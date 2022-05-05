Baseball
Curve Invitational
Portage 2, Northern Cambria 1: In Altoona, the Mustangs edged the Colts in the Curve Invitational despite being outhit 6-2 on Thursday.
Adam Stauski had a hit and drove in a run for Portage (14-0), and Andrew Miko had the Mustangs’ other hit. Jace Irvin walked twice and scored a run, and Isaac Jubina scored in Portage’s two-run bottom of the fourth.
Northern Cambria had doubles by Zack Taylor and Evan Wiewiora, who drove in a run. Owen Bougher had a hit and scored a run.
Luke Scarton pitched 6 2/3 innings for Portage, striking out five and walking three. Jubina recorded the final out. Josh Miller pitched five innings for Northern Cambria (10-3), and Josh Yachtis tossed one frame.
Portage 8, Glendale 1: In Altoona, Nate Moore allowed three hits while striking out 10 and walking two on the mound, and he had three hits, with a pair of doubles at the plate, as the undefeated Mustangs beat the winless Vikings in the Curve Invitational.
Andrew Miko doubled and Tyler Alexander tripled for Portage (13-0).
Troy Misiura singled and scored a run, and Connor Potutshing singled and drove in a run for Glendale (0-12).
Rockwood 6, Berlin Brothersvalley 5: In Altoona, the Rockets scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Mountaineers and notch Steve Barto's 100th career coaching victory.
North Star 10, Windber 9: In Boswell, Andrew Retassie delivered a walk-off single on an 0-2 count in the bottom of the seventh as the Cougars edged the visiting Ramblers.
Retassie had three hits, one run and four RBIs for North Star (7-4). Cayden Turner had three hits.
Garrett Huzsek, Connor Yoder, Vance Kimmel and Tim Tretter each hit a double for the Cougars.
Aiden Gray, Lucas Oleksa, Andrew Scalia and Joe Reynolds each had two hits for Windber (7-6). Oleksa hit two doubles and drove in three runs. Cole Strick had a double and scored three runs.
Westmont Hilltop 13, Greater Johnstown 3 (6): Gavin Hockenberry went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, and Nick Rozich had two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Hilltoppers pulled away from the visiting Trojans.
David Ray had two hits, two runs and three RBIs for Westmont Hilltop (3-8).
Brock Mroczka had a hit, scored a run and drove in one for the Trojans (0-12). Casey Barrett had a hit and one run batted in.
Conemaugh Valley 9, Ferndale 2: Jeremy Dietz, Tom Stiffler and Noah Graffius each had three hits as the Blue Jays pulled away from the host Yellow Jackets.
Nick Heltzel, Logan Heinlein and Stiffler each hit doubles for Conemaugh Valley (5-8).
Noah Miller pitched six innings, striking out 11 and walking two while allowing four hits. Josh Stiffler pitched a scoreless seventh with three strikeouts.
Aedan Hrivnak and Noah Hendershot each had two hits for Ferndale (1-11). Reynolds and Hrivnak each drove in a run.
Somerset 13, Penn Cambria 3 (6): In Somerset, Zane Hagans and Owen Miller each provided two hits as the Golden Eagles soared past the Panthers with an 11-run third inning.
Hagans doubled and plated two runs. Spencer Marteeny, Bryce Mulhollen and Aiden VanLenten each drove in two runs. Five players scored two runs apiece. Hunter Krotzer fanned five batters over four frames.
Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon went 2-for-3 with a double, run and RBI.
Harmony 10, Blacklick Valley 2: In Nanty Glo, Jack Bracken struck out seven batters as the Owls quieted the Vikings.
Harmony's Zach Hutton doubled.
Blacklick Valley's Ashton Younkin chipped in two hits, and Alex Reba fanned seven batters on the mound.
Central 20, Bedford 0 (4): In Bedford, Devon Boyles and Parker Gregg each doubled as the visiting Scarlet Dragons beat the Bisons.
Jonah Snowberger and Tyler Helsel each pitched two innings without allowing a hit for Central (17-0).
