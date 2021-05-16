Baseball
Portage 15, Conemaugh Valley 0 (4): In Portage, Andrew Miko threw a one-hit shutout while scoring three runs and driving in two more to lead the Mustangs to a victory over the Blue Jays for the WestPAC North title on Saturday.
Portage (15-4) meets Berlin Brothersvalley at 4:30 p.m. Monday for the WestPAC title at Mount Aloysius College.
Josh Morgan went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Portage. Luke Scarton drove in four runs. Tyler Alexander (three runs and two RBIs), Koby Kargo and Jackson Kozlovac (double, triple and three runs scored) all had two hits.
Caden Hody provided the lone hit for Conemaugh Valley.
Portage 18, North Star 2 (3): In Boswell, Alexander and Miko both provided three hits as the Mustangs poured in 10 runs in the third inning to begin the day with an abbreviated victory.
Miko doubled, scored four runs and plated four runs. Alexander doubled, scored three runs and drove in a pair. Scarton finished with two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs. Jace Irvin amassed two hits and an RBI. Morgan finished with three RBIs. Kargo plated two runners.
Connor Yoder doubled for North Star. Alec Hoffman and Braden Livingston each drove in a run.
Somerset 9, Westmont Hilltop 3: Brad Bruner and Chase Stoy each provided three hits and three RBIs to lead the Golden Eagles past the host Hilltoppers.
Aiden VanLenten went the distance and struck out five batters for Somerset (6-13). Bruner doubled twice and scored a run. Stoy doubled, homered, stole a base and scored three runs. Ethan Hemminger contributed two hits, and Spencer Marteeny doubled and drove in two runs.
Tanner Civis and Alex Ray both finished with two knocks for Westmont Hilltop (6-8). Drew Buettner and Civis doubled. Tyler Mosorjak drove in two runs.
Bishop McCort Catholic 16, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3 (5): Austin Birus and Ian Verhovsek both hit inside-the-park home runs as the Crimson Crushers cruised past the Huskies at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Birus drove in four runs, and Verhovsek plated three runs for Bishop McCort (11-7). Patrick Dempsey finished with two knocks, and Brendon Bair doubled.
Zander Sekerak provided two hits and two runs for Bishop Carroll (1-14).
Cambria Heights 4, Penn Cambria 1: In Patton, Adam Ford struck out 11 batters and went the distance in a one-hitter to lift the Highlanders past the Panthers.
Tyler DellaValle, Ford, Ben Hite and Hunter Nelen all drove in a run for Cambria Heights (2-10), which scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 1-all tie. Ty Stockley stole three bases.
Zach Grove drove in the lone run for Penn Cambria (7-10). Vinny Chirdon struck out 10 batters over 51/3 innings. Brodie O’Donnell doubled.
United 14, Blairsville 11: In Blairsville, the Lions tallied nine runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat the Bobcats.
The first two United (16-4) batters were retired in the seventh, but the next 11 reached base. Five runs scored via a bases-loaded walk or hit by pitch.
United’s Jon Henry and Ben Tomb both went 3-for-4. Henry doubled, scored twice and drove in a run. Tomb tripled and plated four runs. Wade Plowman plated two runs. Caden McCully doubled and scored twice. Hunter Cameron and Brad Felix scored two runs apiece.
Andrew Baker (two RBIs), Carson McCully (three runs and a double) and James Skirboll (two runs and two RBIs) all had two hits for Blairsville (4-12).
Softball
Westmont Hilltop 5, Somerset 4: In Somerset, Chloe Hoffman, Kendal Shingler and Bailey Thornton all went 3-for-4 to lead the Hilltoppers by the Golden Eagles.
Thornton doubled, drove home three runs and was the winning pitcher for Westmont Hilltop (10-4). Hoffman doubled twice, and Shingler doubled and scored three runs.
Mary Stinebiser (two RBIs) and Kylie Walker (two doubles) both provided two hits for Somerset (9-6).
Cambria Heights 7, Penn Cambria 2: In Cresson, Maddie Bender went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Highlanders dispatched the Panthers.
Jenna Serafin struck out three batters over five scoreless innings for the victory for Cambria Heights (16-1). Karli Storm (two runs) and Ari Westrick (two RBIs) both contributed two hits. Beth Kinney doubled.
Taylor Rabatin and Alyssa Zupon each drove in a run for Penn Cambria.
Penn Cambria 8, Bedford 6: In Cresson, Ashley Galovich and Patty Wagner each went 3-for-4 as the Panthers topped the Bisons.
Galovich scored three runs and drove in a runner. Wagner plated two runs. Penn Cambria (6-10) led 7-2 after the fourth inning and held off a late Bedford (5-12) rally.
Madison Cavalet scored twice and earned the complete-game victory, striking out eight batters. Taylor Rabatin doubled and finished with two hits and two runs scored. Lily Sheehan added two hits and an RBI.
Lindsay Mowry went 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Jenna Poorbaugh added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Lizzy Martz scored twice.
