Iron Horse Classic
Sunday
Richland 4, Ligonier Valley 1: In Windber, Luke Raho struck out 11 batters and allowed just two singles and one run over six frames as the Cambria County Rams defeated the Westmoreland County Rams.
Richland’s Jonah Horner and Lanigan McCulty (double) each drove in two runs in the fourth inning. Ethan Kaminsky doubled and struck out three batters in the seventh for the save. Mark Wechtenhiser stole two bases.
Adam Moreland drove in Ligonier Valley’s lone run in the first inning. The Rams totaled four singles by four different players.
Ligonier Valley 15, Greater Johnstown 0 (4): In Windber, Duncan Foust struck out seven batters in a one-hit shutout and also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs to propel the Rams over the Trojans.
Ligonier Valley’s Colin Michaels, Broderick Schreyer (double, three RBIs) and Haden Sierocky each provided two hits. Tyler Smith tripled.
Greater Johnstown’s Dalton Lynch singled and stole a base.
Windber 16, Greater Johnstown 4 (6): In Windber, Andrew Scalia blasted a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs as the Ramblers hammered the Trojans.
Windber’s Cole Mash (three runs, two RBIs) and Joe Reynolds (two doubles, two runs) each provided three hits. Tyson O’Hara and Lucas Rummel provided two knocks and two RBIs apiece.
Greater Johnstown’s Donte Tisinger scored twice, and Manny Hill drove in a run.
Boswell Area Jaycees High School Baseball Classic
Saturday
United 7, Meyersdale 2: In Ferrellton, Caden McCully went 2-for-3 with two homers, two runs and five RBIs to lead the Lions over the Red Raiders in the consolation game.
United’s Brady Coleman contributed two hits and an RBI.
Meyersdale’s Collin Krause and Dylan Teets (double) each drove in a run.
North Star 9, United 2: In Ferrellton, Cayden Turner went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI at the plate and also tossed three scoreless innings and struck out six batters on the mound to lead the Cougars over the Lions.
Connor Yoder, who tripled among his two hits, allowed two runs over the next four frames to earn the victory. Bryson Durst and Braden Livingston (two RBIs) each went 2-for-3.
United’s Delson Frederick (double, RBI) and Caden McCully each collected a hit.
Forest Hills 17, Meyersdale 2 (4): In Ferrellton, Devin Kreger went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and four RBIs, while Dayton Maul doubled twice, stole two bases and also drove in four runs to lead the Rangers over the Red Raiders.
Forest Hills right-hander Nate Cornell allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out three batters over four innings. Chase Williamson went 4-for-4 with a double, a home run, four runs and two RBIs. Brook Williamson doubled twice and drove in two runs. Colby Rearick tripled. Cornell and Brody Roberts (two hits) each doubled as the Rangers racked up 11 extra-base hits.
Meyersdale’s Ryan Sechler drove in a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.