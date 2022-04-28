Baseball
High School
Chestnut Ridge 3, North Star 0: In Boswell, Garrett Emerick struck out eight batters in a complete-game shutout as the Lions topped the Cougars on Thursday.
Chestnut Ridge’s Christian Hinson went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Matt Whysong walked twice and scored two runs.
Braden Livingston and Cayden Turner each singled for North Star.
Portage 15, Conemaugh Valley 0 (5): In Portage, Tyler Alexander went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs and two RBIs, and Nate Moore went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as the undefeated Mustangs won their eighth game.
Kaden Claar went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, and Andrew Miko had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Portage. Isaac Jubina doubled.
Miko limited Conemaugh Valley (3-5) to two hits, both by Noah Heltzel, who also stole a base. The Portage pitcher struck out five and had no walks.
Windber 12, Ferndale 4: Aiden Gray, Lucas Oleksa, Joe Reynolds, Andrew Scalia and John Shuster all produced two hits as the Ramblers swatted the host Yellow Jackets.
Windber’s Jake Vargo fanned eight batters and allowed two runs over four innings. Scalia doubled and plated three runs. Reynolds stole three bases and scored twice. Oleksa and Vargo each doubled.
Ferndale’s Nick Reynolds went 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs and an RBI. Noah Hendershot and Brandin Locher added two hits apiece.
Bishop McCort Catholic 15, Bedford 5 (6): Joe McGowan went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs as the Crimson Crushers closed out a 10-run victory by scoring eight time in the bottom of the sixth at Sargent’s Stadium.
Ben Smith had three hits. Colby Cannizzaro had a triple, two hits and three runs. Ethan Kasper doubled for the Crimson Crushers (7-2).
Mercury Swaim had a double and a triple for Bedford (1-6).
Owen Tedrow had two hits, and Quincy Swaim doubled.
Richland 16, Westmont Hilltop 4 (5): Ethan Janidlo went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs as the host Rams beat the visiting Hilltoppers in five innings.
Mark Wechtenhiser went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Josh Fetchko had two hits for Richland (9-2).
David Ray and Ian Amaranto each had a hit with two RBIs for Westmont Hilltop (1-6).
Meyersdale 25, Shade 0 (3): In Cairnbrook, Braden Kretchman (two doubles, four runs and five RBIs) and Karter Schurg (thre runs and two RBIs) each collected three runs as the Red Raiders sprinted past the Panthers.
Meyersdale’s Braden Schrock (two RBIs) struck out four batters over three shutout frames. Tyler Geiger finished with two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs. Matt Boyce plated two runs and scored twice.
Tyler Sandy added two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Ryan Sechler scored four runs and provided two hits. Kameron Kennell drove in two runs.
Three Shade players contributed one hit apiece.
Somerset 13, Ligonier Valley 0 (5): In Somerset, Spencer Marteeny homered and went 2-for-3 with three RBIs at the dish and tossed four no-hit innings on the mound as the Golden Eagles soared past the Rams.
Somerset’s Zane Hagans went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Aiden VanLenten chipped in two hits and an RBI. Bradley Bruner, Ethan Hemminger and Bryce Mulhollen all scored twice.
Billy Sugden tallied Ligonier Valley’s lone hit.
Homer-Center 10, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (5): In Revloc, Michael Krejocic drove in three runs, while Braden Dunn, Andrew Ruddock and Owen Saiani each produced two hits to lead the Wildcats over the Huskies.
Homer-Center’s Anthony Rowland fanned six batters over four shutout frames. Dunn and Saiani each plated two runs. Krejocic, Rowland and Saiani each scored twice.
Bishop Carroll’s Tobey Becquet, Mark Mento and Max Oravec provided one hit each.
Marion Center 15, Cambria Heights 3 (5): In Patton, Skyler Olp went 3-for-5 and Ty Ryen totaled three RBIs, two runs and a home run to lead the undefeated Stingers over the Highlanders.
