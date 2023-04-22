Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic
Saturday
United 7, Meyersdale 2: In Ferrellton, Caden McCully went 2-for-3 with two homers, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Lions over the Red Raiders in the consolation game.
United’s Brady Coleman contributed two hits and an RBI.
Meyersdale’s Collin Krause and Dylan Teets (double) each drove in a run.
North Star 9, United 2: In Ferrellton, Cayden Turner went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI at the plate and also tossed three scoreless innings and struck out six batters on the mound to lead the Cougars over the Lions.
Connor Yoder, who tripled among his two hits, allowed two runs over the next four frames to earn the victory. Bryson Durst and Braden Livingston (two RBIs) each went 2-for-3.
United’s Delson Frederick (double, RBI) and Caden McCully each collected a hit.
Forest Hills 17, Meyersdale 2 (4): In Ferrellton, Devin Kreger went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs, while Dayton Maul doubled twice, stole two bases and also drove in four runs to lead the Rangers over the Red Raiders.
Forest Hills right-hander Nate Cornell allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out three batters over four innings. Chase Williamson went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, four runs and two RBIs. Brook Williamson doubled twice and drove in two runs. Colby Rearick tripled. Cornell and Brody Roberts (two hits) each doubled as the Rangers racked up 11 extra-base hits.
Meyersdale’s Ryan Sechler drove in a run.
