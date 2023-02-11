HERSHEY, Pa. – The Saucon Valley High School wrestling team won five late matchups in a row to help the Panthers eliminate Chestnut Ridge 39-27 in a PIAA dual-meet tournament match Saturday morning inside Giant Center.
The 11-time defending District 5 Class 2A champion Lions finished with a 16-4 record. Chestnut Ridge will set its sights on the District 5 Class 2A individual tournament on Feb. 25 at Pitt-Johnstown.
Saucon Valley (20-3) jumped out to an early lead thanks to decisions from Cole Hubert (114 pounds) and Aiden Grogg (121) over Easton Mull (7-4) and Brock Holderbaum (11-4), respectively.
Chestnut Ridge's Kobi Burkett received a forfeit at 127, and Mason Weyant pinned Bradon Pfanders in 16 seconds to take a 12-6 advantage.
Saucon Valley's Jackson Albert earned a fall in 2:09 over Aaron Ickes at 139.
Two Chestnut Ridge seniors, Calan Bollman and Sam Albert, came up clutch in the second straight day. Their back-to-back pins helped the Lions turn a deficit into a victory over Burrell on Friday. On Saturday morning, Bollman netted a fall over Leonidas Zaharakis in 2:17 and Albright followed with a 5-2 decision over Travis Riefenstahl to lead 21-12.
However, Sauton Valley stemmed the tide with five straight victories and 27 points, including four falls. At 160, Liam Scrivanich pinned Maddux Sipe in 19 ticks. Jared Rohn defeated Alex Crist 7-0. Mason Beckowski collected a fall over Nick Presnell in 3:29. Jacob Jones pinned Kyler Caulley in 48 ticks, and Evan Leibert won by fall over Jentezen Walls in 59 seconds.
Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy earned a forfeit at 107 to close the match.
The Lions were among the final eight of 16 teams that competed in Hershey. Chestnut Ridge earned PIAA bronze dual medals in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.