Greater Johnstown High School goaltender Drew Pfeil proved himself capable of taking the opposition’s best shot throughout the Laurel Mountain Hockey League season.
Actually, Pfeil showed he could take a lot of shots.
The Trojans netminder faced a whopping 989 shots on goal during his senior season. The 6-foot-1 Pfeil had 894 saves for a stellar .904 save percentage.
Those numbers, according to the LMHL statistics, are among the best in the state regardless of the league.
“Drew has a heart big enough to light the Christmas tree in Central Park,” said Trojans coach Justin Fenimore. “We were in a lot of games because of Drew.”
Fenimore said the Trojans won three of their final four games and had four victories overall on a team that often had only nine players, many of those underclassmen.
Pfeil is a student at Windber Area High School but plays for Johnstown because the Ramblers don’t have a hockey team.
A three-year starter, he was the goalie on Greater Johnstown’s LMHL runner-up team that went 10-4-1 during his sophomore season, when older brother Trevor Pfeil was among the league scoring leaders.
“As a goalie you want to have a shutout every game,” Drew Pfeil said. “I knew going into the season I was going to give up goals, so I focused on getting after the next shot after I gave up a goal and not getting down on myself.”
The philosophy worked.
During one stretch, Pfeil faced 90 shots by first-place Central Cambria, 81 by Richland and 61 by second-place Westmont Hilltop. That’s 232 shots in a three-game span. Pfeil made 216 saves for a .931 save percentage in those three games.
“I think it prepared me as well as I can be prepared,” said Pfeil, who is headed to Pitt-Johnstown where he plans to play on the IceCats American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) club team. “I don’t think anybody else has faced that many shots or got that many reps. I think it’s great practice for better competition at the college level.”
Fenimore said Pfeil overcame an injury to have a strong senior season.
“First of all, he came off of a surgery in the summer on his knee,” the Trojans coach said. “They gave him some rehab. I didn’t think he was going to be ready for the season. But he was ready. He was more than ready.
“When you have a team that only has eight or nine guys a night and you’re facing teams with deeper benches, and five or six of our guys are freshmen, it’s going to be a tough road for any team. We were lucky to have him,” Fenimore said.
Despite his incredible statistical numbers, Pfeil said the most enjoyable moment of the recently concluded season was a team accomplishment.
“Definitely the last game of the year, when we won in overtime, it was a great way to go out,” Pfeil said of a 4-3 victory against Conemaugh Valley. “A great team win with the boys.”
