Baseball
Tuesday
Penn Cambria 11, Bedford 6: In Bedford, the Panthers pounced for eight runs in the top of the seventh to defeat the Bisons.
Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold, Derek Hite and Luke Shuagis each collected three hits. Hite homered and drove in three runs. Harrold doubled twice and plated two runs.
Shuagis homered, scored three runs, stole four bases and drove in two runs. Vinny Chirdon (two RBIs), Preston Farabaugh and Brandon Yeoman each added two hits.
Bedford’s Quincy Swaim went 3-for-3. Haydan Webb added two hits and two runs. Owen Tedrow drove in two runs, and Ty Decker doubled.
Northern Cambria 11, Portage 0: In Portage, the undefeated Colts scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to break open the game and beat the Mustangs.
Caleb Dolney produced three hits, including a double and a triple, with two RBIs. Brad Valeria provided three hits with a double. Evan Wiewiora had two hits with two RBIs, and Ty Dumm doubled for Northern Cambria (6-0).
Shane Gisler tossed a complete game, striking out seven and walking three for the Colts. Gisler (three walks) and Josh Yachtis each stole two bases.
Portage (2-4) had two hits, one apiece by Mason Kargo, who doubled, and Luke Scarton.
Forest Hills 16, Chestnut Ridge 0 (3): In New Paris, Bryce Roberts (three runs) and Brook Williamson each homered among their two hits to lead the Rangers over the Lions.
Forest Hills’ Nate Cornell (three runs) and Roberts (double) each drove in four runs.
Williamson plated three runners, while Dayton Maul finished with two RBIs. Tyler Orris and Chase Williamson (double, three runs) each provided two knocks. Brody Roberts doubled. Jeremy Burda struck out four batters in two scoreless innings.
Chestnut Ridge’s Justin Whysong and Nate Whysong each singled.
Richland 10, Greater Johnstown 2: Luke Raho smacked a pair of opposite-field home runs and had four RBIs as the visiting Rams beat the Trojans.
March Wechtenhiser had two hits and three RBIs for the Rams (3-3). Ethan Janidlo had two hits, including a double. Jonah Horner had a hit and two RBIs, and Mason Oliver drove in a run.
Jayden Caban had a hit and drove in a run for Greater Johnstown (0-6). Brock Kobal had a hit and scored a run.
Donte Tisinger had a hit, and Manny Hill plated a run.
Central 4, Somerset 2: In Somerset, the Scarlet Dragons struck for two runs in the top of the seventh to edge the Golden Eagles.
Central received two hits each from Baron Dionis (double, two RBIs) and Jeff Hoenstine. Kaleb Mountain struck out four batters and allowed two runs over six innings. Griffin Snowberger fanned one batter in a one-inning save.
Somerset’s Zane Hagans provided two hits. Callen Miller doubled, and Aiden VanLenten permitted four runs (three earned) over 61/3 innings.
United 15, River Valley 2 (5): In Armagh, Brad Felix and Caden McCully each went 3-for-4 with three runs scored as the Lions roared past the Panthers.
McCully tripled, homered and drove in three runs. Felix doubled, tripled, stole two bases and plated two runners. Connor Darr, Joe Marino (double) and travis Timko (two RBIs) each contributed two knocks.
Isaac Worthington stole three bases, and Zack Travis tripled and earned the victory on the mound.
Windber 12, Ferndale 0 (5): In Windber, Joe Reynolds struck out 10 batters with no walks as the host Ramblers shut out the Yellow Jackets in five innings.
Andrew Scalia went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Rex Rininger drove in three runs, and Ayden Debias went 2-for-3 and scored two runs for Windber (7-1).
Noah Hendershot and Rahjeay Odum each had a hit for Ferndale (2-4).
Monday
Windber 16, Meyersdale 7: In Meyersdale, Rex Rininger went 4-for-5 at the plate, including two doubles, and pitched 31/3 innings to earn the win as the Ramblers beat the host Red Raiders.
Andrew Scalia went 3-for-4 with three doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs for the Ramblers. Lucas Oleksa and Lucas Rummel each doubled for Windber.
Tyler Sandy doubled for Meyersdale.
Softball
Tuesday
Portage 11, Northern Cambria 9: In Portage, Lyndsey Castel and Tori Harrison each contributed three knocks to lead the Mustangs over the Colts.
