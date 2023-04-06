Windber 2, Conemaugh Valley 1: Joe Reynolds provided the go-ahead RBI double in the third inning and also struck out eight batters in a complete-game victory to lead the Ramblers over the host Blue Jays on Thursday.
Rex Rininger provided an RBI double for the 5-1 Ramblers.
Conemaugh Valley hurler Jeremy Dietz fanned 12 batters over seven innings. Eli Darr went 2-for-3.
North Star 4, Blacklick Valley 3: In Nanty Glo, Connor Yoder went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Cayden Turner scored three runs and homered among his two hits to lead the Cougars over the Vikings.
North Star’s Vance Kimmel doubled, and Yoder fanned five batters over 51/3 innings. Turner pitched 12/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory. North Star scored a run in the top of the seventh to prevail.
Logan Kaschalk, Jordan Kotelnicki and Alex Reba each supplied two hits for Blacklick Valley. Reba and Ashton Younkin each doubled. Jakob Noble went the distance, scattered nine hits and struck out three.
Forest Hills 9, Penn Cambria 1: In Sidman, Bryce Roberts went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and five RBIs to help carry the Rangers over the Panthers.
Forest Hills’ Chase Williamson finished 3-for-3 with three stolen bases and two runs, while compiling four strikeouts over 22/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory. Tyler Orris (two runs) and Brook Williamson each doubled, and Brody Roberts fanned seven batters over 31/3 frames.
Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove went 2-for-4 with a double.
Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Everett 1: In Everett, Cory Jose and Cale Kosic each provided key RBI hits in the top of the seventh as the Mountaineers defeated the Warriors.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Pace Prosser doubled twice. Parker Black and Kosic (two doubles) each added two hits in the game. Jose’s run-scoring single in the seventh broke a 1-all tie. Kosic later followed with an RBI double.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Nick Alvarez earned the win in relief after Jose scattered four hits over the first five innings. Nick Koval notched the two-out save.
Dillin Bell and Sid Grove each provided two hits for Everett, the 2022 PIAA Class 2A baseball champions.
Richland 15, Greater Johnstown 0 (3): Ethan Janidlo and Luke Raho each went 3-for-3 with a double as the host Rams belted the Trojans. Raho also tripled, and Janidlo plated two runs.
Richland’s Carson Reckner and Ethan Reiter each drove in two runs, and Ty Stawarz provided two hits, three runs and three RBIs. Mark Wechtenhiser doubled, scored two runs and brought in two more runners. Ethan Kaminsky doubled, and Jonah Horner fanned seven batters over three shutout frames.
Greater Johnstown’s Brock Kobal doubled.
Williamsburg 3, Ferndale 0: Logan Brantner tossed four innings of shutout relief, and Alex Brantner collected two hits as the Blue Pirates blanked the host Yellow Jackets.
Williamsburg’s Sam Parks started and threw three scoreless innings. Colton Verbonitz and Coltyn Wagner each doubled. Williamsburg scored single runs in the second, sixth and seventh innings.
Connor Hrivnak contributed two of Ferndale’s three hits. Aedan Hrivnak struck out seven batters and allowed one earned run over six frames.
Wednesday
Harmony 6, Blacklick Valley 5: In Westover, Jack Bracken struck out 11 batters over 61/3 innings and also went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Owls over the Vikings, who scored three runs in the seventh to pull within one.
Harmony’s Anthony Maseto doubled twice and scored three runs.
Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Ashton Younkin doubled and scored twice, and Hayden Williams struck out five batters in four innings.
