Baseball
Cambria Heights 6, Bedford 2: In Patton, Nick Patterson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Ty Stockley hit a three-run home run and Benjamin Hite had two hits as the Highlanders collected their first victory over the Bisons on Thursday.
Adam Ford struck out 10 and walked two in a complete game for the Highlanders (1-6).
Jared Dowey had a double and scored a run for Bedford (8-6). Brett Wilson went 2-for-3, and Mercury Swaim had a hit and drove in a run.
Windber 4, North Star 1: In Windber, Andrew Scalia went the distance on the mound and added two hits and a run to lead the Ramblers past the Cougars.
Aiden Gray and Jake Vargo each plated a run for Windber (9-4), which scored a run in the fifth inning to take its first lead and added two more in the sixth inning.
David Griffith provided three hits and an RBI for North Star (4-8).
Central Cambria 13-12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3-1: In Ebensburg, Reece Werner went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to complete Monday’s contest, then the host Red Devils picked up another victory in the second game over the Huskies.
Brady Sheehan went 2-for-3 with three runs, a stolen base and an RBI in the first game for Central Cambria (8-5). Zach Taylor tripled and scored three runs.
Brayden Mennett also tripled and drove home two runs. Nate Wyrwas scored two runs and finished with two RBIs. Treyton Jacobs scored twice. Colton Lane allowed three unearned runs over five innings and struck out four batters.
Tobey Becquet doubled for Bishop Carroll (1-11). Jordan Bobroski and Johnny Golden each drove home a run.
Gavin Knopp provided two hits, including a double, and five RBIs for Central Cambria in the second game. Mennett finished with three hits, including a double, and three runs. Corey Roberts earned the victory on the mound and added two hits and three runs. Taylor doubled and finished with two hits. Dewayne Mosley stole three bases and scored twice.
Zander Sekerak led Bishop Carroll with two hits. Luke Repko drove in a run.
Conemaugh Valley 5, Ferndale 3: In East Taylor, Casey Cruse went 2-for-3 with one run scored, and Nick Heltzel had a double, one run and one run batted in as the host Blue Jays edged the Yellow Jackets.
Caden Hody struck out six and walked two in four innings, and Nick Heltzel tossed 22/3 innings of relief with four strikeouts and no walks for Conemaugh Valley (5-1).
Ian Conway and Kai Gorzelsky each had a hit and scored a run for Ferndale (1-8).
Bishop McCort Catholic 9, Westmont Hilltop 5: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Mason Pfeil went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, and Brendon Bair had a hit and two runs as the Crimson Crushers defeated the Hilltoppers.
Brock Beppler had a hit and four RBIs for Bishop McCort Catholic (8-5).
Drew Buettner had two hits, one run and one run batted in, and Tanner Civis had a double for Westmont Hilltop (4-5).
United 10, Northern Cambria 8: In Armagh, Caden McCully went 3-for-4 with three runs, and Wade Plowman went 2-for-4 with a run and one run batted in as the host Lions edged the Colts.
Joe Marino had two hits, including a double and three RBIs, and Isaac Worthington doubled for United (12-4).
Bradley Felix had a hit, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Josh Miller went 3-for-3 and drove in a run for Northern Cambria (3-9). Evan Wiewiora had two hits, four RBIs and one run scored. Mike Hoover doubled and scored a run.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 6-4, Chestnut Ridge 5-5: In Altoona, the Marauders and Lions split a doubleheader.
Bishop Guilfoyle won the opener 6-5 after scoring twice in the top of the seventh and holding the Lions to one in the bottom of the frame.
Cooper Rother and Austin Bauchamp each had two hits for the Marauders in the first game. Devon Weyant doubled and Owen Dombrosky drove in two runs.
Chestnut Ridge’s Matt Whysong and Luke Mickle each went 3-for-4 with a run and one run batted in during Game 1.
In Game 2, Whysong went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Kyle Lohr went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Lucas Nicodemus went 2-for-4 with one run and one run batted in for the Lions (9-3).
Dombroskey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Rother went 2-for-4 with one run and one run batted in for the Marauders (9-5). Austin Lewis doubled.
Forest Hills 10, Greater Johnstown 3: In St. Michael, Brad Madigan scored twice, doubled among his two hits and plated three runs, and Brook Williamson added three hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Rangers past the Trojans.
Kirk Bearjar (two runs), Madigan (two runs) and Zach Myers (three stolen bases) each provided two hits for Forest Hills (14-1). Brody Roberts doubled and scored twice. Devin Kreger (double) and Taylor Vranich both drove home two runs. Tyler Orris scroed twice.
Brice Mrockza provided Greater Johnstown’s (0-9) lone hit. Cody Barrett, Andrew Baumgardner and Brent Zierer each drove in a run.
Penn Cambria 8, Somerset 2: In Somerset, Jon Zernick drove in three runs, and Vinny Chirdon provided two hits, including a double, and two RBIs at the plate and struck out six batters to earn a complete game victory on the mound as the Panthers topped the Golden Eagles.
