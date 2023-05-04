North Star 10, Conemaugh Township 3 (8): In Davidsville, a seven-run outburst in the eighth inning gave the Cougars plenty of cushion as they outlasted the Indians on Thursday.
North Star’s Connor Yoder produced two hits, including a two-run home run, while Caden Turner was 3-for-5.
North Star, which went down 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth, plated two runs in the top of the seventh to force the eventual extra-inning result.
Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley went 4-for-4 while pitcher Colin Dinyar fanned 10 over 62/3 innings.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 9, Bishop McCort Catholic 3: Nick Negola went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and one run batted in as the Marauders defeated the Crimson Cruhsers at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (11-4) held a 2-1 advantage until the Marauders tallied four in the bottom of the fifth and three runs in the sixth.
Kade Sell pitched 62/3 innings, striking out nine and walking two, for the mound win. Sell doubled at the plate.
Jonathan Delia went 3-for-3 with two runs scored for Bishop McCort Catholic (5-8). Mason Pfeil tripled and drove in two runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.