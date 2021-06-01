Baseball
District 5-8-9 Subregional
Class 3A Championship
Bedford 8, Punxsutawney 1: In Punxsutawney, the Bisons scored five runs in the top of the third inning to help them defeat the Chucks.
Jesse Chamberlain (double and two stolen bases) and Jared Dowey both contributed two hits for Bedford (15-7). Mercury Swaim scored twice and blasted a two-run triple to center field in the pivotal third inning. Ashton Dull doubled, and Ashden Koontz drove in two runs.
David Gresh started for Bedford and allowed one run in the first two innings. Dowey struck out 10 batters over the final five frames to earn the victory.
Isaac London produced two hits for Punxsutawney (10-10), which committed five errors. Josh Tyger doubled and drove in a run.
Bedford will play the loser of Wednesday’s District 6 title game between Central and Tyrone in the first round of the PIAA Tournament on Monday at a site and time to be determined.
Softball
District 7 Playoffs
Class 2A Consolation
Ligonier Valley 4, Frazier 0: In Mars, Maddie Griffin struck out 13 batters in a two-hitter and Bella Vargulish drove in two runs on two hits to lead the Rams past the Commodores.
Haley Boyd (double) and Griffin each provided two hits for Ligonier Valley (19-2), which scored a run in the first, two in the third and one in the fifth. Griffin also scored twice. Jordan Hofecker and Cheyenne Piper both drove in a run.
Rylee Evans doubled for Frazier (16-5).
Ligonier Valley will meet District 10 champion Sharpsville on Monday at a site and time to be announced.
