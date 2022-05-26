District 5-8-9 Tournament
Class 3A semifinal
Bedford 4, Chestnut Ridge 2: In New Paris, Quincy Swaim provided two hits and Joey Huxta drove in two runs to lead the Bisons’ late charge as the visitors topped the Lions.
Mercury Swaim struck out four batters and allowed one unearned run over four innings of relief in the victory. Bedford (5-13) tallied two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings.
Chestnut Ridge’s Trevor Weyandt drove in a run. Nate Whysong struck out 11 batters over 61/3 innings and doubled at the plate. The Lions were limited to two hits by Ty Decker and Mercury Swaim.
Bedford will play Punxsutawney at noon Wednesday at Somerset in the subregional title game.
Class 4A semifinal
Somerset 8, Obama Academy 1: In Somerset, pitcher Aiden VanLenten struck out seven while allowing one run on three hits as the Golden Eagles trounced the Eagles.
VanLenten was also one of two Somerset batters to drive in two runs with Nolan Riggs also chasing in a pair. Riggs, Ethan Hemminger and Owen Miller each had two hits while Miller and Spencer Marteeny scored two runs apiece.
Sam Palombia added two hits for Obama Academy while also scoring his squad’s lone run during the fifth inning.
Somerset (14-7) will meet Clearfield, a 9-5 winner over St. Marys, in the title game at noon Tuesday at Showers Field in DuBois.
