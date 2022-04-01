Johnstown Tomahawks center ice logo
MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Egan Schmitt opened the scoring on Friday night at Middletown Ice World Arena.

The Johnstown Tomahawks forward also closed the scoring with his second goal of the game 2:19 into overtime as the visiting Tomahawks edged the first-place New Jersey Titans 4-3.

Johnstown moved into second place in the NAHL East Division, with 66 points, one better than Maryland and Jamestown after the Rebels beat the Black Bears 4-1 on Friday.

Jake Black became only the second player in Tomahawks history to reach the 40-goal mark in a season (Carson Briere, 44 goals, 2018-19). Black had been one of five 30-goal scorers in ’Hawks history.

Johnstown goaltender Matthew O’Donnell (16-8-6) stopped 34 shots as the Titans outshot the Tomahawks 37-22.

Andrew Takacs (28-5-3) made 18 saves for New Jersey.

The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Schmitt gave the Tomahawks a 1-0 advantage 6:30 into the game. Stephen Kyrkostas had an assist on the play.

With only 1:13 remaining in the opening period, netted his 40th of the season to make it 2-0.

Nick Ring put the Titans back into the contest with a goal 6:28 into the second period to make it 2-1. New Jersey outshot the Tomahawks 16-6 in the period and had three power-play opportunities.

Braedon Ford provided some cushion with his 10th goal 2:03 into the final period, but just over two minutes later, New Jersey’s Chris Carroll scored to cut the gap to 3-2 at 4:57.

New Jersey’s Michael Young scored his 23rd of the season at 14:22 to tie the game at 3-all.

New Jersey (39-12-2) has 81 points and leads the series this season against Johnstown 5-1-1. The teams most recently had met on Dec. 11, and the Titans had won five straight contests prior to Friday.

