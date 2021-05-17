Baseball
Monday
United 17, Saltsburg 7 (5): In Homer City, eight different United players collected two hits and the Lions captured the Heritage Conference baseball championship in a 17-7, five-inning slugfest over Saltsburg at First Commonwealth Field on Monday night.
Hunter Cameron, Caden McCully, Wade Plowman, Bradley Felix, Ben Tomb, Joe Marino, Joe Henry and Aidan Strong each had two hits for the Lions (17-4), who won their eighth consecutive game and 10th in 11 outings.
Plowman drove in three runs, and Felix, Tomb, Marino and Henry each had a pair of RBIs. Felix scored four runs, and McCully and Tomb each had three runs. Plowman and Marino each had two runs scored.
Saltsburg (13-4) was limited to two hits by starter Tomb, who struck out seven and allowed only one earned run in three innings, and Cameron, who tossed two innings of relief. Logan Bononni had a hit and scored twice. Angelo Bartolini had a hit, one run scored and two RBIs.
The Trojans benefited from eight walks.
Westmont Hilltop 9, Greater Johnstown 2: Tyler Mosorjak struck out six batters, scattered seven hits and drove in a pair of runs at the plate for the host Hilltoppers in a win over the Trojans.
Gavin Hockenberry (4-for-4 and two runs scored) and Aiden Rice (2-for-3 and two runs scored) each had an RBI for Westmont (7-8).
Zach Slis drove in a run for Greater Johnstown (1-13). Andrew Baumgardner provided two hits.
Richland 14, Cambria Heights 8: The host Rams won their 15th consecutive game as Josh Stem hit two doubles and drove in three runs, Luke Raho had two hits, with a double and three runs scored, and Ben Wolf had a double and two RBIs.
Seth Coleman had two hits and scored two runs for Richland (17-2). Corbin Kalp and Bode Wise each smacked a double.
Adam Ford had two hits with a walk, one run batted in and three runs scored for Cambria Heights (2-11). Nick Patterson had a hit and two RBIs, and Ben Hite had a hit and two runs scored.
Northern Cambria 11, West Shamokin 1 (5): In Northern Cambria, Matt Sedlock went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs as the host Colts beat the Wolves in five innings.
Mike Hoover went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored for the Colts (9-9). Josh Miller went 2-for-4. Northern Cambria’s Evan Wiewiora had four strikeouts and no walks while scattering four hits.
West Shamokin (7-8) was led by Lou Swartz, who went 2-for-2 with a double and one run scored.
Windber 17, Ferndale Area 5 (5): In Windber, the Ramblers scored 10 runs in the first inning and collected 19 hits overall, including three apiece by John Shuster, Aiden Gray and Bradyden Smith in a five-inning victory over the Yellow Jackets.
Shuster had a double, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Angelo Campitell went 2-for-2, Adnrew Saclia went 2-for-3, and Gabe Shaffer went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs. Gray, Shaffer and Scalia also had doubles for the Ramblers (11-6).
Noah Hendershot went 2-for-2 for Ferndale (1-13). Ian Conway had a hit and two RBIs, and Justin Mitchell had a hit and two runs scored.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 24, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (4): In Revloc, the Marauders scored 12 times in the top of the fourth inning and produced 15 hits in a victory over the Huskies.
Michael Boston went 2-for-2 with two runs and a double for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (11-6). Austin Lewis went 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs. Dylan McNelly went 2-for-2 with a triple and five RBIs.
David Weinzierl had the lone hit for Bishop Carroll Catholic (1-15).
Bedford 8, Chestnut Ridge 4: In New Paris, the Bisons scored four runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Lions in extra innings.
Ashton Dull, Jesse Chamberlain and Jared Dowey each had two hits, including a double, for Bedford (13-6). Dayne Miller had two hits, and David Gresh hit a home run for the Bisons.
Trevor Weyant led Chestnut Ridge (10-7) with three hits. Garrett Emerick and Luke Mickle each had two hits.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 10, Rockwood 5: In Rockwood, the Indians tallied five runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 5-all tie to prevail over the Rockets.
Tanner Shirley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Conemaugh Township (14-3). Tyler Poznanski (three runs scored) and Tyler Weber each collected three hits. Jackson Byer added two hits.
Jack Pletcher (two runs scored) and Aaron Show (three runs scored) both went 3-for-3 to top Rockwood (9-7). Andrew Weaver hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Softball
Monday
Windber 12, Ferndale Area 3: Junior pitcher Gina Gaye tallied her 100th strikeout of the season as the Ramblers (8-8) beat the host Yellow Jackets.
Gaye struck out 16 Ferndale batters as she picked up the complete-game win and helped herself out by hammering a solo shot in the fifth inning. Mady Arnold went 2-for-4 and scored two runs, and Isabelle Byer and Hannah Tallion each had a double.
Angelina Wagner (3-for-4) had a pair of doubles and a solo home run for Ferndale (1-9).
Greater Johnstown 16, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 1 (3): In Altoona, Rylan Felosky (3-for-4, double, three runs and three RBIs) and Taylor Ahlborn (3-for-4, double and four RBIs) anchored the Trojans’ 16-run, 19-hit performance in an abbreviated win over the Marauders.
Kara Szczur (2-for-4, double), Brooke Hart (two hits), Bella DiStefano (two hits), Jasmynn Veney and Shamaria Carr each scored a pair of runs for Greater Johnstown (3-9).
Leah Homan doubled in the first inning, and Caitlin Konigy brought her home with an RBI triple to score the lone run for Bishop Guilfoyle (0-12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.