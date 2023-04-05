Baseball
High School
Portage 12-6, Cambria Heights 11-5: In Portage, the Mustangs tallied two runs in the top of the eighth inning to finish off Monday’s suspended game and also supplied two runs in the bottom of the seventh in the second contest to sweep the Highlanders on Wednesday.
Portage’s Connor Binaut (four RBIs), Mason Kargo (three runs) and Jacob McCoy each produced three hits in the first game. Isaac Jubina (two hits) and Kargo each doubled, and Bill Dobrowlsky homered and finished with two hits and three RBIs.
Cambria Heights’ Stephen Nelen and Ty Stockley (double, two RBIs) each provided two hits, and Garrett Jasper homered and scored three runs.
In the second game, Portage’s Luke Scarton contributed two hits and two RBIs. Binaut scored twice, and Jubina doubled.
Nelen went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Stockley produced two doubles and three RBIs.
Ligonier Valley 12, Valley 2 (5): In Ligonier, nine strikeouts over five innings from Tyler Smith held the Vikings at bay as the Rams tallied a five-inning win. Ligonier Valley worked 11 walks from Valley pitching with Leo Bazala scoring three runs, while Logan Johnston, Smith and Duncan Foust each scored twice.
Haden Sierocky’s three-RBI effort topped the hosts. Bazala and Foust also supplied two RBIs each.
The Vikings’ Jacob Staraniec had two hits.
Somerset 14, Central Cambria 5: In Ebensburg, Cole Johnson (double, two RBIs, three runs), Owen Miller, Nolan Riggs (three runs, two stolen bases, three RBIs) and Aiden VanLenten each produced two hits as the Golden Eagles beat the Red Devils.
Somerset’s Brad Bruner doubled and scored three runs, and Zane Hagans and Callen Miller each drove in two runs.
Landon Strelko doubled, and VanLenten struck out five batters over 41/3 innings.
Central Cambria’s Brayden Blasko, Brady Sheehan and Grady Snyder each tallied two hits. Zach Taylor doubled, while Joe Iacono and Jack Washko each tripled.
Chestnut Ridge 12, Penn Cambria 8: In New Paris, Garrett Emerick struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run over four innings while homering and driving in three runs, and Christian Hinson went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and four RBIs to lead the Lions over the Panthers.
Chestnut Ridge’s Cole Nicodemus doubled among his two hits, and Chase Collier (double) and Kaden Emerick each added two knocks. Justin Whysong (four runs) and Nate Whysong (two runs, two doubles) each collected two hits.
Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and four RBIs. Garrett Harrold added two hits, two stolen bases and two runs. Preston Farabaugh and Jon Zernick each drove in two runs.
Forest Hills 16, Bedford 1 (4): In St. Michael, Xander Richardson allowed just one run and one hit, Brook Williamson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Nate Cornell drove in five runs as the Rangers, who tallied 13 runs in the fourth, belted the Bisons.
Forest Hills’ Tyler Orris went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Devin Kreger scored three runs. Dayton Maul doubled and drove in two runs, and Bryce Roberts also doubled.
Kris Diehl tallied Bedford’s lone hit.
Central 9, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: In Martinsburg, Kyle Klotz went 3-for-3 and Britton Marko finished 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs to propel the Scarlet Dragons over the Crimson Crushers.
Central’s Luke Bettwy fanned five batters over 41/3 innings. Baron Dionis drove in two runs. Griffin Snowberger scored two runs and struck out three batters over 12/3 scoreless innings.
Bishop McCort’s Mason Pfeil and Cooper Stigers (double) each tallied two hits.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 15, Greater Johnstown 3 (5): Kyle Sell blasted a three-run homer and drove in five runs, while Kaylan Wyandt tossed three innings and plated two runs to propel the Marauders over the Trojans at Roxbury Park.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Cooper Rother went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Greater Johnstown’s Manny Hill went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Carmyne O’Connor ripped an RBI double.
Richland 16, Bishop Carroll Catholic 1 (4): Luke Raho fanned eight batters and allowed one unearned run over four frames, while Mark Wechtenhiser homered and drove in four runs as the Rams blasted the Huskies.
