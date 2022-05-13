Baseball
Richland 9, Central Cambria 8: Lanigan McCulty’s walk-off RBI double to center field capped off a five-run final frame as the host Rams defeated the Red Devils.
Richland’s Ethan Janidlo, who scored twice, blasted a grand slam to left field to tie the game at 8-all in the bottom of the seventh. Josh Fetchko chipped in two hits, and Kyler Smith drove in two runs for 15-3 Richland.
Central Cambria’s Elijah Villarrial and Reece Werner both went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Brady Sheehan doubled and drove in two runs, and Connor Serenko scored twice.
Bishop McCort Catholic 13, Greater Johnstown 5: Joe McGowan drove in four runs, while Colby Cannizzarro went 2-for-3 with four runs scored and three stolen bases at the plate and fanned five batters over three shutout frames to lead the Crimson Crushers over the Trojans at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bishop McCort (10-7) stole 13 bases as a team and tallied five runs in the second to lead 8-3.
Nate Conrad scored three runs and drove in another. Brock Beppler and Colin Stevens each scored twice. Mike Preuss fanned four batters over four frames.
Greater Johnstown’s Casey Barrett (double) and Dalton Lynch each went 2-for-3.
Somerset 3, Bald Eagle Area 1: In Somerset, Spencer Marteeny cracked a two-run home run in the seventh to give the Golden Eagles a walk-off victory over the Eagles.
Somerset’s other run was driven in by Kahne Foltz during the second inning. The pitching tandem of Hunter Krotzer (four innings) and Aiden VanLenten (three innings) combined to hold Bald Eagle Area to three hits.
Tyler Serb’s home run in the second proved to be the visiting Eagles’ lone run.
United 8, South Allegheny 4: In McKeesport, Joe Marino, Caden McCully and Aidan Strong each drove in two runs as the Lions defeated the Gladiators.
Bradley Felix stole three bases and scored twice, while fanning three batters over 61/3 innings to earn the victory on the mound. Marino (two runs) and Ben Tomb (two hits) both doubled, and McCully tripled.
A five-run first inning and three more in the third pushed United’s lead to 8-0.
South Allegheny’s Dakotah Morabeto (double) and Drake Nesky both went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Blacklick Valley 10, Purchase Line 0 (6): In Nanty Glo, Connor Kaschalk struck out seven batters over six shutout frames and led a group of five Vikings with two hits each as he drove in four runs to lead the hosts over the Red Dragons.
Blacklick Valley broke the game open with four-run innings in the fifth and sixth. Jeremy Hesser (double), Logan Kaschalk, Cody Williams (double) and Ashton Younkin all provided two hits.
Ligonier Valley 15, Southmoreland 3 (5): In Alverton, keyed by an 11-run first inning, the Rams slammed the Scotties.
Ligonier Valley’s Nick Beitel went 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI. Grant Dowden (two RBIs) and George Golden (four RBIs) each collected two hits. Noah Lawson and Lucas Mills both drove in two runs.
Connor Tunstall scored three runs, while Broderick Schreyer and Haden Sierocky each crossed home plate twice.
Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern and Brok Potoka each went 2-for-3.
Softball
Chestnut Ridge 5, Forest Hills 2: In Sidman, Isabella Giovanni had two hits and two RBIs to boost the Lions past the Rangers.
Chestnut Ridge, which saw Brittany Motter hold Forest Hills to four hits while striking out five, scored a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away.
Rangers pitcher Josie Makin fanned nine while teammate Madison Emerick delivered a home run.
