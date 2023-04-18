Baseball
Tuesday
Bedford 7, Bishop McCort Catholic 6: In Bedford, a bases-loaded walk sent the winning run to home plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Bisons edged the Crimson Crushers.
Bedford’s Quincy Swaim provided two doubles and three runs scored. Ty Decker drove in two runs.
Bishop McCort’s Jake Yatsky doubled and homered. Roman Fetzko drove in two runs.
Blacklick Valley 8, Berlin Brothersvalley 3: In Nanty Glo, Josh Hessler fanned 12 batters in a complete-game victory and Collin Nedrich blasted a two-run homer to lead the Vikings over the Mountaineers.
Blacklick Valley’s Ashton Younkin suplied three hits and two stolen bases. Alex Reba doubled among his three knocks and drove in four runs.
Hayden Williams chipped in two hits.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser doubled and tripled. Craig Jarvis drove in two runs.
North Star 11, Ferndale 1 (6): In Boswell, Vance Kimmel struck out seven batters and allowed one hit in five shutout innings and went 2-for-3 and two runs and three RBIs to propel the Cougars over the Yellow Jackets.
North Star’s Cayden Turner added two hits and two RBIs, and Connor Yoder provided two knocks. Braden Livingston doubled.
Rahjeay Odum drove in Ferndale’s lone run.
Meyersdale 10, Turkeyfoot Valley 1: In Confluence, Bradin Schrock struck out six batters and allowed one unearned run in a complete-game victory as the Red Raiders cruised past the Rams.
Meyersdale's Braden Kretchman doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Lars Murray provided three hits, including two doubled. Tyler Sandy doubled among his two hits and plated two runs.
Lucas Garcia led Turkeyfoot Valley with two hits. Chris Kozlowski drove in the Rams' lone run.
Monday
Conemaugh Township 17, Portage 3 (5): In Portage, Larry Weaver went 3-for-3 with two home runs, three runs scored and six RBIs to lead the Indians over the Mustangs.
Conemaugh Township’s Colin Dinyar (three RBIs) and Tyler Weber (two hits, three runs, four RBIs) each homered. Luke Haight (double) and Tanner Shirley each finished 3-for-4.
Aiden Prior added two hits. Faight fanned three batters over five frames on the mound.
Portage’s Isaac Jubina and Mason Kargo (two runs) each doubled.
Berlin Brothersvalley 9, Ferndale 1: In Berlin, Parker Black and Nick Koval combined to give up three hits with Koval earning the victory in three scoreless innings of relief to lead the Mountaineers over the Yellow Jackets. Each hurler struck out five batters.
Berlin’s Cooper Huston hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead 3-1.
Pace Prosser produced two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Preston Glotfelty provided a three-run pinch-hit single in the sixth. Craig Jarvis also doubled.
Ferndale’s Connor Hrivnak, Josh Mitchell and Connor Szarka each singled.
North Star 15, Meyersdale 0 (5): In Meyersdale, Cayden Turner and Connor Yoder each went 3-for-3, while Turner and Braden Livingston combined on an abbreviated no-hitter as the Cougars clawed past the Red Raiders.
Turner scored three runs and struck out seven batters over four scoreless innings. Livingston (two hits, home run, three RBIs) struck out the side in the fifth.
Yoder doubled, homered and drove in five runs. Andy Retassie collected three runs, two hits, one double and three RBIs.
West Branch 11, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Luke Liptak struck out 11 batters, permitted three hits and allowed one run in a complete-game victory as the Warriors wounded the Highlanders.
West Branch’s Lukas Colton went 3-for-3 with two runs. Cody Kephart doubled among his two hits and plated three runs.
Easton Emigh and Isaac Tiracorda (two RBIs) both finished with two hits and two runs.
Cambria Heights’ Ty Stockley hit a solo home run in the fifth.
Softball
Tuesday
Berlin Brothersvalley 17, Blacklick Valley 1 (5): In Nanty Glo, Sydney Walker went 2-for-2 with two homers, including a grand slam, and six RBIs as the Mountaineers pounded the Vikings.
Berlin’s Eve Black struck out six batters and allowed one run over five innings. Elsie Barna (double), Black (two RBIs), Taylor Hillegass (two doubles) and Mikaela Huston each contributed two knocks. Rori Allen and Sadie Snyder each drove in two runs.
Blacklick Valley’s Mackenzie Kinter provided two hits, including a triple.
Windber 14, Conemaugh Township 0 (5): In Davidsville, Skylee Miller fanned seven batters in a one-hit shutout, while Summer Campbell and Aaliyah James each went 3-for-4 to lead the Ramblers over the Indians.
James finished with two doubles, one triple and two RBIs, and Campbell drove in two runs. Angel James added two knocks.
Conemaugh Township’s Taylor Jarvis doubled.
Conemaugh Valley 17, Greater Johnstown 2 (3): Julia Hudec went 2-for-2, and Delanie Davison had two hits, including two RBIs and a walk-off single in the bottom of the third inning as the Blue Jays beat the Trojans.
Gabriella Wilfong had two of Greater Johnstown’s three hits and drove in a pair.
North Star 21, Ferndale 10 (6): In Boswell, Ryleigh Grove and Grace Metz each supplied four hits as the Cougars defeated the Yellow Jackets.
Metz doubled, homered, scored three runs and drove in four runs. Grove doubled, tripled, plated five runs and scored twice. Gracie Eshleman, Laiken Grove (three runs, three RBIs), Ariana Speigle (double, two RBIs), Kyra Turner (three runs, two RBIs) and Kiarra Wirick (double) each produced two knocks.
Ferndale’s Abby Barley went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Nakaila Craig finished with three hits, including a double. Deajah Chatman, Maisen Sechrengost and Sahmara Tillman each produced two knocks. Angelina Wagner stole two bases, and Kaitlyn Baxendale drove in three runs. Irelin Urban doubled.
Monday
Richland 11, River Valley 4: Sophia Burke and Carissa Kaufman each produced three knocks as the Rams blasted the Panthers.
Burke doubled twice and drove in three runs. Anna Burke scored three runs, drove in a pair and doubled twice. Kendal Wadsworth struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run over four frames.
River Valley’s Maren Dunlap (double) and Ashley Pynos each provided two hits.
Conemaugh Valley 19, Shade 4 (3): The Blue Jays collected 17 hits overall and used a 12-run second inning to win a mercy-rule shortened game over the visiting Panthers.
Madalynn Stiffler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a two-run homer. Katie Ledwich doubled, homered and drove in five runs, and Isabella Winkelman went 3-for-3 with a double for Conemaugh Valley.
Conemaugh Valley’s Julie Hudec went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. Delanie Davison, Maddy Beiter, Julia Stiffler and Bella Grecek each doubled for the Blue Jays.
Shade’s Kendahl Stutzman tripled and drove in two runs. Tori Bowers doubled and drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Glendale 14, Cambria Heights 4 (5): In Patton, Riley Best clubbed two home runs among her three hits and finished with two RBIs as the Vikings defeated the Highlanders.
Glendale’s Jillian Taylor (triple, three RBIs) and Ava Weld (two RBIs) each finished with two hits and a homer. Madison Peterson finished with two hits, including a double. Alyson Buterbaugh produced three hits.
Cambria Heights’ Lexi Griak hit a three-run homer.
