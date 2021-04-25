Baseball
Saturday
Homer-Center Tournament
Richland 6, Claysburg-Kimmel 2: In Homer City, Seth Coleman (two runs), Corbin Kalp, Carson Kaufman and Josh Stem all provided two hits to lead the Rams to a tournament title game victory over the Bulldogs.
Luke Raho doubled for Richland (7-2). Mark Wechtenhiser allowed two unearned runs over five innings and struck out five batters. Jordan Ford fanned four hitters over the final two frames for the save.
Portage Spring Classic
Penn Cambria 12, Portage 4: In Portage, Vinny Chirdon and Brodie O’Donnell combined to drive in five runs while Cody Falger went 61/3 innings to lead the Panthers past the Mustangs.
Penn Cambria scored nine runs in the top of the first inning to gain control. O’Donnell collected two hits and three RBIs. Chirdon finished with a pair of hits and RBIs. Easton Semelsberger ended up with three runs, two hits, including a double, two stolen bases and an RBI. Zach Grove scored three runs.
Koby Kargo, Jackson Kozlovac and Luke Scarton each provided two hits for Portage. Josh Morgan homered and drove home two runs. Tyler Alexander tripled.
South Allegheny 15, Penn Cambria 8: In Portage, Devon Wesolowski produced two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs and Ethan Rendulic added a 3-for-3 effort with a double, three runs and two RBIs to lead the Gladiators past the Mustangs.
Jaxon Champ (three RBIs and three runs) and Jorden Rhodes finished with two hits each.
Nathan Little led Penn Cambria with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Garrett Harrold and Colton Long each had two hits.
Portage 18, South Allegheny 10: In Portage, Tyler Alexander went 3-for-4 with a double, grand slam, four runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Mustangs past the Gladiators.
Jackson Kozlovac went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and a home run. He also struck out seven batters over four frames for the victory. Nate Moore contributed three hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs. Josh Morgan finished 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Andrew Miko doubled, plated three runs and scored twice. Luke Scarton finished with three hits.
Jorden Rhodes collected two hits for South Allegheny. Dakotah Morabeto drove home two runs and scored three times. Brandon Cortes doubled and plated three runs. Ethan Rendulic scored twice.
Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic
Semifinals
North Star 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (5): In Ferrellton, David Griffith went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Cougars past the Huskies.
Braden Livingston (double), Austin Orris and Cayden Turner (triple, three runs and three RBIs) all provided two hits for North Star, which led 14-1 after the third inning. Cameron Snoeberger scored three runs. Connor Yoder drove home two runs.
Mason Beiswenger and Max Oravec both drove home a run for Bishop Carroll.
Forest Hills 14, Meyersdale 1 (5): In Ferrellton, Brody Roberts and Brook Williamson each went 3-for-3 to lead the Rangers past the Red Raiders.
Roberts doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in two runs. Williamson homered, scored twice and plated three runs. Colton Cornell struck out five batters over three scoreless inning and added two hits (triple), two runs and three RBIs. Jeremy Burda tripled and scored twice. Devin Kreger (two doubles) and Zach Myers (double and two RBIs) each had two hits. Forest Hills provided 11 extra-base hits.
Braden Kretchman drove home a run for Meyersdale.
10th Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament
Semifinals
Westmont Hilltop 8, United 3: Drew Buettner drove home two runs to lead the Hilltoppers past the Lions. Landrey Burnheimer and Alex Ray both scored two runs each.
Hunter Cameron collected a pair of hits and runs for United.
Bishop McCort Catholic 14, Shanksville-Stonycreek 4 (5): Joe McGowan produced three hits and four RBIs as the Crimson Crushers topped the Vikings.
Freshman Mike Preuss earned his first varsity victory on the mount for Bishop McCort. Brendon Bair collected a pair of runs, hits and RBIs. Austin Birus added two hits. Nate Conrad, Roman Fetzko, Ethan Kasper and Jordan Page scored two runs each.
Luke Reedy led Shanksville-Stonycreek with two hits. Ty Walker scored twice.
Regular Season
Windber 11, Blacklick Valley 0 (5): In Nanty Glo, Jake Reynolds struck out nine batters in a no-hitter to lead the Ramblers past the Vikings.
Reynolds walked three batters on the mound.
He also added three hits, including a two-run triple, and three RBIs. Andrew Scalia went 3-for-4 with a double. Cole Strick added two hits and two runs scored. John Shuster and Jake Vargo provided two hits each. Aiden Gray drove home three runs.
Huntingdon 5, Somerset 2: In Huntingdon, freshman Ashton Steele went the distance and struck out five batters for the Bearcats in a victory over the Golden Eagles.
Jerry Safko went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI for Huntingdon (1-9).
Brad Bruner provided two hits, including a double, for Somerse (2-9). Brody Close and Aiden VanLenten drove home runs.
Softball
Mayhem on the Mainline
Hollidaysburg 15, Bishop McCort Catholic 5 (6): In Portage, Brianna Dawson hit a grand slam while Sydney Shay added a home run to lead the Golden Tigers to a championship game victory over the Crimson Crushers.
Olivia Vincent struck out nine batters for Hollidaysburg. She doubled and tripled as well. Olivia Knab doubled.
Alayna Marion homered for Bishop McCort. Karalyn Bailey doubled.
Portage 11, United 2: In Portage, Lauren Shaffer doubled twice and Paige Phillips went four innings to earn the victory as the Mustangs topped the Lions in the consolation game.
Sydney Castel, Karli Karalfa and Lexi Slanoc doubled for Portage.
Brailee Price homered for United. Jaelyn Lichtenfels struck out seven batters.
Semifinals
Bishop McCort Catholic 16, United 12: In Portage, Karalyn Bailey homered and doubled as the Crimson Crushers won a slugfest over the Lions.
Kayleigh Horner doubled and tripled for Bishop McCort. Laiken Bair and Alayna Marion each doubled.
Abigail McConville struck out 11 batters for United. She doubled and tripled twice. Mackenzie Reagan doubled twice. Brailee Price and Kylie Price each doubled.
Hollidaysburg 13, Portage 3 (6): In Portage, Maria Malone hit two home runs, drove home six runs and struck out eight batters in the circle to lead the Golden Tigers past the Mustangs.
Zoie Estep doubled for Hollidaysburg.
Regular Season
Windber 7, Blacklick Valley 6: In Nanty Glo, Gina Gaye went 3-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs at the plate and struck out 12 batters in a complete game for the Ramblers in a victory over the Vikings.
Windber scored four runs in the fourth inning to go ahead 5-1 and held off a late Blacklick Valley rally in the sixth inning.
Taylor Plunkard (double) and Montana Stopko each provided two hits for Windber (3-4). Katarina Vatavuk doubled.
Hanna Bartoletti went 4-for-4 for Blacklick Valley (4-5). Nikki Zimmerman provided two hits, including a home run, and drove home four runs. Senekah McIntosh-Myers and Morgan Slebodnick each went 3-for-4 with a double. Olivia Fatula added two hits.
