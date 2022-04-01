Baseball
High School
United 15, Ferndale 5 (6): In Armagh, Ben Tomb struck out 11 batters over four hitless innings and supplied two hits, two runs, two stolen bases and three RBIs at the plate to lead the Lions over the Yellow Jackets in six innings on Friday.
Joe Marino drove in three runs for 1-0 United, which scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added seven more in the third. Brad Felix doubled and scored three runs. Isaac Worthington scored three runs and walked three times. Wade Plowman and Aidan Strong (two RBIs) each scored twice. Jon Henry doubled.
Nick Reynolds doubled and scored twice for Ferndale (0-1).
Ken Bryner, Aedan Hrivnak, Josh Mitchell and Owen Ritko- Rutledge each drove in a run.
Softball
High School
Northern Cambria 17, Bedford 1 (3): In Northern Cambria, Kenzie Formeck went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and five RBIs, and Riley Myers produced two hits as the host Colts beat the Bisons in a mercy-rule contest.
Northern Cambria’s Alivia Yahner doubled and drove in two runs, and Laci Lanzendorfer hit a home run and drove in a pair.
Jessica Krug pitched all three innings for the Colts (2-1) and struck out three while allowing no hits.
Aliyah Mickel reached on a walk, stole a base and scored the lone run for Bedford (0-1).
