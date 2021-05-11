Baseball
Monday
Bishop McCort Catholic 8, Central Cambria 7: Bishop McCort Catholic’s Brendon Bair hit a solo shot over the towering “Screen Monster” left-field wall at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point as the host Crimson Crushers edged the Red Devils.
Jordan Page (two hits) scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a ground ball with the bases loaded. Bair had two hits and two RBIs, including his home run, and Ian Verhovsek added a pair of hits.
Brady Sheehan had three hits and two RBIs for Central Cambria.
Portage 15, Ferndale 1 (5): In Portage, 10 different Mustangs had at least one hit in a five-inning win over the Yellow Jackets.
Tyler Alexander homered and drove in three runs for Portage. Kaden Claar went 2-for-3 with a double, Andrew Miko tripled and Luke Scarton had a pair of singles. Koby Kargo went the abbreviated distance on the mound, giving up two hits and a lone unearned run.
Aden Hrivnak and Noah Hendershot each had a hit for Ferndale.
Bedford 11, Windber 0: In Windber, Jerad Dowey struck out 14 batters and gave up only one hit in 5.1 innings for the Bisons in a shutout win over the Ramblers.
Mercury Swaim had two hits, including a bases-clearing triple, and five runs batted in for Bedford (9-6).
Aiden Gray struck out seven for Windber (9-5) and added a double at the plate.
Greater Johnstown 1, Somerset 0: In Somerset, the Trojans’ Zach Slis (14 strikeouts) and Andrew Baumgardner combined to throw a two-hit shutout to defeat the Golden Eagles.
Symeon Kobal had a pair of hits for Greater Johnstown. Cody Barrett (1-for-3) drove in Brock Mroczka for the winning run in the top of the first.
Spencer Marteeny threw five innings of four-hit ball for Somerset, giving up one run and striking out eight. Marteeny and Bryce Mulhollen had the Golden Eagles’ hits.
Northern Bedford County 9, Forest Hills 5: In Sidman, Colton Cornell went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in for the host Rangers in a loss to the Panthers.
Brody Roberts went 3-for-3 (double, RBI) and scored twice. Colby Rearick also doubled for Forest Hills. Jake Poldiak threw five innings in relief, giving up four hits and striking out six.
Greater Latrobe 8, Ligonier Valley 1: In Latrobe, Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky had a pair of hits each for the Rams in a loss to the Wildcats.
George Golden had Ligonier Valley’s lone RBI, driving in Beitel in the top of the first.
Claysburg-Kimmel 4, Chestnut Ridge 1: In New Paris, Corey Chamberlain struck out six batters in six innings and Caleb Oakes went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Bulldogs in a win over the Lions.
Matt Whysong, Lucas Nicodemus, Christian Hinson and Gage Dunlap each singled for Chestnut Ridge.
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 10-4, Conemaugh Valley 7-3: In Davidsville, Conemaugh Township took two games from Conemaugh Valley, rallying in the seventh inning of each contest.
In the opener, the Indians tallied six runs in the top of the seventh after trailing 5-4 and went on to win 10-7.
Jackson Byer was the winning pitcher in relief of starter Zack Petree. Tyler Poznanski had three hits and drove in two runs. Byer, Petree and Larry Weaver all collected two hits for Township, while Weaver and Dakota Patton had two RBIs each.
Conemaugh Valley’s Noah Heltzel had two hits and the Blue Jays got two RBIs each from Dylan Chontas and Cameron Lauer.
“We rallied there,” Township coach Sam Zambanini said. “We were down, but scored six in the seventh to win it.”
The nightcap had a similar ending, with Township serving as the home team.
Valley pitcher Caden Hody kept the Indians in check through six innings, and the Jays were up 3-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, Petree was hit by a pitch and Weaver doubled to right.
After a sacrifice fly, Byer tied the game with a single. Then, with the bases loaded, Brady Kist poked a base hit to center to win it for the Indians.
“That walk-off was basically a bleeder out behind second base,” Zambanini said.
Hody had two hits in the second game for Valley, and “pitched a real good game,” Zambanini said.
Township has double headers the next two days against Blacklick Valley and Portage.
Zambanini said the stretch will test the depth of his pitching, but he’s happy to be playing. The Indians have had numerous games postponed due to weather or COVID-19 concerns.
“Six games in three days is a lot,” he said. “But I’d still rather be on the baseball field.”
Central Cambria 9, Cambria Heights 3: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and three more in the sixth on their way to a comeback victory over the Highlanders.
Reece Werner went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs for Central Cambria in the process. Will Westrick (1-for-4) had a pair of RBIs. Colton Lane and Dewayne Mosley combined to scatter seven hits.
Adam Ford went 2-for-4 for Cambria Heights. Ty Stockley and Nick Patterson each batted in a run.
Bishop McCort Catholic 5, Somerset 4: In Somerset, the Crimson Crushers came from behind to beat the Golden Eagles, scoring all five of their runs in the last three innings.
Starter Brock Beppler allowed two hits (both singles) and three runs (one earned) in four innings of work, and he also went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI at the plate. Nate Conrad gave up a pair of singles and one run in three innings of relief to earn the win.
Ian Verhovsek went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Ryan Wilmotte, Ethan Hemminger and Eli Burtner each drove in a run for Somerset.
