Baseball
Conemaugh Township 6, Conemaugh Valley 2: Colin Dinyar struck out 12 batters and allowed two runs in a complete-game victory, while Tanner Shirley went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and two RBIs as the Indians defeated the host Blue Jays on Thursday.
Conemaugh Township’s Luke Haight doubled among his two hits, and Josh Honkus stole four bases and scored three runs.
Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz provided two hits and struck out six batters over 42/3 innings. Caden Hody doubled.
Blacklick Valley 11, Ferndale 1 (6): In Nanty Glo, Jeremy Hessler had three hits, with three runs and two RBIs, and Alex Reba and Ashton Younkin each had two hits as the Vikings beat the Yellow Jackets.
Reba drove in two runs, and Younkin smacked a double.
Greg Schilling had a hit and scored two runs, and Logan Kaschalk had a hit and two runs scored. Maddox Miller drove in two runs with a double to end the game.
Jake Noble pitched a six-inning complete game, striking out six and walking one in a five-hitter.
Connor Hrivnak had two hits and drove in a run for Ferndale. Nick Reynolds had two hits.
Penn Cambria 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): Ryan Hanlon allowed just two hits and struck out three batters over four shutout frames to lead the Panthers over the Trojans at Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Easton Semelsberger went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Garrett Harrold drove in two runs, and Derek Hite added an RBI.
Casey Barrett and Dalton Lynch provided Greater Johns- town’s only hits.
Forest Hills 13, Westmont Hilltop 3 (5): Ten runs in the top of the first inning, along with 3-for-4 performances by Brody Roberts and Brook Williamson, carried the Rangers over the Hilltoppers.
Forest Hills’ Devin Kreger (two RBIs) and Williamson each doubled. Roberts scored three runs and drove in two runs. Chase Williamson added two hits and two runs. Damon Maul and Colby Rearich provided two RBIs apiece.
Westmont Hilltop’s Gavin Hockenberry went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Eli Thomas doubled and drove in a run.
Curve Invitational
Portage 3, Claysburg-Kimmel 2: In Altoona, Jacob McCoy struck out five batters and allowed one earned run and two hits in a complete-game victory, while Billy Dobrowolsky went 3-for-3 to lead the Mustangs over the Bulldogs.
Portage’s Luke Scarton doubled and drove in a run. The Mustangs tallied two runs in the fourth and added the winning run in the sixth.
Claysburg-Kimmel’s Mason Campagna drove in a run. Aiden Simpson fanned seven batters over six frames.
Portage lost 13-3 to Selinsgrove in Thursday’s semifinal.
Softball
Bishop McCort Catholic 4, Somerset 2: Bria Bair had a home run and three RBIs, and Karalyn Bailey doubled and drove in a run as the host Crimson Crushers beat the Golden Eagles.
Kristin Stiles pitched a complete game with four strikeouts and two walks.
McKenna Sheeler struck out seven and walked two for Somerset. Willa Sharbaugh tripled and scored two runs for the Golden Eagles.
Forest Hills 8, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Sidman, Avery Smiach struck out 12 batters in a three-hit shutout and also provided two hits and two runs at the plate to lead the Rangers over the Hilltoppers.
Smiach threw 84 of her 127 pitches for strikes. Aivah Maul went 3-for-4 with two runs. Mylee Gdula (two runs) and Aislinn Myers (three RBIs) each produced two knocks, including a double. Lynae Mathieson doubled. Forest Hills tallied four runs in the fifth inning.
Westmont Hilltop’s Zailees Seda doubled twice and stole a base.
Cambria Heights 14, Northern Cambria 7: In Patton, Rylee Bernecky doubled twice and drove home five runs to lead the Highlanders over the Colts.
Cambria Heights’ Gina Lane homered. Ellie Bender, Macey Mezzelo and Sidney Nihart each totaled three hits and two RBIs. Abby Zeglen doubled.
Northern Cambria’s Sara Abel, Kenzie Formeck (double) and Morgan Hassen (three RBIs) each provided two knocks. Lakin Baker homered.
Shade 7, Windber 4: In Cairnbrook, Jenna Muha blasted two home runs and drove in three runs, while Tara Corradini produced a two-run inside-the-park homer and earned the complete-game victory as the Panthers clawed past the Ramblers.
Shade’s Laiken Orner went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Center fielder Kendahl Stutzman made a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh to record the final out.
Windber’s Skylee Miller, who struck out seven batters in the circle, went 3-for-4 with a double. Aaliyah James finished 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Nici Costlow went 2-for-2.
Portage 15, Penns Manor 4 (6): In Portage, Lyndsey Castel homered among her two hits and drove in four runs, while Payton Noll provided two hits, including a double, and four RBIs at the plate and struck out eight batters over six frames as the Mustangs galloped past the Comets.
Portage’s Lily Koban doubled among her three knocks. Sydney Castel (three stolen bases), Paige Phillips and Makenna Redfern each provided two hits.
Tori Harrison doubled, scored four runs, stole two bases and drove in three runs. Kelsey Kunko stole three bases.
Penns Manor’s Allison Stiteler produced two hits and two RBIs.
