Baseball
Westmont Hilltop 10, Penn Cambria 9: In Lilly, two-RBI efforts from Gavin Hockenberry, Sean Wilks and Landrey Burnheimer boosted the Hilltoppers as they staved off the Panthers.
Eli Thomas, Barrett Gyure, Nick Rozich and Wilks each had two hits for Westmont Hilltop.
Penn Cambria tallied eight runs in the seventh inning as its rally came up a run short. Garrett Harrold, Luke Shaugis and Derek Hite each had two RBIs for the Panthers.
Rockwood 4, Ferndale 2: Hunter Whipkey went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs as the Rockets defeated the host Yellow Jackets.
Rockwood’s Jonathan Felesky scored twice and doubled.
Nathan Show also doubled for the Rockets, who scored twice in the sixth. Luke Beahr struck out six batters in 42/3 frames.
Ferndale’s Noah Hendershot and Josh Mitchell each hit solo homers. Mitchell fanned 10 batters in six innings.
Forest Hills 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (5): In Revloc, Brook Williamson doubled among his two hits and drove in four runs as the Rangers ran past the Huskies.
Forest Hills’ Colby Rearick and Brody Roberts each added two knocks and two runs. Chase Williamson drove in two runs.
Jeremy Burda struck out four batters over four innings.
Bishop Carroll’s Mark Mento doubled and drove in a run.
Somerset 12, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2 (5): In Somerset, Aiden VanLenten struck out three batters in an abbreviated one-hitter while Callen Miller went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and six RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles over the Marauders.
Somerset’s Kahne Foltz tallied two hits, and Brad Bruner scored four runs and homered.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Kaden Wyandt singled.
Central 11, Central Cambria 8: In Ebensburg, the Scarlet Dragons tallied three runs in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Red Devils, who made five errors.
Central’s Lukas Black (two RBIs), Kyle Klotz and Britton Marko provided two hits apiece.
Central Cambria’s Joe Iacono went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Treyton Jacobs added two hits, including a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Blake Caposky and Brady Sheehan each provided two knocks, and Zach Taylor doubled.
Bishop McCort Catholic 9, Greater Johnstown 2: The Crimson Crushers plated at least a run in every inning but the seventh as they topped the Trojans, who were playing host at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. Ben Smith doubled twice and chased in three runs for Bishop McCort, which saw Jake Yatsky collect three hits. Mason Pfeil had two hits and scored a pair of runs in the victory.
Greater Johnstown’s Casey Barrett had three hits and drove in a run.
Conemaugh Township 12, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, two hits, two runs and a pair of RBIs from Luke Weber set the pace for the Indians as they drilled the Highlanders. Tyler Weber and Aiden Prior each had two hits and scored twice, while Luke Haight and Zack Petree each chased in two runs.
Tanner Shirley provided two hits in the win, which saw Tyler Weber fan eight in 52/3 innings of relief.
Zane Miller knocked in both of Cambria Heights’ runs during the sixth inning.
North Star 9, Blacklick Valley 2: In Boswell, a three-hit, three-RBI day from Connor Yoder paced the Cougars as they roughed up the Vikings.
Andy Retassie and Cayden Turner (two hits) each scored three times, while Parker Scherer has two hits and drove in three runs.
R.J. Bartoletti’s two RBIs gave Blacklick Valley its only offense during the seventh.
Moshannon Valley 3, Conemaugh Valley 1: Zach Witherow went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs at the plate and struck out nine batters and allowed one hit over four shutout innings as the Black Knights beat the Blue Jays.
Moshannon Valley's Tanner Kephart doubled, homered and scored twice.
Conemaugh Valley's Josh Stiffler drove in his team's lone run in the first. Landon Percinsky stole two bases. Caden Hody struck out four batters in the first four innings. Jeremy Dietz fanned seven batters over three frames.
Marion Center 6, United 3: In Armagh, a three-run sixth inning helped the Stingers defeat the Lions.
Marion Center’s Braden Reichenbach struck out nine batters over 61/3 innings and added two hits at the plate.
Parker Black (two RBIs) and Dalton Stenman each doubled.
United’s Caden McCully and Zack Travis each doubled.
Softball
Penn Cambria 8, Westmont Hilltop 7: In Cresson, Emily Hite went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs as the Panthers tallied two runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Hilltoppers.
Penn Cambria’s Ashley Galovich, Sophia Rabatin (double) and Patty Wagner each produced two hits. Jerzy Vinglish doubled and drove in two runs.
Westmont Hilltop’s Elizabeth Veranese went 3-for-4. Quinn Kuzmiak and Kelsie Muto (triple, two RBIs) provided two hits apiece. Zoey Lynch tripled and drove in two runs, and Kendal Shingler scored twice.
North Star 6, Blacklick Valley 4: In Boswell, Ryleigh Grove and Ariana Speigle each contributed two knocks as the Cougars clawed past the Vikings.
Speigle doubled and drove in two runs. Gracie Eshleman and Grove each scored twice. Kyra Turner struck out five batters over four innings.
Blacklick Valley’s Skyler Baldish doubled twice and drove in a run.
Ferndale 11, Rockwood 1 (5): Maisen Sechrengost had three hits while fellow Yellow Jackets Abby Barley and Angelina Wagner each had two knocks in a convincing win over the Rockets. Wagner also scored three times for Ferndale, which iced the game with a six-run outburst in the fourth.
Taylor Demchak crossed the plate for Rockwood’s lone run during the fourth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.