Castel doubled twice and scored three runs. Harrison scored four times. Sydney Castel (double, two RBIs), Lily Koban(double) and Payton Noll (two runs, double, three RBIs) each added two hits.
Portage’s Paige Phillips (two RBIs) fanned eight batters over seven innings.
Northern Cambria’s Sara Abel (triple) and Alivia Yahner each provided two hits. Lakin Baker homered, Kenzie Formeck drove in three runs and Morgan Hassen doubled.
Forest Hills 2, Chestnut Ridge 0: In Sidman, Avery Smiach struck out eight batters in a five-hit shutout, and Mylee Gdula provided two hits and two RBIs, both in the fifth inning, as the Rangers blanked the Lions.
Forest Hills also received two knocks from Morgan Gdula.
Chestnut Ridge’s Alyssa Henderson doubled twice. Brittany Motter struck out 13 batters over six innings.
Cambria Heights 7, DuBois 4: In Patton, Abby Zeglen provided a bases-clearing double to support Karin Adams’ six strong innings as the Highlanders defeated the Beavers.
Ellie Bender drove in two runs for the 6-0 Highlanders.
DuBois’ Aaliyah Estrada doubled.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Rockwood 0 (3): Delanie Davison struck out six batters and allowed no hits in three innings as the host Blue Jays beat the Rockets.
Julia Hudec went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays (6-2). Isabella Winkleman drove in two runs. Katie Ledwich went 2-for-3 and had a walk-off single in the bottom of the third.
Penn Cambria 10, Bedford 6: In Cresson, Madison Cavalet tripled, went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and struck out nine batters over six innings as the Panthers clawed past the Bisons.
Penn Cambria’s Jerzy Vinglish went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Alyssa Zupon delivered two hits. Ashley Galovich and Emily Hite each doubled.
Bedford’s Addison Clark homered. Emma Byers and Greta Nicodemus each doubled.
Richland 14, Greater Johnstown 2 (5): Celeste Mizla fanned five batters over three innings, and Alea Ladika and Kendal Wadsworth each went 3-for-4 to lift the host Rams over the Trojans.
Wadsworth doubled twice and drove in four runs. Ladika doubled, tripled, scored three runs and plated three runs. Mizla scored four runs.
Greater Johnstown’s Dezarae Felder and Gabriella Wilfong each singled.
Windber 7, Ferndale 2: In Windber, Skylee Miller struck out 11 batters over seven frames, while Kaylie Gaye went 2-for-3 to lead the Ramblers over the Yellow Jackets.
Windber’s Aaliyah James doubled and drove in two runs.
Ferndale’s Aubrielle Leverknight went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Central Cambria 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 4: In Ebensburg, Aubrey Ruddek and Keira Link combined to strike out 18 batters as the Red Devils dispatched the Crimson Crushers.
Link provided two hits for the 6-0 Red Devils.
Bishop McCort’s Bria Bair and Alayna Marion each homered.
North Star 25, Salisbury-Elk Lick 1 (3): In Boswell, Laiken Grove and Ryleigh Grove each went 4-for-4 as the Cougars devoured the Elks.
Ryleigh Grove doubled, tripled, stole two bases, scored four runs and drove in six runs.
Laiken Grove doubled twice and plated four runs. Kayley Brant (triple), Selah Eagleson (two RBIs) and Ariana Speigle (double, two RBIs) each provided two hits. Sara Rhoads scored four runs and added three RBIs. Eliza Sheets drove in two runs.
Monday
Bishop Carroll Catholic 21, Greater Johnstown 9 (5): In Ebensburg, Mary Golden, Alicia Heinrich (three RBIs, two stolen bases) and Lydia Myers each collected two knocks as the Huskies defeated the Trojans.
Heinrich and Elaina Smith (three RBIs) each tripled.
Brooke Pablic also drove in three runs. Allie Dziabo scored four runs and stole two bases, while Golden, Myers and Ema Sheesley each provided three RBIs. Jadyn Strittmatter struck out nine batters over five frames.
Greater Johnstown’s Gabriella Wilfong went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Jadyn Oswalt doubled and scored two runs, and Bella Synan drove in two runs.
Meyersdale 13, Windber 2 (5): In Meyersdale, Shelby Hetz went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Amber Long homered to propel the Red Raiders over the Ramblers.
Meyersdale’s Macella Dupre (triple) and Amelia Kretchman each finished 2-for-3.
Windber’s Angel James went 2-for-3 with a double.
