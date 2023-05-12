Baseball
Forest Hills 12, Penn Cambria 2: In Lilly, Nate Cornell and Brody Roberts each contributed three hits, while Jeremy Burda struck out six batters over six frames to lead the Rangers over the Panthers on Friday. Forest Hills clinched the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title with a perfect 16-0 mark.
“It’s a great group that’s been together for a long time,” Forest Hills coach Joe Carpenter said. “We’ve had good leadership. We’ve had a great year with only one loss at this point. To finish undefeated in the Laurel Highlands is pretty good.”
Roberts doubled, tripled, scored three runs, stole two bases and drove in three runs. Devin Kreger (three RBIs), Brook Williamson and Chase Williamson provided two knocks apiece.
Tyler Orris drove in two runs, and Cornell stole two bases for the 19-1 Rangers.
Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold amassed two knocks. Vinny Chirdon drove in two runs and tripled.
Cambria Heights 10, Northern Cambria 8: In Patton, Tristan Weakland’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh helped the Highlanders walk off against the Colts as they overcame a three-run deficit entering the frame. Weakland had three hits and four RBIs, while Zane Miller, who also went deep, drove in four runs and scored twice. Ty Stockley had two hits and chased in a pair for Cambria Heights, while Garrett Jasper and Mitchell Elias each had two hits.
Zach Lockard had three of Northern Cambria’s 12 hits and also a pair of RBIs, with Brad Valeria (two RBIs), Ben Messina and Shane Gisler each supplying two knocks apiece.
Central 4, Bishop McCort Catholic 2: The Scarlet Dragons erased a two-run deficit with a combined four runs over the final two innings as they crept past the Crimson Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Kyle Klotz and Kaden Fisher each had two hits for Central.
Bishop McCort tallied two hits against Scarlet Dragons pitching – one each from Brock Beppler and Adam Radkowski.
Central 17, Greater Johnstown 2 (3): Kaden Fisher and Kyle Klotz each went 2-for-2 with three RBIs to lead the Scarlet Dragons over the host Trojans at Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Central’s Baron Dionis (three runs, double) and Griffin Snowberger provided two knocks apiece.
Dalton Metzger doubled and scored three runs. Eli Muthler drove home three runs, and Jeff Hoenstine plated a pair.
Greater Johnstown’s Daelon Britt doubled. Brock Kobal and Donte Tisinger each drove in a run.
Berlin Brothersvalley 13, Meyersdale 2 (6): In Meyersdale, Craig Jarvis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs as the Mountaineers blasted the Red Raiders.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Cory Jose also finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Cooper Huston totaled three stolen bases and three runs. Levi Leonard doubled and plated a pair of runs. Haydon Hutzell and Cale Kosic each produced two hits. Nick Koval doubled and struck out five batters over 31/3 scoreless relief innings.
Meyersdale’s Devin Donica and Braden Kretchman each singled.
Softball
Forest Hills 8, Penn Cambria 0: In Cresson, Avery Smiach tripled twice, scored two runs and drove in a pair at the plate and struck out nine batters in a five-hit shutout. Smiach threw 65 of her 76 pitches for strikes over seven innings.
Forest Hills’ Grace Beyer, Morgan Gdula (double), Mylee Gdula (two RBIs) and Aislinn Myers each produced two knocks. Madison Emerick drove in two runs. Lynae Mathieson doubled.
Penn Cambria’s Sophia Rabatin totaled two of her team’s five hits. Smiach threw a perfect game against the Panthers on March 28.
Thursday
Greater Johnstown 18, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 8 (6): Gabby Wilfong went 5-for-5 with two inside-the-park homers in the nine-run fifth inning to lead the host Trojans over the Marauders.
Greater Johnstown received multiple hits from Kass Hardison, Jadyn Oswalt, Bella Synan and Maddy Wilfong. Senior Rosemary McClain netted multiple knocks, scored once and drove in a run.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Leah Byrne finished 3-for-4. Carolyn Maguda and Maddy Wise produced multiple hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.