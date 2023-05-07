Sunday
Blacklick Valley 21, Turkeyfoot Valley 1 (4): Hayden Williams, Jake Noble and R.J. Bartoletti combined on an abbreviated no-hitter as the Vikings, who scored 12 runs in the fourth, dispatched the Rams at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Blacklick Valley’s Ashton Younkin provided two hits, including a triple. Bartoletti (three RBIs), Jordan Kotelnicki (double, two RBIs) and Alex Reba each ripped two knocks. Collin Nedrich and Greg Schilling drove in two runs apiece.
Saturday
Portage Spring Classic
Penn Cambria 18, Portage 1 (5): In Portage, Brandon Yeoman produced three knocks and three runs scored, while Alex Cherico struck out six batters and allowed one unearned run over five strong innings to lead the Panthers over the Mustangs.
Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold (two hits, three runs) and Luke Shuagis (three RBIs) each doubled among their two hits.
Vinny Chirdon provided three runs, two hits and two RBIs, and Jon Zernick added two knocks and two runs. Gavin Harrold drove in two runs.
Portage’s Mason Kargo went 2-for-3.
McKeesport 20, Penn Cambria 18: In Portage, the Tigers scored 13 unanswered runs over the final three innings to edge the Panthers.
McKeesport’s Jaden Smith went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs. Brady Boyle finished 3-for-4 with four runs, five RBIs and a home run. Garret Tarker added three hits and two runs. Matt Miller provided two hits, three runs and three RBIs at the plate and tossed 42/3 innings in relief to earn the victory.
Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon (two doubles, two stolen bases, three runs, three RBIs) and Derek Hite (double, home run, three runs, six RBIs) each collected three hits. Zach Grove provided two hits, including a double, two runs, three stolen bases and three RBIs. Brandon Yeoman added two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Luke Shuagis stole two bases, and Easton Semelsberger drove in two runs. Garrett Harrold scored three runs.
Penn Cambria tallied 10 runs in the third to lead 15-6.
Portage 6, McKeesport 3: In Portage, Trae Kargo drove in two runs as part of a six-run sixth inning as the Mustangs came back to defeat the Tigers.
Portage’s Jacob McCoy fanned eight batters in the complete-game victory. Five different Mustangs drove in a run in the sixth.
Ricky Heyz went 2-for-2 with two runs. Brady Boyle doubled.
Nicolas Martino struck out five batters over five frames.
Homer-Center Tournament
Derry Area 10, United 2: In Homer City, Collin Bush and Mason Fridley each produced two hits and three RBIs to lead the Trojans over the Lions.
Derry Area received doubles from Fridley, Nate Papuga (two hits) and Jon Wasnick (three runs). The Trojans tallied six runs in the fourth.
United’s Travis Timko provided two hits. Joe Marino doubled. Brad Felix and Isaac Worthington each drove in a run.
Regular Season
Tussey Mountain 5, Windber 4: In Windber, Jack Stoudnour went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Titans edged the Ramblers.
Tussey Mountain tallied two runs in the top of the sixth to prevail. Ben Kormanski added two knocks, and Camden Chilcote struck out eight batters in four innings.
Windber’s Rex Rininger finished 2-for-3. Lucas Rummel drove in two runs, and Lucas Oleksa doubled. The Ramblers scored all four of their runs in the fourth.
