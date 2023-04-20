Baseball
Forest Hills 9, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3: In Altoona, senior Dayton Maul had three hits, including a double, and senior Jeremy Burda pitched a complete game as the Rangers beat the host Marauders on Thursday.
Burda struck out five and didn’t walk a batter while scattering five hits.
Colby Rearick, Tyler Orris, Brook Willliamson, Brody Roberts and Bryce Roberts each collected two hits for Forest Hills.
Bryce Roberts and Brody Roberts each doubled, with Brody driving in three runs and Bryce plating two.
Nick Negola had two hits, including a double for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic. Cooper Rother smacked a double and drove in a pair.
Conemaugh Township 14, Blacklick Valley 6: In Nanty Glo, Colin Dinyar and Luke Haight each supplied three hits to lead the Indians over the Vikings.
Dinyar homered and drove in three runs. Larry Weaver homered among his two knocks. Tanner Shirley and Tyler Weber each added two hits. Josh Honkus drove in three runs.
Collin Nedrich produced two hits, including a home run, for Blacklick Valley. Logan Kaschalk drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Valley 8, Ferndale 3: The Blue Jays scored five runs in the top of the sixth in a win over the host Yellow Jackets.
Eli Darr went 3-for-4 and drove in a run, and Jeremy Dietz and Noah Graffius each hit home runs for Conemaugh Valley. Tom Stiffler had a double and two RBIs.
Noah Hendershot had three hits with a double, one run and one run batted in for Ferndale. Nick Reynolds had two hits, including a double, and Brandin Locher hit a double.
Penn Cambria 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 7: In Lilly, Easton Semelsberger went 3-for-3 with a double, and Derek Hite had three hits, including a triple, as the host Panthers beat the Crimson Crushers.
Zach Grove, Vinny Chirdon and Ryan Stipanovich each had two hits for Penn Cambria. Preston Farabaugh doubled.
Jake Yatsky and Ben Smith each had two hits and two RBIs for Bishop McCort Catholic. Ethan Kasper and Smith each doubled.
Richland 7, Chestnut Ridge 2: Mark Wechtenhiser fanned 11 batters and allowed two unearned runs over six frames to propel the host Rams over the Lions.
Richland’s Carson Rechner drove in two runs. Jonah Horner and Luke Raho finished with a double, two runs and one RBI apiece.
Chestnut Ridge’s Nate Whysong tripled and drove in a run.
Marion Center 8, Portage 0: In Portage, Braden Reichenbach tossed a shutout on the mound and had three hits at the plate as the visiting Stingers beat the Mustangs.
Reichenbach struck out six batters and walked one while scattering five hits. He also went 3-for-4 with one run scored for Marion Center.
Trey Slovinsky had three hits, including a double, and two runs scored, Nick Pacconi had two hits, and Parker Black doubled.
Billy Dobrowlsky had two hits, and Easton Slanoc doubled for Portage.
United 13, Cambria Heights 8: In Patton, Isaac Worthington had two hits, including a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs as the visiting Lions beat the Highlanders.
Caden McCully had a home run, with three runs scored and three RBIs for United. Brady Coleman had three RBIs, and Brad Felix drove in two runs.
Stephen Nelen had three hits and two runs for Cambria Heights. Luke Mulraney had a home run.
Bedford 16, Greater Johnstown 1 (3): At Roxbury Park, Joey Huxta had two hits, including a triple and four RBIs, and Quincy Swaim had two doubles and drove in a run as the Bisons beat the host Trojans.
Matt Semanek had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Ty Decker had two hits and drove in a run for Bedford.
Carmyne O’Connor had a hit and drove in a run for Greater Johnstown.
Homer-Center 6, Northern Cambria 5: In Northern Cambria, the Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the seventh and held the hosts to two runs in the bottom of the frame to hold onto a one-run victory and knock the Colts from the unbeaten ranks.
Owen Saiani struck out 10 batters and walked five in 52/3 innings for the Wildcats. Braden Dunn and Saiani each had two hits.
