton Slanoc scored twice and drove in three runs as the Mustang rolled in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of the Red Dragons.
Andrew Beer doubled for Purchase Line, which issued eight walks and registered three errors.
Details of Portage’s 16-1 victory in Game 1 were not reported.
