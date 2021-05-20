Baseball
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinal
Moshannon Valley 12, Conemaugh Valley 0 (5): In Houtzdale, Michael Kitko struck out eight batters and limited the Blue Jays to one hit over five innings for the Black Knights on Thursday.
Kitko also tripled for No. 4 seed Moshannon Valley, which scored 10 runs in the third inning.
Kaden Hansel (two runs), Michael Kephart and Zach Witherow all provided two-hit games for the hosts. Christian Nelson scored three runs.
Moshannon Valley advances to face No. 1 seed Saltsburg.
Dylan Chontas provided the only hit, a second-inning single, for Conemaugh Valley (6-7).
District 7 Playoffs
Class 3A First Round
Avonworth 10, Ligonier Valley 2: In West Mifflin, Jon Bodnard doubled and drove in three runs to highlight four Antelopes who plated at least two runs in a victory over the 15th-seeded Rams.
Bodnar finished with two hits and two walks for No. 2 seed Avonworth. Noah Osborn homered and ended up with two runs and two RBIs.
Jordan Kolenda scored twice and added two hits. Sean McAleer doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Kamden Otstot (two hits) struck out seven batters in a complete-game victory for Avonworth.
Mason Seftas drove in both of Ligonier Valley’s runs. Lucas Mills doubled for the 7-12 Rams.
Softball
Shade 7, Chestnut Ridge 5: In New Paris, Cassidy Mauger homered and finished with hits and two runs to lead the Panthers past the Lions.
Shade tallied three runs in the top of the sixth.
Tara Corradine drove in two runs for Shade (15-4). Taylor Rapsky scored twice. McKenzie Baer went the distance in the circle, striking out four and scattering 10 hits.
Isabella Wingard went 3-for-4 with a triple and run scored for Chestnut Ridge (14-6). Alyssa Henderson doubled among her two hits and scored twice. Mya Wingard tripled and plated two runners. Zoie Dunlap struck out seven batters.
Penns Manor 12, Northern Cambria 7: In Northern Cambria, Kate Hnatko, Kassidy Smith and Hayden Sturgeon all provided three-hit games to lead the Comets past the Colts.
Smith homered, while Hnatko and Sturgeon both doubled. Jada Bennett added two hits and three RBIs for Penns Manor. Anna Peterman amassed two hits, two RBIs and three runs.
Jessica Krug went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs and two RBIs for Northern Cambria. Camryn Dumm doubled and scored twice. Jensen Wiewiora doubled, and Kenzie Formeck tripled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.