Moshannon Valley 11, Cambria Heights 2: In Patton, Michael Kitko went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Black Knights over the Highlanders.
Moshannon Valley's Ethan Webb added three hits, including a triple. Zach Witherow doubled among his two hits. Landyn Evans drove in two runs.
Cambria Heights' Garrett Jasper finished with two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Softball
Ligonier Valley 1, Greater Latrobe 0: In Ligonier, a Wildcats' throwing error in the bottom of the seventh allowed Ruby Wallace to score from second base as the Rams prevailed on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley's Maddie Griffin scattered two hits in a complete-game shutout. She added two hits at the plate.
Wallace walked then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Zoe Plummer in the seventh inning.
Westmont Hilltop 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (3): Kelli Sheehan contributed three hits, including a double, while Zoey Lynch, Makenna Oswalt and Bailey Thornton all homered to power the host Hilltoppers over the Huskies.
Thornton (double, three runs and two RBIs) struck out four batters in three innings. Lynch tallied four RBIs, three runs and two hits, and Oswalt finished with two hits and four RBIs. Ashlyn Kist provided two hits, including a double, and Quinn Kuzmiak plated three runs.
Bishop Carroll’s Ali Heinrich homered and drove in two runs. Emma Becquet doubled.
Windber 13, North Star 2: In Boswell, Gina Gaye went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Skylee Miller and Lindsey Custer each went 2-for-3 as the Ramblers beat the host Cougars.
Molly Gontis went 2-for-2 for North Star.
Conemaugh Valley 5, Ferndale 2: Anna Gunby homered twice and drove in two runs to lead the Blue Jays over the host Yellow Jackets.
Conemaugh Valley's Delanie Davison homered and drove in two runs, and fanned seven batters in seven frames.
Ferndale's Hailey Berg chipped in two hits. Angelina Wagner struck out nine batters over seven innings. All three of her hits allowed were home runs.
Bishop McCort Catholic 19, Greater Johnstown 16: Karalyn Bailey produced five hits, and Belle Toth amassed four knocks to lead the host Crimson Crushers over the Trojans at Roxbury Park.
Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair finished with three hits, including a double and home run. Autumn Ricketts chipped in a double and homer. Kayleigh Horner tripled.
Statistics for Greater Johnstown were not reported.
Richland 8, Somerset 0: In Somerset, Kendal Wadsworth struck out eight in a two-hit shutout, while Ava Wenderoth went 4-for-4 to lead the Rams over the Golden Eagles.
Richland's Sophia Burke finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Aubrianna Henry homered and plated two runs. Anna Burke provided two hits, and Laikyn Roman (double) plated two runs. Meadow Connor doubled.
Somerset's Savannah Landis and McKenna Sheeler both singled.
Cambria Heights 15, Indiana 5 (6): In Indiana, Martina White and Madison Bender each had three hits including a double and four RBIs, as the Highlanders pulled away by scoring 13 runs in their final two at-bats in a victory over the host Indians.
Kennedy Rogal, Elizabeth Kinney and Kadence Della Valle each had two hits for Cambria Heights (10-1). Rogal and Della Valle each drove in a pair.
Maggie Cunningham and Haley Hamilton each had three hits for Indiana (2-12). Ella Myers had two hits.
Blacklick Valley 21, Harmony 1 (3): In Nanty Glo, Morgan Slebodnick finished with four runs, three RBIs and two hits, including a double, as the Vikings defeated the Owls.
Blacklick Valley's Olivia Fatula drove in two runs and struck out four batters over three innings. Shaelyn Silko and Nikki Zimmerman scored three runs apiece.
Northern Cambria 34, Penns Manor 0 (3): In Clymer, the Colts produced 24 hits and double-digit runs in two different innings to roll past the host Comets.
Jessica Krug had a home run and two doubles among her four hits. Jensen Wiewiora had four hits, including three doubles. Morgan Hassen, Laci Lanzendorfer and Riley Myers each had three hits for Northern Cambria (10-4).
Breana Chuhran hit two doubles. Lanzendorfer and Riley Stine had doubles.