Marion Center’s Parker Black fanned eight batters over five innings and added two knocks at the plate. Landin Bennett (two runs) and T.J. Lynn (two RBIs and two runs) provided two hits each. Dakota Bracken drove in two runs.
Garrett Jasper went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Hunter Nelen and Nick Patterson doubled.
Softball
High School
Conemaugh Valley 5, Portage 4: In Portage, Delanie Davison went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Blue Jays edged the Mustangs.
Conemaugh Valley’s Anna Gunby contributed two hits, including a double. Hailey Stiffler fanned three batters in the complete-game victory. Bella Grecek also doubled.
Portage’s Lyndsey Castel went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI. Payton Noll drove in two runs, and Sydney Castel scored twice. Maryn Swank allowed five runs, two earned, and struck out eight batters over seven innings.
Ferndale 3, Windber 2: Angelina Wagner tossed a two-hitter and compiled 13 strikeouts as the Yellow Jackets topped the Ramblers.
A bunt by Ferndale’s Isabella Buksa scored Aubrielle Leverknight for the winning run in the sixth. Jorja Stancombe and Wagner each drove in a run.
Windber’s Gina Gaye struck out 12 batters in six frames. Isabella Byer and Angel James provided the Ramblers’ two hits.
Cambria Heights 17, Homer-Center 7 (5): In Patton, the Highlanders improved to 7-0 by collecting 17 hits, 17 runs and 12 RBIs in a victory over the Wildcats.
Seven Cambria Heights players had two hits, including Martina White (two runs, triple), Karli Storm (two runs, two RBIs, double), Madison Bender (two RBIs), Ellie Bender (two runs, three RBIs), Sidney Nihart (two runs), Kadence Della Valle (two runs, two RBIs) and Rea Kosicki (one run).
Kennedy Rogal had a double for the Highlanders.
Alaina Fabin and Julia King each had two hits and two runs. King had a home run and a double, and Fabin and Mya Fatula each hit a double.
Westmont Hilltop 16, Greater Johnstown 1 (4): Zailees Seda-Fas collected four hits, including a double, to go with three runs scored and three RBIs as the Hilltoppers defeated the host Trojans.
Westmont’s Bailey Thornton struck out four batters over three shutout innings and also doubled and scored three runs. Sam Dixon (two doubles and three RBIs) and Kendal Shingler (four RBIs) produced two hits each.
Zoey Lynch scored three runs, and Chloe Hoffman tripled.
Greater Johnstown’s Taylor Ahlborn provided two hits and scored her team’s lone run.
Ligonier Valley 8, Steel Valley 3: In Munhall, Sydnee Foust had two hits with four RBIs while Zoe Plummer had three hits and scored three runs as the Rams hammered the Ironmen.
Ligonier Valley pitcher Cheyenne Piper struck out 16 batters while allowing four hits. Maddie Griffin collected two hits and scored three times in the win.
Steel Valley’s Kendall McConnell swatted a home run and had two RBIs.
Marion Center 4, Northern Cambria 1: In Marion Center, the Stingers avenged their only loss of the season after a three-run second inning provided the winning margin over the Colts.
Northern Cambria (5-4) outhit Marion Center (9-1) by a 10-6 count.
Stingers pitcher Cheyenne Slivis struck out eight and walked none. Lexi Roush, Abbey Smulik and Grace Rougeaux each had a double for the Stingers.
Jensen Wiewiora had three hits, including a double for Northern Cambria. Jessica Krug, Laci Lanzendorfer and Riley Myers each had two hits for the Colts.
Northern Cambria won 8-3 over visiting Marion Center when the teams met on April 12.
Wednesday
Bishop McCort Catholic 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (5): Belle Toth collected four hits, including a double, and went the distance in the shortened game to lead the host Crimson Crushers past the Huskies.
Bishop McCort’s Halle Bair produced three knocks, which included two doubles. Bria Bair doubled twice and added a triple, and Reagan Bair finished with three hits, including a triple.
Karalyn Bailey contributed two hits, including a double. Kayleigh Horner and Jillian Ritenour added two hits apiece.