Evan Wiewiora struck out 11 batters in six innings on the mound for Northern Cambria. Caleb Dolney hit a double and drove in three runs for the Colts.
Brad Valeria and Owen Bougher each had two hits for Northern Cambria.
North Star 9, Shanksville-Stonycreek 3: In Shanksville, Cayden Turner went 4-for-4 with a triple, a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored as the visiting Cougars beat the Vikings.
Glendon Griffith pitched a complete game with six strikeouts for North Star.
Will Musser doubled, scored a run and drove in one run for Shanksville-Stonycreek.
Wednesday
Richland 17, Westmont Hilltop 0 (3): Ethan Kaminsky went 3-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs, and Ethan Janidlo went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs as the visiting Rams rolled over the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
Luke Raho and Ty Stawarz each had two hits at the plate. The duo combined in an abbreviated, three-inning perfect game.
Raho struck out five in two innings, and Stawarz closed with one strikeout.
Softball
Cambria Heights 12, United 6: In Patton, Macey Mezzelo tripled and Meghan Wholaver hit a home run as the Highlanders built an early lead and held off the visiting Lions.
Mezzelo and Martina White each had two hits. Wholaver drove in three runs and Mezzelo had two RBIs.
United’s Abby McConville had two home runs at the plate and struck out 17 batters in the circle. McConville had three hits and six RBIs. Teammates Kylie Price and Jaelyn Lichtenfels each had two hits.
Conemaugh Valley 14, Ferndale 2 (5): Delanie Davison went 4-for-4 with two homers, a double, four runs and three RBIs at the plate and struck out 10 batters over five frames as the Blue Jays soared over the host Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Valley’s Katie Ledwich finished 3-for-4 with a double and home run. Bella Grecek doubled twice and drove in three runs. Julia Hudec (double, home run) and Julia Stiffler each provided two knocks. Madison Rager tripled.
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner went 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs scored.
Marion Center 12, Portage 0: In Portage, the Stingers scored seven runs in the top of the sixth in a shutout victory over the host Mustangs.
Lydia Miller had three hits, including a double and a triple for Marion Center. Mya Lipsie and Abbey Smulik each had three hits.
Lyndsey Castel had two hits, including a double for Portage.
Penn Cambria 14, Bishop McCort Catholic 4 (5): Madison Cavalet, Ashley Galovich (three RBIs) and Emily Hite (two RBIs) each provided two hits as the Panthers, who scored seven runs in the second inning, defeated the host Crimson Crushers at Roxbury Park.
Penn Cambria’s Sophia Rabatin and Jerzy Vinglish each doubled. JoAnna Hoover and Lily Sheehan drove in two runs apiece.
Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair (two doubles) and Belle Toth (two RBIs) each provided two knocks. Alayna Marion doubled and scored three runs.
Forest Hills 17, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Sidman, Ana Spangler struck out four batters in an abbreviated no-hitter as the Rangers toppled the Marauders.
Madison Emerick (three runs, two RBIs), Madison Gramling (two RBIs), Aislinn Myers and Payton Pcola each provided two hits for Forest Hills. Grace Beyer, Mylee Gdula (two RBIs), Lynae Mathieson and Spangler each doubled.
Homer-Center 14, Northern Cambria 1: In Northern Cambria, Julia King struck out 10 batters with no walks in a three-hitter as the visiting Wildcats beat the Colts.
Ava King went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, and Julia King had a double. Kylee Krejocic had three hits with a double and two RBIs. Bekah Marshall had three hits and two RBIs for Homer-Center.
Emma Popp had two hits, and Ashlynn Kerr had a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats.
Laci Lanzendorfer doubled for Northern Cambria.
Shade 18, Turkeyfoot Valley 3: In Confluence, Jenna Muha went 5-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs, and Kori Boozer had three hits, including a home run, as the visiting Panthers defeated the Rams.
Jaedyn Krupper went 3-for-5 for Shade and also was the winning pitcher. The Panthers used a six-run top of the seventh to seal the win.
Kya King smacked a home run for Turkeyfoot Valley.
