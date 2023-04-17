Baseball
High School
Conemaugh Township 17, Portage 3 (5): In Portage, Larry Weaver went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Indians over the Mustangs on Monday.
Conemaugh Township’s Colin Dinyar (three RBIs) and Tyler Weber (two hits, three runs, four RBIs) each homered. Luke Haight (double) and Tanner Shirley each finished 3-for-4. Aiden Prior added two hits. Faight fanned three batters over five frames on the mound.
Portage’s Isaac Jubina and Mason Kargo (two runs) each doubled.
Berlin Brothersvalley 9, Ferndale 1: In Berlin, Parker Black and Nick Koval combined to give up three hits with Koval earning the victory in three scoreless innings of relief to lead the Mountaineers over the Yellow Jackets. Each hurler struck out five batters.
Berlin’s Cooper Huston hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead 3-1. Pace Prosser produced two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Preston Glotfelty provided a three-run pinch-hit single in the sixth. Craig Jarvis also doubled.
Ferndale’s Connor Hrivnak, Josh Mitchell and Connor Szarka each singled.
North Star 15, Meyersdale 0 (5): In Meyersdale, Cayden Turner and Connor Yoder each went 3-for-3, while Turner and Braden Livingston combined on an abbreviated no-hitter as the Cougars clawed past the Red Raiders.
Turner scored three runs and struck out seven batters over four scoreless innings. Livingston (two hits, home run, three RBIs) struck out the side in the fifth. Yoder doubled, homered and drove in five runs. Andy Retassie collected three runs, two hits, one double and three RBIs.
West Branch 11, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Luke Liptak struck out 11 batters, permitted three hits and allowed one run in a complete-game victory as the Warriors wounded the Highlanders.
West Branch’s Lukas Colton went 3-for-3 with two runs. Cody Kephart doubled among his two hits and plated three runs. Easton Emigh and Isaac Tiracorda (two RBIs) both finished with two hits and two runs.
Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Softball
High School
Richland 11, River Valley 4: Sophia Burke and Carissa Kaufman each produced three knocks as the Rams blasted the Panthers.
Burke doubled twice and drove in three runs. Anna Burke scored three runs, drove in a pair and doubled twice. Kendal Wadsworth struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run over four frames.
River Valley’s Maren Dunlap (double) and Ashley Pynos each provided two hits.
Conemaugh Valley 19, Shade 4 (3): The Blue Jays collected 17 hits overall and used a 12-run second inning to win a mercy-rule shortened game over the visiting Panthers.
Madalynn Stiffler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a two-run homer. Katie Ledwich doubled, homered and drove in five runs, and Isabella Winkelman went 3-for-3 with a double for Conemaugh Valley. Julie Hudec went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. Delanie Davison, Maddy Beiter, Julia Stiffler and Bella Grecek each doubled for the Blue Jays.
Shade’s Kendahl Stutzman tripled and drove in two runs. Tori Bowers doubled and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Glendale 14, Cambria Heights 4 (5): In Patton, Riley Best clubbed two home runs among her three hits and finished with two RBIs as the Vikings defeated the Highlanders.
Glendale’s Jillian Taylor (triple, three RBIs) and Ava Weld (two RBIs) each finished with two hits and a homer. Madison Peterson finished with two hits, including a double. Alyson Buterbaugh produced three hits.
Cambria Heights’ Lexi Griak hit a three-run homer.
