HERSHEY, Pa. – The United High School wrestling team battled out of an early hole and took a late lead, but the Lions dropped each of the final four bouts in their 42-21 loss to Saucon Valley in the first round of the PIAA dual-meet tournament at Giant Center on Thursday afternoon.
“We hung right with them,” United coach Josh Henning said. “We were pretty happy.
“We made a couple of moves in our lineup that we hadn’t done yet in the year. We were hanging right with them and had some matches that could have gone either way through the bottom two-thirds of the match. Then at the end, they got some big, strong guys and they were hitting us with some big throws and throwing us right to our backs.”
Colton Henning’s pin of Bradon Pfanders in 3:53 gave the District 6 champions a brief 21-19 lead, but Saucon Valley finished the match with four straight victories to hand the Lions their first loss of the season.
United (20-1) will face Honesdale (18-5) at 9 a.m. Friday in an elimination match.
United’s Zach Travis began the match with a 7-4 victory over Mason Beckowski at 172 pounds. Saucon Valley answered with three straight triumphs, Landon Beckowski’s 7-6 decision, Jacob Jones’ pin in 34 seconds and Evan Leibert’s 11-2 major decision to lead 13-3.
At 107, United junior Jacob Sombronski pinned Ty Dellmyer in 57 seconds.
United’s Chloe Stiles followed with a fall of Zoie Coronado in 3:57 to lead 15-13. The 114-pound match was a rare all-female bout at the state duals tournament.
“I think we shocked a lot of people,” Josh Henning said. “We threw Chloe Stiles in at 114. They had a girl at 114. We had a girl at 114. We thought that bump might be to our advantage because we knew 121 and 127 were tough. Looking at the pairing between the two girls, we thought we had a pretty good shot there. Stiles went out and got a pin for us. That was a big boost for us. That was probably something that a lot of people didn’t get to see in a state duals match.”
At 121, Saucon Valley’s Cole Hubert handed freshman Josef Garshnick just his third loss of the season with a 4-3 decision. Aiden Grogg’s 6-2 decision over Gideon Bracken increased Saucon Valley’s lead to 19-15.
Colton Henning’s pin gave United new life heading into the final four bouts.
However, Saucon Valley put the match away with three pins and a technical fall. At 139, Jackson Albert pinned Noah Pisarik in 3:24. Travis Riefenstahl netted a fall in 2:35 over Traystin Tomalson. Liam Scrivanich earned a 17-0 technical fall over Caden McCully, and Jared Rohn closed the match with a pin in 2:44 over Aiden Gallaher at 160.
United, which won its first District 6 team title this year and only had two full-time wrestlers in 2020-21, is looking to rebound from its first loss on Friday.
“I don’t think it was the butterflies that got us,” Josh Henning said. “I think we just got outwrestled in a couple matches.
“We’ll look at Honesdale and come up with a strategy for that one. We’re optimistic.
“The kids are raring to go. They will bounce back and they’re anxious and ready to take another shot at it tomorrow.”
