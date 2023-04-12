Baseball
Bishop McCort Catholic 7, Central Cambria 1: Mason Pfeil scored two runs while teammate Brock Beppler chased in a pair of runs as the host Crimson Crushers turned away the Red Devils at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Wednesday.
Bishop McCort Catholic broke open the scoring with a five-run third inning.
Connor Serenko had a hit and drove in Central Cambria’s lone run.
Northern Cambria 18, West Shamokin 3 (4): In Rural Valley, Caleb Dolney went 3-for-4 with a triple, five RBIs and two runs scored as the undefeated Colts beat the host Wolves.
Josh Yachtis had two hits, including a double, three runs and two RBIs for Northern Cambria (7-0). Evan Wiewiora had two hits and two RBIs.
Grant Johnston doubled for West Shamokin (1-7).
Homer-Center 7, Bishop Carroll Catholic 3: In Homer City, Brayden Rado collected two hits and three RBIs to boost the Wildcats past the Huskies. Owen Saiani also provided two hits for Homer- Center, which scored three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.
Zander Sekerak produced two of Bishop Carroll’s three hits.
Fort Hill 13, Berlin Brothersvalley 8: In Cumberland, Maryland, multiple hits from seven Sentinels helped the hosts dispatch the Mountaineers.
Nate Farrell and Landon Sturtz each led Fort Hill with three hits and two RBIs. Logan Vanmeter contributed a double, a triple and two RBIs. Shane Welsh doubled twice. Anthony Burns, Steven Spencer and Tanner Wertz each produced two knocks, and Owen Seifarth doubled.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three runs scored.
Ryan Blubaugh chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Parker Black added two knocks, and Craig Jarvis drove in two runs.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 10, North Star 7: In Boswell, Tanner Shirley went 2-for-4 with a double, stolen base and two RBIs to lead the Indians over the Cougars.
Conemaugh Township’s Josh Honkus and Luke Weber (two RBIs) each scored three runs.
Aiden Prior drove in two runs.
The Indians struck for all 10 of their runs between the third and fifth innings.
North Star’s Braden Livingston (double), Andy Retassie and Cayden Turner (two RBIs) each collected two hits. Connor Yoder doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Nolan Weible also scored twice. North Star left 13 runners on base.
Softball
West Shamokin 13, Northern Cambria 1 (5): In Rural Valley, Madi Keirn went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and one triple to propel the Wolves over the Colts.
West Shamokin’s Maddie McConnell (three RBIs) and Aleya Talmadge (double, three runs, three RBIs) each produced two knocks. Leah Mondi and Avery Elkin combined to limit Northern Cambria to three hits.
Northern Cambria’s Kenzie Formeck doubled, and Laci Lanzendorfer drove in a run.