Portage 10, Windber 4: In Portage, the Mustangs jumped out to a six-run lead over the Ramblers in the bottom of the first inning and stayed on top the rest of the way.
Jackson Kozlavac (3-for-4, three RBIs) hit the first of his two home runs to lead off the bottom of the first, and Tyler Alexander (1-for-4, three RBIs) added a two-run shot of his own two batters later.
Payton Zatek drove in a pair.
Cole Strick had a two-run double in the fourth inning for Windber. John Shuster had two hits and two RBIs.
Forest Hills 12, Westmont Hilltop 2 (6): At Westmont, Forest Hills pitcher Colton Cornell struck out eight and walked none as the Rangers improved to 15-2.
The Rangers scored four runs in the third and added three in the fourth and fifth. The game was shortened to six innings with the Rangers up by 10.
Brody Roberts had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two for Forest Hills. Zack Myers had two hits, two runs and three RBIs, while Kirk Bearjar knocked in two runs.
Westmont (4-6) was led by Tanner Civis and Aiden Rice, each with two hits and a run batted in.
North Star 8, Ferndale 4: The Cougars pulled away from the host Yellow Jackets later, scoring a pair of runs in each of the last three innings.
Justin Mitchell had three hits and Noah Hendershot (2-for-4) drove in three runs for Ferndale.
Blacklick Valley 2, Shanksville-Stonycreek 0: In Nanty Glo, Ashton Younkin had two hits and Jack Wurm and Weston Zeglen drove in a run apiece as the host Vikings (6-10) beat the Vikings from Shanksville (5-8).
Josh Hessler threw 6.2 innings of shutout ball, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Connor Kaschalk struck out one as he picked up the save.
Softball
Monday
Richland 9, Somerset 3: The Rams scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four more in the fifth to beat the visiting Golden Eagles.
Noelle Wechtenhiser pitched a complete game for Richland, allowing four hits, and had two hits of her own, including a home run. Anna Burke doubled twice, and Laikyn Roman tripled.
Gracie Bowers had two singles for Somerset. Kylie Landis had three great catches in left field.
Forest Hills 11, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (5): In Sidman, Aislinn Meyers homered and drove in five runs as the Rangers beat the Marauders in five innings.
Taylor Burda threw the abbreviated shutout for Forest Hills (8-5), giving up four hits and striking out three.
Ligonier Valley 5, Chartiers Valley 0: In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin struck out 16 and gave up only one hit in a complete-game shutout as the host Rams beat the Colts.
Griffin had four hits at the plate, including a double, and Haley Boyd tripled for Ligonier Valley (15-1).
Maddie Crump had Chartiers Valley’s lone hit.
Tuesday
Richland 10, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0: In Altoona, Kendal Wadsworth hurled a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Rams past the Marauders.
Logan Roman had a triple and a double among Richland’s 10 total hits.
Ferndale 13, North Star 3 (5): Angelina Wagner struck out 13 batters and went 1-for-3 with a double at the plate as the Yellow Jackets defeated the Cougars in five innings.
Nakaila Craig (3-for-3) and Libby Kinsey (1-for-3) each contributed a pair of RBIs for Ferndale, and Ariah Cassick and Samantha Himes (2-for-4) each tacked on another.
Westmont Hilltop 3, Forest Hills 0: In Sidman, the Hilltoppers’ Bailey Thornton scattered four singles and struck out seven in a complete-game shutout of the Rangers.
Thornton (1-for-3) helped herself out by driving in a run. Zailees Seda went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI.
Josi Makin went the distance for Forest Hills, giving up six hits and striking out six.
Cambria Heights 1, Central Cambria 0: In Patton, Paige Jones notched 15 strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Highlanders edged the visiting Red Devils.
Martina White doubled in Maddie Bender in the bottom of the fifth to give Cambria Heights the win. Ari Westrick had two hits.
Central Cambria’s Kami Kamzik struck out 17 in the loss.
Portage 7, Windber 4: In Portage, Maryn Swank struck out 17 Windber batters over six innings and Lauren Shaffer slugged a two-run home run as the Mustangs jumped in front early then held off the Ramblers.
Shaffer’s blast was in the second inning, as the Mustangs surged in front 5-0 after two innings, and she finished with two hits.
Portage (11-3) teammate Paige Phillips had three hits and scored two runs.
Windber (7-8) catcher Taylor Plunkard had two hits and two RBIs, while Eryn Marsh was 2-for-3. The Ramblers scored all four of their runs in the seventh.
Greater Johnstown 16, Penn Cambria 14: At Cresson, the Trojans gave up eight runs in the first inning before Rylan Felosky and Taylor Ahlborn led a furious rally all the way to a victory with four runs in the seventh.
Felosky homered in the Johnstown (2-7) first, added a double and finished with four hits and two RBIs. Ahlborn was 4-for-5 with a double, four runs and two RBIs.
Kara Szczur took the mound in relief during Penn Cambria’s eight-run first and pitched the rest of the game for the win.
The Trojans tallied 17 hits, with Ashley Kolar and Brooke Hart contributing two each.
Penn Cambria (4-9) was led by catcher Ashley Galovich’s three hits, including two doubles, along with two runs and four batted in. Lily Sheehan, Joanna Hoover and Madison Cavalet all had two-hit games for the Panthers.
