Blacklick Valley 4, Conemaugh Township 2: Jake Noble hit a two-run single in the fifth to give the Vikings the lead, and pitcher R.J. Bartoletti got the win in his first varsity start on the mound this season on Wednesday.
Ashton Younkin and Josh Hessler each had a hit and a run batted in for Blacklick Valley (7-7). Bartoletti struck out three and allowed four hits.
Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley, and Luke Weber each had a hit and drove in a run.
Westmont Hilltop 9, Bishop McCort Catholic 3: Eli Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs at the plate and pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and two walks as the Hilltoppers beat the Crimson Crushers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Ian Amaranto went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Westmont Hilltop (7-6), and Jack Wesner tripled, scored two runs and drove in another.
Ben Smith doubled and drove in two runs for Bishop McCort Catholic (5-7).
Forest Hills 24, Greater Johnstown 0 (3): In Sidman, Nate Cornell went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored, and Brook Williamson and Devin Kreger each went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Rangers rolled past the visiting Trojans.
Kreger scored four runs, and Williamson scored three times.
Williamson and Tyler Orris each hit home runs. Brody Roberts and Williamson each hit triples. Kreger and Zach Fisher each doubled.
Xander Richardson (two innings, three strikeouts) and Zach Fisher (one inning, one strikeout) combined in a perfect game on the mound.
Somerset 15: Penn Cambria 6: In Lilly, Callen Miller went 5-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Owen Miller finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and seven RBIs as the Golden Eagles soared over the Panthers.
Somerset’s Brad Bruner went 3-for-3 with five runs, a double and two walks. Landon Strelko doubled and plated three runs.
Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold went 3-for-4 with a triple, home run and two RBIs. Zach Grove doubled among his two hits and drove in three runs.
Chestnut Ridge 8, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 5: In New Paris, Christian Hinson (double, two runs) and Justin Whysong
Chestnut Ridge’s Chase Collier tossed 61/3 innings, and Cole Nicodemus drove in two runs and scored twice.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Nick Negola (three RBIs, double) and Cooper Rother (two runs, double) each provided two hits. Austin Beauchamp doubled.
Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Northern Cambria 1: In Altoona, the Mounties scored two runs in the top of the seventh and pitcher Denny Pretash completed the comeback in a win over the Colts.
Jamey Massung, who went 3-for-3, led off the seventh with a homer to tie the game at 1-all, and Parker Lamb singled and later scored the eventual game-winner on a two-out error.
Shane Gisler had two hits for Northern Cambria. Shaun Gisler had a single that led to the Colts’ lone run in the second inning.
Northern Cambria 13, Rockwood 9: In Altoona, the Colts split a doubleheader against two different opponents by collecting 16 hits in a victory over the visiting Rockets.
Shane Gisler and Evan Wiewiora each had three hits for Northern Cambria (11-2). Brad Valeria, Tyler Dumm, Shaun Gisler and Ben Messina each had two hits. Owen Bougher drove in three runs, and Valeria stole three bases.
Dumm, Wiewiora and Messina each hit a double.
Nathan Show had two hits and three RBIs for Rockwood (5-7). Jacob Griffith had a double and three RBIs.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Valley 5, Blacklick Valley 4: Jeremy Dietz had two hits, including a double, two runs and three RBIs as the Blue Jays beat the Vikings.
Noah Graffius had two hits and two RBIs for Conemaugh Valley. Caden Hody allowed one hit, three unearned runs with seven strikeouts and five walks in 61/3 innings.
Collin Nedrich had Blacklick Valley’s lone hit, a two-run, line-drive single. He finished with three RBIs. The Vikings’ Hayden Williams struck out seven batters.
Westmont Hilltop 8, Bishop McCort Catholic 4: The host Hilltoppers tallied four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Crimson Crushers.
Westmont Hilltop’s Zailees Seda homered. Zoey Lynch produced two hits, and Kelsie Muto drove in two runs.
Bishop McCort’s Karalyn Bailey (double, home run) and Bria Bair (home run, two RBIs) each provided three knocks. Kristin Stiles added two hits.
Somerset 12, Penn Cambria 3: In Somerset, Gracie Bowers (three runs), Emily Rush (two RBIs) and Riley Wiencek (three runs) each provided two hits as the Golden Eagles soared over the Panthers.
Somerset’s Chloe Miller doubled and drove in three runs, and Ava Baumgardner plated two runs.
Penn Cambria’s Jerzy Vinglish went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Sophia Rabatin doubled.
Central Cambria 12, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (5): In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik, Keira Link and Aubrey Ruddek combined for 11 strikeouts in an abbreviated no-hitter as the host Red Devils blanked the Huskies.
Kamzik went 3-for-3 with a double and home run. Link (home run) and Kait Rozsi (double) each provided two knocks. Olivea Faust and Ruddek contributed a triple apiece.
South Allegheny 2, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, Cadence McBride hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to lift the Gladiators over the Rams.
South Allegheny’s Ava Brown went the distance and fanned three batters. Ava Martorelli provided two hits.
Ligonier Valley’s Ruby Wallace doubled, and Payton LaVale drove in a run. Cheyenne Piper fanned 10 batters over seven innings.