Penn Cambria (5-9) held a slim 3-2 lead after the fourth inning, but added five runs over its final two at-bats. Nathan Little provided two hits and an RBI. Eight different Panthers scored.
Spencer Marteeny went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead Somerset (4-10). Brody Close doubled, and Brad Bruner plated another runner.
Softball
Somerset 5, Penn Cambria 4: In Somerset, Chloe Miller provided a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Golden Eagles past the Panthers.
Kylie Walker topped Somerset (6-4) with three hits. Mary Stinebiser added two hits, and Kylie Landis tripled.
Jerzy Vinglish led Penn Cambria (3-7) with three hits, including a double. Patty Wagner contributed two hits.
Westmont Hilltop 16, Bishop McCort Catholic 1 (4): Quinn Kuzmiak blasted a three-run home run and plated four runs, while Samantha Dixon and Zailees Seda each provided three hits to lead the host Hilltoppers past the Crimson Crushers.
Kuzmiak had two hits for Westmont Hilltop (6-2). Seda scored three runs and drove in two runs. Dixon was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Kendal Shingler added two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Bailey Thornton was the winning pitcher and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Ally Diamond went 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run for Bishop McCort (2-8).
Forest Hills 12, Greater Johnstown 1 (6): In Sidman, seven different Rangers produced multi-hit games to lead the hosts past the Trojans.
Mackenzie Hoover went a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for Forest Hills (7-5), which amassed 18 hits. Kate Beyer also provided three hits and an RBI. Taylor Burda (two runs), Paige Debias, Madison Emerick (three RBIs), Josie Makin (six strikeouts in six innings) and Sofie Poborski (two runs) all produced two hits. Paige Miller scored twice.
Ashley Kolar provided Greater Johnstown’s (1-6) lone hit and RBI.
Conemaugh Valley 17, Ferndale 8: In East Taylor, Anna Gunby went 3-for-3, Hailey Stiffler and Bella Grecek each had inside-the-park home runs as the Blue Jays beat the Yellow Jackets.
Delanie Davison and Stiffler each went 4-for-4. Davison hit a grand slam home run. The duo combined for 11 RBIs for Conemaugh Valley (7-2).
Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner went 3-for-3 with three triples and three runs scored. Samantha Himes had two hits, including a double and two runs for the Yellow Jackets (2-7).
Windber 12, North Star 0 (5): In Windber, Gina Gaye pitched an abbreviated no-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Ramblers shut out the visiting Cougars.
Katarina Vatavuk went 3-for-3 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored for Windber (5-5). Aaliyah James had two doubles and two runs. Eryn Marsh had two hits, including a double for the Ramblers.
Central Cambria 10-24, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0-2: In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 19 batters over seven innings and added four hits, highlighted by a home run, as the host Red Devils swept the Huskies.
Erika Burket provided two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Central Cambria (11-2) in the first game. Kamzik supplied three hits and combined with Mia Ruddek on a no-hitter in the first contest. Olivia Janosik finished with two hits, including a double and home run, two runs and two RBIs. Karlie Heeney tripled and scored twice, and Chloe Croft doubled. Lydia Knarr scored twice.
In the second game, Jordyn Burkett (three RBIs and three runs), Kamzik (two RBIs) and Janosik (three RBIs and three runs) all homered. Burket, Cydney Forcellini (two hits) and Jordan Krawcion all drove in two runs apiece. Croft finished with three hits, including a triple. Heeney netted two hits. Jess Evans tripled.
Lydia Myers led Bishop Carroll with two stolen bases and a hit. Katie Leahey drove in a run.
Portage 17, Blacklick Valley 6: In Nanty Glo, the Mustangs collected 20 hits, including a 4-for-4 game by Lily Koban and three-hit efforts by Maryn Swank, Makenna Redfern, Karli Karalfa and Paige Phillips in a win over the host Vikings.
Karalfa and Phillips each hit a homer and a double and scored three runs.
Swank and Redfern each had a double and scored three runs.
Lauren Shaffer, Redfern, Swank, Karalfa, Lindsey Sease, Phillips and Koban each drove in a pair.
Senekah McIntosh-Myers had three hits for Blacklick Valley. Morgan Slebodnick, Hanna Bartoletti and Emily Campbell each had two hits. Campbell, McIntosh-Myers and Slebodnick each hit a double.
Chestnut Ridge 18, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2 (3): In Altoona, Isabella Giovanelli went 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and one run scored, and Zoi Dunlap went 2-for-2 with two runs and one run batted in as the Lions beat the Marauders.
Alecsis Mowry had a double for Chestnut Ridge (9-3). Tori Gutshall had a hit and two RBIs.
Blairsville 18, Northern Cambria 16: In Northern Cambria, Tori Foust, Hannah Foust and Kirsten Smith each hit home runs, and the Bobcats scored 12 times in the top of the sixth inning to edge the host Colts.
Hannah Foust went 4-for-4, including a double, four runs and four RBIs. Smith went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Tori Foust went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Isabel Pynos had three hits, with a double.
