Baseball
Portage 3, Conemaugh Township 2: In Portage, Jace Irvin went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Kaden Claar had a home run and two runs scored as the undefeated Mustangs edged the Indians on Wednesday.
Portage (12-0) scored twice in the bottom of the first, and after Conemaugh Township (8-2) answered with single runs in the second and fifth, the Mustangs plated the game-winner in the bottom of the fifth via Claar’s homer to right field.
Tyler Alexander struck out 10 and walked three in 51/3 innings on the mound for the Mustangs.
Luke Scarton tossed 12/3 scoreless innings.
Jackson Byer had a hit and drove in a run for the Indians.
Tyler Weber had a hit and scored a run. On the mound, Weber struck out six and walked three in four innings.
Richland 6, Bedford 3: Luke Raho had two hits, including a double with a run and one run batted in, and Josh Fetchko had a triple and a run as the host Rams beat the Bisons at Iron Horse Sports Complex.
Haydan Webb and Joey Huxta each had two hits for Bedford.
Huxta and Ty Decker each had a double.
Forest Hills 15, Somerset 11: In Somerset, Brook Williamson went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, two runs and four RBIs as the Rangers outlasted the Golden Eagles in a slugfest.
Forest Hills’ Colby Rearick finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Kirk Bearjar (double and two runs) and Colton Cornell (double, three stolen bases, three runs and nine strikeouts in five innings) finished with two hits each. Tyler Orris chipped in two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Devin Kreger drove in two runs.
Somerset’s Zane Hagans went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Brad Bruner finished 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs.
Ethan Hemminger added two hits and two RBIs, while Bryce Mulhollen chipped in two hits, including a double, and two runs.
Aiden VanLenten doubled.
Berlin Brothersvalley 7, Meyersdale 5: In Meyersdale, Carson Webreck went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Cooper Huston and Pace Prosser each provided two hits as the Mountaineers topped the Red Raiders.
Meyersdale’s Dayton Collins finished 3-for-3, and Matt Boyce went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Ryan Sechler added two hits and an RBI. Karter Schurg chipped in two hits and two runs.
Central 14, Penn Cambria 4 (5): In Martinsburg, Paxton Kling went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and one run batted in, and Hunter Smith went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, as the undefeated Scarlet Dragons beat the host Panthers.
Tyler Helsel had two hits, including a double, and Jeff Hoenstine had two hits for Central (15-0).
Preston Farabaugh doubled for Penn Cambria (4-8). Vinny Chirdon had the Panthers’ other hit.
Softball
Central Cambria 5, Tyrone 4: In Ebensburg, Olivia Janosik hit two solo home runs, including a walk-off homer to lead off the seventh inning, as the host Red Devils edged the Golden Eagles.
Jordyn Burkett had a double for Central Cambria (13-2), and Aubrey Ruddek had a hit and two RBIs. Kami Kamzik scattered four hits in the circle.
Tyrone’s Beth Pearson went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs.
Portage 11, Conemaugh Township 0 (5): In Portage, Maryn Swank went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs at the plate and fanned six batters over five shutout frames to lead the Mustangs over the Indians.
Portage’s Lyndsey Castel finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Sydney Castel doubled, and scored twice. Karli Karalfa stole two bases, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Three Conemaugh Township players chipped in a hit apiece.
Northern Cambria 12, Penns Manor 0 (5): In Northern Cambria, Jessica Krug struck out 11 and walked none while allowing only two hits in five innings as the host Colts blanked the Comets.
Krug also had two hits, two runs and two RBIs at the plate.
Kenzie Formeck had two home runs and drove in six runs while scoring twice. Alivia Yahner went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Morgan Hassen had two hits and scored a run.
Jada Bennett had both hits for Penns Manor.
Richland 15, Bedford 4: In Bedford, Celeste Mizla and Sophia Burke both homered as the Rams topped the Bisons.
Burke drove in three runs and also doubled. Mizla scored twice.
Adalin Matejovich amassed two knocks, including a triple, and two runs.
Richland’s Kendal Wadsworth provided two hits and three RBIs at the plate and 10 strikeouts in the circle. Ava Wenderoth added two hits and two runs.
Bedford’s Emily Pratt went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Cassie DeHaven and Lizzy Martz each added two hits, including a double, and two runs.
Taylor Diehl doubled.
Forest Hills 12, Somerset 1 (5): In Sidman, Mackenzie Hoover went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, three runs and two RBIs as the Rangers rolled past the Golden Eagles.
Forest Hills’ Josie Makin struck out seven batters over five innings. Katie Beyer went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Avery Smiach tripled, scored three times and drove in two runs. Madison Emerick doubled and plated a pair of runs. Grace Beyer added two hits.
Somerset’s Mckenna Sheeler doubled and drove in a run.
Westmont Hilltop 15, Greater Johnstown 0 (3): Ashlyn Kist (double and three runs), Zailees Seda-Fas (double and three runs), Kendal Shingler and Bailey Thornton (three RBIs) each produced two hits as the host Hilltoppers defeated the Trojans.
Quinn Kuzmiak homered and drove in two runs, and Kelli Sheehan doubled.
Greater Johnstown’s Sharmaria Carr and Madelyn Wilfong each provided a hit.
Ligonier Valley 22, Jeannette 2 (4): In Jeannette, Lyla Barr (double, two runs and five RBIs), Sydnee Foust (three runs and two RBIs) and Cheyenne Piper (double, three RBIs and seven strikeouts in four innings) all homered and finished with three hits each as the Rams defeated the Jayhawks.
Ligonier Valley’s Peyton LaVale added three hits, including two doubles, a triple, three runs and two RBIs. Maddie Griffin plated three runs and scored three times. Ruby Wallace added four runs and three hits.
Tuesday
Richland 12, Bedford 4: Matejovich had three hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs as the Rams beat the Bisons.
Anna Burke had a home run and two RBIs. Aubrianna Henry had a triple, one run scored and one run batted in. Isabella Burke had a double, one run and one run batted in.
Lindsey Bulger led Bedford with two hits, including a double and one run scored. Kenzie Pyle hit a home run, and Martz and Aliyah Mickel each doubled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.