Richland’s Ethan Janidlo went 3-for-3, and Ethan Kaminsky provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Wechtenhiser finished with two hits, Sam Penna scored three runs and Jake Polacek added two hits.
Carson Reckner homered and plated two runs, and Raho doubled and drove in two runs.
Westmont Hilltop 6, Windber 3: In Windber, a three-run first inning gave the Hilltoppers the spark that they needed to take down the Ramblers in a nonconference affair. Westmont Hilltop’s Eli Thomas chased in three runs while picking up a pair of doubles. Barrett Gyure had two RBIs in the victory.
Windber’s Andrew Scalia had two hits at the plate and struck out seven batters over six innings on the mound.
Harmony 6, Blacklick Valley 5: In Westover, Jack Bracken struck out 11 batters over 6 1/3 innings and also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Owls over the Vikings, who scored three runs in the seventh to pull within one.
Harmony’s Anthony Maseto doubled twice and scored three runs.
Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Ashton Younkin doubled and scored twice, and Hayden Williams struck out five batters in four innings.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 12, Conemaugh Valley 2 (5): In Davidsville, Colin Dinyar struck out eight batters over five innings, and Luke Haight went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored to lead the Indians over the Blue Jays.
Conemaugh Township’s Zack Petree (double, two runs, two RBIs), Tanner Shirley and Larry Weaver (double, two runs, three RBIs) each produced two knocks.
Tyler Weber also doubled, Aiden Prior scored twice and Josh Honkus drove in two runs.
Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz homered and drove in two runs.
Softball
High School
Cambria Heights 8, Portage 7: In Portage, Macey Mezzelo and Abby Zeglen (two RBIs) each homered as the Highlanders squeaked past the Mustangs.
Cambria Heights’ Ellie Bender drove in two runs, Martina White doubled and Sidney Nihart struck out seven batters in the complete-game effort.
Portage received home runs from Sydney Castel (two hits, three RBIs), Paige Phillips (two RBIs) and Lexi Slanoc (two hits, two RBIs).
Forest Hills 18, Bedford 5: In Bedford, Mylee Gdula went 4-for-5 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs as the Rangers blasted the Bisons.
Forest Hills’ Avery Smiach finished 3-for-4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs at the plate and struck out seven batters over three shutout innings.
Aivah Maul homered, drove in two runs and scored twice. Lynea Mathieson finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs. Aislinn Myers added two hits.
Bedford’s Emily Pratt went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Chestnut Ridge 14, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Brittany Motter struck out 11 batters in a two-hit shutout as the Lions blanked the Panthers.
Chestnut Ridge’s Maya Wingard went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Natalie Short homered and drove in four runs, Jenna Mauck stole two bases and Alyssa Henderson plated two runs.
Jerzy Vinglish doubled for Penn Cambria.
Richland 17, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (5): In Revloc, Kendal Wadsworth and Marissa Naylor combined to no-hit the Huskies over five innings as the Rams capitalized on 10 Bishop Carroll errors while posting 14 hits.
Celeste Mizia (four RBIs, two runs scored) and Ava Wenderoth (three RBis) each had three hits for Richland, while Adalin Matejovich supplied two knocks. Haley Dunlap scored four runs while Matejovich and Alea Ladika also scored two runs.
The Rams led 1-0 after an inning, running away with the game starting with a four-run second.
Anna Burke cracked a home run for the Rams.
Central Cambria 6, Somerset 0: In Ebensburg, Red Devils pitcher Kami Kamzik struck out 15 batters while also posting three hits at the plate in a win over the Golden Eagles.
Kait Rozsi, Aubrey Ruddek, Katie Scott and Madison Janosik supplied two hits apiece for Central Cambria.
Central 11-8, Bishop McCort Catholic 1-5: Lacey Lynn connected for two home runs and provided four hits in the first game as the Scarlet Dragons swept a twin bill at Roxbury Park.
In the first game, Central’s Bralyn Ellis, Maya Hazenstab and Madison Kennedy each contributed three knocks.
Bishop McCort’s Kalina Bailey and Alayna Marion each produced two hits.
In the second game, Ellis added three hits. Kennedy Hoyt, Kennedy, Kaylee Kensinger, Lynn and Aubrey Rhodes each finished with two knocks.
Bria Bair and Marion each supplied two base hits for the Crimson Crushers.
