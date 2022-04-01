MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Egan Schmitt opened the scoring on Friday night at Middletown Ice World Arena.
The Johnstown Tomahawks forward also closed the scoring with his second goal of the game 2:19 into overtime as the visiting Tomahawks edged the first-place New Jersey Titans 4-3.
Johnstown moved into second place in the NAHL East Division, with 66 points, one better than Maryland and Jamestown after the Rebels beat the Black Bears 4-1 on Friday.
Jake Black became only the second player in Tomahawks history to reach the 40-goal mark in a season (Carson Briere, 44 goals, 2018-19). Black had been one of five 30-goal scorers in ’Hawks history.
Johnstown goaltender Matthew O’Donnell (16-8-6) stopped 34 shots as the Titans outshot the Tomahawks 37-22.
Andrew Takacs (28-5-3) made 18 saves for New Jersey.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Schmitt gave the Tomahawks a 1-0 advantage 6:30 into the game. Stephen Kyrkostas had an assist on the play.
With only 1:13 remaining in the opening period, netted his 40th of the season to make it 2-0.
Nick Ring put the Titans back into the contest with a goal 6:28 into the second period to make it 2-1. New Jersey outshot the Tomahawks 16-6 in the period and had three power-play opportunities.
Braedon Ford provided some cushion with his 10th goal 2:03 into the final period, but just over two minutes later, New Jersey’s Chris Carroll scored to cut the gap to 3-2 at 4:57.
New Jersey’s Michael Young scored his 23rd of the season at 14:22 to tie the game at 3-all.
New Jersey (39-12-2) has 81 points and leads the series this season against Johnstown 5-1-1. The teams most recently had met on Dec. 11, and the Titans had won five straight contests prior to Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.