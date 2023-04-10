Baseball
Windber 16, Meyersdale 7: In Meyersdale, Rex Rininger went 4-for-5 at the plate, including two doubles, and pitched 3 1/3 innings to earn the win as the Ramblers beat the host Red Raiders on Monday.
Andrew Scalia went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs for the Ramblers (6-1). Lucas Oleksa and Lucas Rummel each doubled for Windber.
Tyler Sandy doubled for Meyersdale (0-3).
Softball
Bishop Carroll Catholic 21, Greater Johnstown 9 (5): In Ebensburg, Mary Golden, Alicia Heinrich (three RBIs, two stolen bases) and Lydia Myers each collected two knocks as the Huskies defeated the Trojans.
Heinrich and Elaina Smith (three RBIs) each tripled. Brooke Pablic also drove in three runs. Allie Dziabo scored four runs and stole two bases, while Golden, Myers and Ema Sheesley each provided three RBIs. Jadyn Strittmatter struck out nine batters over five frames
Greater Johnstown’s Gabriella Wilfong went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jadyn Oswalt doubled and scored two runs, and Bella Synan drove in two runs.
Meyersdale 13, Windber 2 (5): In Meyersdale, Shelby Hetz went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Amber Long homered to propel the Red Raiders over the Ramblers.
Meyersdale’s Macella Dupre (triple) and Amelia Kretchman each finished 2-for-3.
Windber’s Angel James went 2-for-3 with a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.