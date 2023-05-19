District 6 Tournament
Class 3A First Round
Central 7, Penn Cambria 6: In Martinsburg, the second-seeded Scarlet Dragons tallied three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to edge the seventh-seeded Panthers on Friday.
Central’s Jeff Hoenstine collected an RBI infield single to trail 6-5. Hoenstine stole second base. A balk allowed Lukas Black to score and tie the game, while Hoenstine advanced to third. A throwing error gave Central its first lead at 7-6.
Penn Cambria (8-12) went ahead when Luke Shuagis drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. Easton Semelsberger’s RBI single pushed Penn Cambria’s lead to 2-0 in the second.
The Panthers piled on four runs in the fourth on a bases-loaded hit by pitch, fielder’s choice, Shaugis’ sacrifice fly and a passed ball to lead 6-0. Dalton Metzger’s two-run single trimmed the deficit to 6-2.
Britton Marko’s two-RBI single in the fifth made it 6-4.
Penn Cambria’s Gavin Harrold (two runs) and Brandon Yeoman each produced two hits. Semelsberger (two runs) and Shuagis drove in two runs apiece. Vinny Chirdon struck out nine batters and allowed six runs (four earned) in 51/3 innings.
Hoenstine (two runs), Metzger (two RBIs) and Griffin Snowberger collected two knocks apiece.
Central (19-2) defeated Penn Cambria 15-5 in six innings on April 24.
Class 2A Quarterfinal
Bald Eagle Area 3, United 0: In Wingate, right-hander Tyler Serb struck out 13 batters and only allowed one hit as the top-seeded Eagles blanked the eighth-seeded Lions.
Serb, who did not walk a batter, struck out the side in the sixth and punched out two batters each in the second, third, fourth and seventh. The senior threw 62 of his 83 pitches for strikes. He threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 22 batters faced.
In the second, Bald Eagle Area (16-4) scored two runs on a pair of wild pitches. Justin Bisel’s RBI single in the fifth expanded the lead to 3-0. Carson Nagle supplied two singles, and Kaden Burns doubled.
Travis Timko recorded the lone hit for the 11-10 Lions in the top of the fifth. Brad Felix, Isaac Worthington, Zack Travis and Joe Marino all pitched for United.
Regular Season
Conemaugh Township 3, McConnellsburg 1: In Davidsville. Luke Haight, Zack Petree and Aiden Prior each had two hits, totaling all six of the Indians’ knocks as they held off the Spartans. Haight and Prior each scored a run for Conemaugh Township, which saw starting hurler Colin Dinyar fan seven batters over six innings.
Andrew Mellott scored McConnellsburg’s lone run during the sixth inning.
Somerset 14, Greater Johnstown 0 (6): Owen Miller and Aiden VanLenten each drove in three runs, while Eric Harris fanned seven batters over five shutout innings as the Golden Eagles soared over the Trojans at Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Somerset's Callen Miller finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Brad Bruner (one run batted in) and Miller each supplied two knocks. Somerset produced six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to break away.
Brock Kobal went 2-for-3 to lead Greater Johnstown.
