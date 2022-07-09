BECKLEY, W.Va. – Saturday night’s Prospect League matchup between the Johnstown Mill Rats and host West Virginia Miners has been postponed due to rain.
The game has been tentatively rescheduled for July 31 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 2:05 p.m. in Beckley.
Johnstown (14-21, 2-2) will host the Champion City Kings on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Mill Rats embark on a six-game homestand. Johnstown entertains West Virginia on Wednesday and Thursday and Champion City on Friday and Saturday.
