PORTAGE, Pa. – Portage faced a very different River Valley team in Tuesday’s Heritage Conference semifinals.
The West Division runner-up Panthers, who fell to the Mustangs by 47 back in December, shrugged off a fast start by Portage to close a 20-point second-half deficit down to single digits.
In the end, Portage was able to hold off River Valley using late free throws, leading to a 65-48 victory at Len Chappell Gymnasium and giving the Mustangs a spot in the championship game.
“We knew River Valley would be prepared,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said.
“The first game, a lot of things went our way. Sometimes kids look at the score instead of the opponent. You can preach it, and we did, that it’s not the same team we played in December. They got a lot better.”
Portage (21-1) will now face United at 8 p.m. Friday for the Heritage crown inside the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Center at Indiana (Pa).
The Mustangs, who won the 2022 WestPAC championship in its final season in the conference, edged the Lions in a thrilling 83-79 overtime win on Jan. 18.
United defeated Cambria Heights 62-29 in the other Heritage semifinal, giving up just eight points in the second half.
“It felt great to be able get this team win,” said Mustangs senior Luke Scarton, who scored a game-high 20 points. “It was one of our goals to get to the KCAC. We’re a family. Like coach always says, we’re a pack.”
Portage began the game hitting five of its first six shots, including going 4 of 5 behind the arc, to lead 14-3 and force a River Valley timeout at 5:03 of the first.
The Mustangs led 19-10 after one quarter, headlined by Trae Kargo, who scored all 12 of his points in the frame on four 3-pointers.
River Valley then switched to a box-and-one defense to slow down Kargo, and helped by an 8-for-11 shooting tally in the second quarter, the Panthers clawed back to only trail 34-29 just before the half.
In what likely would’ve been the final possession of the second quarter, Scarton knocked down a three with 2.7 seconds left on the clock. River Valley tried to quickly inbound the ball, but Mason Kargo stole the pass and put in a layup at the buzzer, giving the Mustangs a 39-29 advantage at the break.
“That was a huge momentum-shifting play,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said. “They scored five points in about two seconds to get their lead back to double digits. That’s a big difference going into the half down five to down 10. They have a great team over there, and they’re going to take advantage of things like that.”
Portage adjusted to River Valley’s outside pressure to get many looks under the basket for Scarton and Andrew Miko in the second half.
Miko, who scored 15 points, helped the Mustangs grow their lead to 20 at 55-35 by knocking down two free throws to start the fourth quarter.
“We were definitely able to share the ball very well,” Travis Kargo said. “With our personnel, we have a couple different ways to attack. We started the game very perimeter-oriented, and as the game progressed, we were able to take advantage of things inside.”
River Valley did not go away, however, using four Portage turnovers and an 0-for-9 start from the field by the Mustangs in the fourth, cut the lead to 55-46 with three minutes remaining.
Portage answered by making six of its eight free throws down the stretch to help seal the win.
“We have a lot of playmakers,” Scarton said. “We know we have to execute every time down the floor, because we know that we can’t take anyone lightly. Any team can be beat by someone they’ve beaten before.”
