Baseball
District 6 Tournament
Class 3A
Central 15, Westmont Hilltop 0 (4): In Martinsburg, the undefeated and top-seeded Scarlet Dragons scored 12 times in the second inning to pull away from the Hilltoppers in a District 6 Class 3A first-round contest.
Tyler Helsel had two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Central (21-0). Parker Gregg had two hits and three runs.
Jonah Snowberger and Griffin Snowberger each drove in a pair, and Hunter Smith doubled.
Ian Amaranto had Westmont Hilltop’s lone hit against starter Jonah Snowberger (three innings pitched) and Devon Boyles (one inning).
Central will face fifth-seeded Bald Eagle Area, a 5-2 winner over fourth-seeded Richland in the opening round.
Class 2A
Mount Union 9, United 3: In Mount Union, Ryan Scott (52/3 innings) and Bryce Danish (11/3) combined to one-hit the Lions as the third-seeded Trojans advanced to the semifinal round.
Scott struck out seven and walked three while allowing only Jon Henry’s single.
Danish struck out three and walked one as the two hurlers combined to fan 10.
Mount Union (19-2) had two hits and two RBIs apiece by Je’saun Robinson and Dayvon Wilson, who hit a triple. Cainen Atherton had a hit, two walks and scored three runs.
Mount Union will face second-seeded Marion Center, a 9-7 winner over seventh-seeded West Branch.
Class 1A
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 14, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Boalsburg, Spencer Gigante had three hits, including a solo homer and two RBIs, and Thomas Delahoy had three hits and two RBIs, as the second-seeded Wolves defeated the visiting Blue Jays in District 6 Class 1A.
St. Joseph’s senior pitcher Evan Roach struck out seven and didn’t allow a hit in four innings, and Jason Dreibelbis completed the abbreviated no-hitter in the fifth inning. Seventh-seeded Conemaugh Valley had three walks.
Chris Forstmeier had two hits and drove in three runs for St. Joseph’s (11-5), which will face sixth-seeded Williamsburg, a 4-3 winner over third-seeded Harmony.
Regular season
Conemaugh Township 8, Berlin Brothersvalley 7 (9): In Davidsville, Tanner Shirley hit a walk-off single after Jackson Byer’s triple with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Indians won over the rival Mountaineers in extra innings.
Shirley went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run scored. Byer and Owen Tomb each had two hits for the Indians, who scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to take a one-run advantage. Berlin Brothersvalley tied the game in the top of the seventh via Craig Jarvis’ triple, forcing extra innings.
Tomb, Byer and Jon Updyke each had doubles for Conemaugh Township.
Zach Calvert went 3-for-5 with a run and one run batted in for Berlin Brothersvalley.
Cory Jose went 2-for-4 with a double. Cale Kosic had two hits.
Softball
Regular season
Westmont Hilltop 15, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (4): Kelli Sheehan had three doubles, Quinn Kuzmiak had three hits, including a home run and a double, and Bailey Thornton tossed a four-inning no-hitter as the Hilltoppers defeated the Crimson Crushers and clinched a share of the LHAC title.
Zoey Lynch and Thornton each had two hits for Westmont Hilltop (16-2), which finished in a three-way tie for the LHAC crown with Central and Central Cambria.
Windber 9, Greater Johnstown 2: In Windber, Isabelle Byer drove in two runs, Aaliyah James and Lyndsey Custer each tripled, and Maggie Manippo went 2-for-4 with a double in the Ramblers’ victory over the visiting Trojans.
Kara Szczur went 2-for-3 with a triple for Greater Johnstown.
Alena Lacko had a triple, and Jayda Rozier had a double.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 9, Forbes Road 8: In Shanksville, Rylee Snyder had two triples and Liz Salsgiver had two hits as the Vikings held off the Cardinals.
Kori Boozer had a double for Shanksville.
Ginnah Kendall, Taylor Small and Madison Clippinger each had two hits for Forbes Road.
